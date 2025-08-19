2002 Ford F-150 Lariat Crew Cab

No reserve
7 days
$5,000
2002 Ford F-150 Lariat Crew Cab
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (65)

Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FTRW07L52KC96209
Mileage indicated114,450 Miles
LocationWheat Ridge, Colorado
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorChestnut Metallic
Interior colorLight Parchment
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Ford's decision to add a four-door crew-cab configuration to its ninth-generation F-150 lineup opened the truck up to numerous additional use cases. Whether as a family hauler, a business truck, or a worksite rig, the F-150 Crew Cab blended SUV space with pickup utility. The Lariat trim, positioned at the top of the range, further blurred the lines between luxury brands and truck manufacturers.

This F-150 Lariat is finished in Chestnut Metallic over a Light Parchment leather interior with seating for up to six and shows just over 114,000 miles from new. Its 5.4L Triton V8 sends power to the rear wheels through a column-shifted automatic transmission, and the truck is equipped with a sunroof, a cassette/CD head unit, and chrome wheels.

Acquired by the seller in 2025, the catalytic converters, chrome center caps, and tires have been recently been replaced.

This 2002 F-150 Lariat Crew Cab is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 5.4L V8

  • Rear-wheel drive

  • Chestnut and Arizona Beige Metallic

  • Light Parchment leather upholstery

  • Approximately 114,450 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Automatic transmission

  • Power windows

  • Power-adjustable driver's seat

  • AM/FM stereo with CD player

  • Chrome front bumper and grille

  • Chromed steel wheels

  • Rear sliding window

Modifications

  • Front seat covers have been replaced

  • Aftermarket speaker under rear seat

  • Window visors

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Catalytic converters reportedly replaced

  • Pathfinder A/T tires with 2025 date codes

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint imperfections and fading

  • Wear on various interior surfaces

  • Rear-seat headrests are missing

Ownership History

This 2002 Ford F-150 Lariat Crew Cab was acquired by the seller in 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report list Florida, Alabama, and Colorado registration history.

Included Items

  • Various receipts

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2002 Ford F-150 Lariat Crew Cab · No reserve

Current bid
LS_xkngsj
LS_xkngsj
$5,000
Seller
NorbertMedina_z6u6
NorbertMedina_z6u6
EndingThu, Sep 17 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids9
Views1,663

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LS_xkngsj
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