2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible 6-Speed
Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 7:11 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The fourth-generation Pontiac Firebird Trans Am represented the final evolution of Pontiac's long-running muscle car formula, combining LS1 V8 power, aggressive styling, and modern performance in a rear-wheel-drive package. The 2002 model year marked the end of Firebird production, cementing its place as the final chapter of one of General Motors' most iconic performance nameplates. As the last Trans Ams produced, these cars continue to attract enthusiasts looking for RADwood-era domestic performance and style.
This 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible is powered by a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 paired with a six-speed manual transmission featuring a factory Hurst shifter. Finished in e black with a black power-operated soft top over black leather upholstery, the car is equipped with a Torsen limited-slip differential, the WS9 Trans Am package, a performance-tuned suspension, air conditioning, power accessories, a Delco audio system, and Corvette Z06-style 17-inch wheels.
Located in Florida, this 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Final production year Firebird with WS9 Trans Am package
5.7L LS1 V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission
Finished in black over black leather upholstery
Black power-operated convertible top
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Torsen limited-slip differential
Performance-tuned suspension
Fog lamps
Rear spoiler
Hurst shifter
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Power windows and locks
Remote keyless entry
Delco audio system
Modifications
17” Corvette Z06-style wheels
Window tint
Known Imperfections
General imperfections consistent with age
Some chips and scratches in paint finish
Oil leak seller suspects is from drain plug
Soft top window requires resealing
Wear on leather upholstery
Servicing & Documentation
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents the following service history:
2022:
Engine oil and filter changed (96,302 miles)
Engine oil and filter changed (93,094 miles)
2021:
Brake rotors replaced (90,391 miles)
Engine oil and filter changed (89,283 miles)
Air filter replaced (89,283 miles)
According to the seller, the following additional work has been performed:
Paintwork performed on the quarter panels to address dents
Battery and tires replaced in 2025
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report identifies this Firebird as a one-owner vehicle from new through 2024 and shows registration history in Colorado. The current seller reportedly acquired the vehicle in April 2024 and reports adding approximately 1,000 miles since.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.