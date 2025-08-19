2002 Ford F-150 Lariat Crew Cab
Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Ford's decision to add a four-door crew-cab configuration to its ninth-generation F-150 lineup opened the truck up to numerous additional use cases. Whether as a family hauler, a business truck, or a worksite rig, the F-150 Crew Cab blended SUV space with pickup utility. The Lariat trim, positioned at the top of the range, further blurred the lines between luxury brands and truck manufacturers.
This F-150 Lariat is finished in Chestnut Metallic over a Light Parchment leather interior with seating for up to six and shows just over 114,000 miles from new. Its 5.4L Triton V8 sends power to the rear wheels through a column-shifted automatic transmission, and the truck is equipped with a sunroof, a cassette/CD head unit, and chrome wheels.
Acquired by the seller in 2025, the catalytic converters, chrome center caps, and tires have been recently been replaced.
This 2002 F-150 Lariat Crew Cab is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.
Highlights
5.4L V8
Rear-wheel drive
Chestnut and Arizona Beige Metallic
Light Parchment leather upholstery
Approximately 114,450 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Automatic transmission
Power windows
Power-adjustable driver's seat
AM/FM stereo with CD player
Chrome front bumper and grille
Chromed steel wheels
Rear sliding window
Modifications
Front seat covers have been replaced
Aftermarket speaker under rear seat
Window visors
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Catalytic converters reportedly replaced
Pathfinder A/T tires with 2025 date codes
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various paint imperfections and fading
Wear on various interior surfaces
Rear-seat headrests are missing
Ownership History
This 2002 Ford F-150 Lariat Crew Cab was acquired by the seller in 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report list Florida, Alabama, and Colorado registration history.
Included Items
Various receipts
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.