Auction ended.

2002 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCab

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
2002 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCab
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (104)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:45 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN1FTYR44U02PA61727
Mileage indicated63,400 Miles
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine3.0L V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorHarvest Gold Metallic
Interior colorGraphite
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

2002 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCab Walk Around
Play
2002 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCab Test Drive
Play
2002 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCab Start Up
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE   

The 2002 Ford Ranger was part of the truck’s third generation, a design introduced in 1998 that helped keep the Ranger among America’s best-selling compact pickups. The 2002 model offered regular cab and SuperCab configurations, rear- or four-wheel drive, and a choice of four-cylinder or V6 engines, allowing buyers to tailor the truck for work, recreation, or daily driving. “With power tuned to its size and handling, Ranger 4x2 is quick on the pick up in every sense.”  

This one-owner 2002 Ranger XLT is a SuperCab example powered by a 3.0L V6 factory rated when new at 154 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission, and braking is handled by discs up front and drums out back.   

The SuperCab body is finished in Harvest Gold Metallic and features a sliding rear window, rear-hinged rear doors, polished bumpers, and power-adjustable mirrors.   

Inside, a leather-wrapped steering wheel is mounted to a tilting column. Other amenities include cruise control and power-operated windows and door locks.    

This 2002 Ford Ranger XLT is offered by the selling dealer at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.   

Highlights  

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • Finished in Harvest Gold Metallic (B2)

  • Medium Graphite cloth interior with a 60/40 split-bench seat (GX)

  • Powered by a 3.0L V6

  • Five-speed automatic transmission

  • SuperCab XLT body and trim 

 Factory Equipment  

  • SuperCab with rear-hinged rear doors 

  • Sliding rear window 

  • Polished bumpers 

  • Power adjustable mirrors 

  • Power-operated windows and door locks 

  • Cruise control 

  • AM/FM/CD stereo

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel 

  • Tilting steering column 

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes 

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2002 Ford Ranger XLT are presented in the gallery

Ownership History  

This 2002 Ford Ranger XLT is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida from new. This is a one owner truck and it is still on the original title from 2002.

Additional Information 

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge. 

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2002 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCab · No reserve

Sold to
JoeLourenco_tt05
JoeLourenco_tt05
$10,700
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 7:45 PM UTC
Bids19
Views11,760

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JoeLourenco_tt05
Oct 23 at 3:19 PM
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