Auction ended.

2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible 6-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 09/23/26
Result
2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible 6-Speed
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Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 7:11 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G2FV32G222171037
Mileage indicated101,400 Miles
LocationWinter Garden, Florida
Engine5.7L LS1 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The fourth-generation Pontiac Firebird Trans Am represented the final evolution of Pontiac's long-running muscle car formula, combining LS1 V8 power, aggressive styling, and modern performance in a rear-wheel-drive package. The 2002 model year marked the end of Firebird production, cementing its place as the final chapter of one of General Motors' most iconic performance nameplates. As the last Trans Ams produced, these cars continue to attract enthusiasts looking for RADwood-era domestic performance and style.

This 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible is powered by a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 paired with a six-speed manual transmission featuring a factory Hurst shifter. Finished in e black with a black power-operated soft top over black leather upholstery, the car is equipped with a Torsen limited-slip differential, the WS9 Trans Am package, a performance-tuned suspension, air conditioning, power accessories, a Delco audio system, and Corvette Z06-style 17-inch wheels.

Located in Florida, this 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Final production year Firebird with WS9 Trans Am package

  • 5.7L LS1 V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in black over black leather upholstery

  • Black power-operated convertible top

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Torsen limited-slip differential

  • Performance-tuned suspension

  • Fog lamps

  • Rear spoiler

  • Hurst shifter

  • Air conditioning

  • Cruise control

  • Power windows and locks

  • Remote keyless entry

  • Delco audio system

Modifications

  • 17” Corvette Z06-style wheels

  • Window tint

Known Imperfections

  • General imperfections consistent with age

  • Some chips and scratches in paint finish

  • Oil leak seller suspects is from drain plug

  • Soft top window requires resealing

  • Wear on leather upholstery

Servicing & Documentation

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents the following service history:

  • 2022:

    • Engine oil and filter changed (96,302 miles)

    • Engine oil and filter changed (93,094 miles)

  • 2021:

    • Brake rotors replaced (90,391 miles)

    • Engine oil and filter changed (89,283 miles)

    • Air filter replaced (89,283 miles)

According to the seller, the following additional work has been performed:

  • Paintwork performed on the quarter panels to address dents

  • Battery and tires replaced in 2025

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report identifies this Firebird as a one-owner vehicle from new through 2024 and shows registration history in Colorado. The current seller reportedly acquired the vehicle in April 2024 and reports adding approximately 1,000 miles since.

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible 6-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
Touf
Touf
$11,075
Seller
TB-Truckman
TB-Truckman
EndedSep 23, 2026 at 7:11 PM UTC
Bids22
Views4,643

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