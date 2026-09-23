Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The fourth-generation Pontiac Firebird Trans Am represented the final evolution of Pontiac's long-running muscle car formula, combining LS1 V8 power, aggressive styling, and modern performance in a rear-wheel-drive package. The 2002 model year marked the end of Firebird production, cementing its place as the final chapter of one of General Motors' most iconic performance nameplates. As the last Trans Ams produced, these cars continue to attract enthusiasts looking for RADwood-era domestic performance and style.

This 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible is powered by a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 paired with a six-speed manual transmission featuring a factory Hurst shifter. Finished in e black with a black power-operated soft top over black leather upholstery, the car is equipped with a Torsen limited-slip differential, the WS9 Trans Am package, a performance-tuned suspension, air conditioning, power accessories, a Delco audio system, and Corvette Z06-style 17-inch wheels.

Located in Florida, this 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Final production year Firebird with WS9 Trans Am package

5.7L LS1 V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission

Finished in black over black leather upholstery

Black power-operated convertible top

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Torsen limited-slip differential

Performance-tuned suspension

Fog lamps

Rear spoiler

Hurst shifter

Air conditioning

Cruise control

Power windows and locks

Remote keyless entry

Delco audio system

Modifications

17” Corvette Z06-style wheels

Window tint

Known Imperfections

General imperfections consistent with age

Some chips and scratches in paint finish

Oil leak seller suspects is from drain plug

Soft top window requires resealing

Wear on leather upholstery

Servicing & Documentation

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents the following service history:

2022: Engine oil and filter changed (96,302 miles) Engine oil and filter changed (93,094 miles)

2021: Brake rotors replaced (90,391 miles) Engine oil and filter changed (89,283 miles) Air filter replaced (89,283 miles)



According to the seller, the following additional work has been performed:

Paintwork performed on the quarter panels to address dents

Battery and tires replaced in 2025

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report identifies this Firebird as a one-owner vehicle from new through 2024 and shows registration history in Colorado. The current seller reportedly acquired the vehicle in April 2024 and reports adding approximately 1,000 miles since.