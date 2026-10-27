Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 2002 Ford Ranger was part of the truck’s third generation, a design introduced in 1998 that helped keep the Ranger among America’s best-selling compact pickups. The 2002 model offered regular cab and SuperCab configurations, rear- or four-wheel drive, and a choice of four-cylinder or V6 engines, allowing buyers to tailor the truck for work, recreation, or daily driving. “With power tuned to its size and handling, Ranger 4x2 is quick on the pick up in every sense.”

This one-owner 2002 Ranger XLT is a SuperCab example powered by a 3.0L V6 factory rated when new at 154 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission, and braking is handled by discs up front and drums out back.

The SuperCab body is finished in Harvest Gold Metallic and features a sliding rear window, rear-hinged rear doors, polished bumpers, and power-adjustable mirrors.

Inside, a leather-wrapped steering wheel is mounted to a tilting column. Other amenities include cruise control and power-operated windows and door locks.

This 2002 Ford Ranger XLT is offered by the selling dealer at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Finished in Harvest Gold Metallic (B2)

Medium Graphite cloth interior with a 60/40 split-bench seat (GX)

Powered by a 3.0L V6

Five-speed automatic transmission

SuperCab XLT body and trim

Factory Equipment

SuperCab with rear-hinged rear doors

Sliding rear window

Polished bumpers

Power adjustable mirrors

Power-operated windows and door locks

Cruise control

AM/FM/CD stereo

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Tilting steering column

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 2002 Ford Ranger XLT are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2002 Ford Ranger XLT is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida from new. This is a one owner truck and it is still on the original title from 2002.

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.