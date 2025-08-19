Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Ford's decision to add a four-door crew-cab configuration to its ninth-generation F-150 lineup opened the truck up to numerous additional use cases. Whether as a family hauler, a business truck, or a worksite rig, the F-150 Crew Cab blended SUV space with pickup utility. The Lariat trim, positioned at the top of the range, further blurred the lines between luxury brands and truck manufacturers.

This F-150 Lariat is finished in Chestnut Metallic over a Light Parchment leather interior with seating for up to six and shows just over 114,000 miles from new. Its 5.4L Triton V8 sends power to the rear wheels through a column-shifted automatic transmission, and the truck is equipped with a sunroof, a cassette/CD head unit, and chrome wheels.

Acquired by the seller in 2025, the catalytic converters, chrome center caps, and tires have been recently been replaced.

This 2002 F-150 Lariat Crew Cab is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.

Highlights

5.4L V8

Rear-wheel drive

Chestnut and Arizona Beige Metallic

Light Parchment leather upholstery

Approximately 114,450 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Automatic transmission

Power windows

Power-adjustable driver's seat

AM/FM stereo with CD player

Chrome front bumper and grille

Chromed steel wheels

Rear sliding window

Modifications

Front seat covers have been replaced

Aftermarket speaker under rear seat

Window visors

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

C atalytic converters reportedly replaced

Pathfinder A/T tires with 2025 date codes

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various paint imperfections and fading

Wear on various interior surfaces

Rear-seat headrests are missing

Ownership History

This 2002 Ford F-150 Lariat Crew Cab was acquired by the seller in 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report list Florida, Alabama, and Colorado registration history.

Included Items