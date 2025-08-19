Modified 30k-Mile 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$34,500
Modified 30k-Mile 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (99)

Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN2FTZF07332CA28814
Mileage indicated30,400 Miles
LocationOcala , Florida
Engine5.4L Supercharged V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorTrue Blue
Interior colorMedium Graphite
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The second-generation Ford SVT Lightning proved that a performance pickup could be both fast and capable. Available from 1999–2004, the Lightning was engineered by Ford’s Special Vehicle Team to deliver sports-car performance, everyday usability, and the ability to tow 5,000 pounds.

Exactly what it was hauling varied, but the regular-cab, stepside Lightning looked great doing it: the sleek body sat on a lowered performance suspension, wore aerodynamic ground effects, and sported side-exit exhaust. It rolled on large aluminum wheels that were an angular departure from the rounded 1999–00 rims. And inside was a premium interior featuring supportive seats and a sport instrument cluster with white-faced gauges.

Power was supplied by a 5.4L Triton V8 topped with an intercooled Eaton supercharger. And thanks to a 2001 engine upgrade, cramming in 8 pounds of boost now resulted in 380 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. That tire-burning twist was routed through a quick-shifting four-speed automatic transmission to a limited-slip rear axle, now with 3.73 gears for quicker acceleration.

Those drivetrain improvements made the 2002 Lightning an impressive package. Said Car and Driver, “Sprints to 60 mph now take 5.2 seconds, the quarter-mile now whooshes by in an amazing 13.8 seconds at 104 mph, faster than an SVT Mustang Cobra.”

Finished in one-year-only True Blue over Medium Graphite upholstery, this example has been enhanced with 20” aftermarket wheels and a rear spoiler. The engine has been modified to produce a dyno-proven 413 rear-wheel horsepower and 503 rear-wheel lb-ft of torque, and the odometer shows approximately 30,400 miles.

This 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with various documents, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

  • Second-generation SVT Lightning showing 30k miles

  • Finished in (L2) True Blue with Medium Graphite interior

  • 20” wheels

  • Modified supercharged 5.4L V8

  • Dyno-tested at 413 rear-wheel hp and 503 rear-wheel lb-ft torque

  • Factory Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger with air-to-water intercooler

  • 4-speed 4R100 automatic transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Iron block with aluminum cylinder heads

  • Forged steel crankshaft, rods, and pistons

  • 9.75” rear axle with limited-slip differential and 3.73 gears

  • Supercharger water, transmission, and engine oil coolers

  • Factory-lowered A-arm coil spring front and leaf rear suspension

  • Twin-piston front, single-piston rear disc brakes with ABS

  • Optional tonneau cover

  • 40/60 cloth and leather bench seats with 6-way power driver seat

  • Tilt steering column with leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • White-faced sport gauges

  • AM/FM/Cassette stereo with optional six-disc CD changer

Modifications

  • 20” chrome wheels with Lightning center caps

  • Rear spoiler

  • Carpet-lined bed

  • JLP air intake system

  • Aftermarket supercharger pulley

Documentation

  • The undated dyno sheet included with the sale shows the engine producing 413 rear-wheel hp and 503 rear-wheel lb-ft torque

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips on nose

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning shows registration history in Illinois, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Colorado, and Florida.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

  • Used car window sticker

  • SVT certificate of authenticity

  • Specifications sheet

  • Dyno sheets

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge. 

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 30k-Mile 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning · No reserve

Current bid
DSEXTON6
DSEXTON6
$34,500
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingTue, Sep 29 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids36
Views17,445

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

DSEXTON6's avatar
DSEXTON6
Sep 21 at 10:16 PM
$34,500bid placed 
Absofuckenlutely718's avatar
Absofuckenlutely718
Sep 21 at 8:49 PM
$34,001bid placed 
DSEXTON6's avatar
DSEXTON6
Sep 21 at 1:24 PM
$33,500bid placed 
MT_mrm00m's avatar
MT_mrm00m
Sep 21 at 5:21 AM
$33,250bid placed 
DSEXTON6's avatar
DSEXTON6
Sep 20 at 6:26 PM
$33,000bid placed 
GO_1964's avatar
GO_1964
Sep 19 at 8:59 PM
$32,500bid placed 
DSEXTON6's avatar
DSEXTON6
Sep 19 at 8:47 PM
$32,000bid placed 
GO_1964's avatar
GO_1964
Sep 19 at 1:15 AM
$31,250bid placed 
Absofuckenlutely718's avatar
Absofuckenlutely718
Sep 18 at 11:34 PM
$31,000bid placed 
DSEXTON6's avatar
DSEXTON6
Sep 18 at 11:28 PM
$30,500bid placed 
Absofuckenlutely718's avatar
Absofuckenlutely718
Sep 18 at 11:00 PM
$30,250bid placed 
GO_1964's avatar
GO_1964
Sep 18 at 10:52 PM
$30,000bid placed 
Absofuckenlutely718's avatar
Absofuckenlutely718
Sep 18 at 9:25 PM
$26,251bid placed 
DSEXTON6's avatar
DSEXTON6
Sep 18 at 8:01 PM
$26,000bid placed 
GO_1964's avatar
GO_1964
Sep 18 at 5:24 PM
$25,500bid placed 
DSEXTON6's avatar
DSEXTON6
Sep 18 at 12:02 PM
$25,000bid placed 
GO_1964's avatar
GO_1964
Sep 17 at 9:30 PM
$23,000bid placed 
GO_1964's avatar
GO_1964
Sep 17 at 9:13 PM
$22,750bid placed 
SB_hgestx's avatar
SB_hgestx
Sep 17 at 7:14 PM
$22,500bid placed 
MT_mrm00m's avatar
MT_mrm00m
Sep 17 at 6:03 PM
$20,250bid placed 
SB_hgestx's avatar
SB_hgestx
Sep 17 at 5:56 PM
$20,000bid placed 
GO_1964's avatar
GO_1964
Sep 17 at 5:36 PM
$18,500bid placed 
Jasonhoran_mhet's avatar
Jasonhoran_mhet
Sep 17 at 5:05 PM
$18,250bid placed 
SB_hgestx's avatar
SB_hgestx
Sep 17 at 5:04 PM
$18,000bid placed 
GO_1964's avatar
GO_1964
Sep 17 at 3:10 PM
$16,000bid placed 
MT_mrm00m's avatar
MT_mrm00m
Sep 17 at 1:49 AM
$15,250bid placed 
GoesAd1020's avatar
GoesAd1020
Sep 16 at 8:18 PM
$15,000bid placed 
ACES-cali's avatar
ACES-cali
Sep 16 at 6:59 PM
$14,000bid placed 
RB_y5l6c1's avatar
RB_y5l6c1
Sep 16 at 5:26 PM
$13,000bid placed 
4fitzpatricks' avatar
4fitzpatricks
Sep 16 at 2:05 PM
$12,500bid placed 
VictorSingleton's avatar
VictorSingleton
Sep 16 at 8:20 AM
$11,000bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 16 at 3:09 AM
$8,000bid placed 
onemoretime78's avatar
onemoretime78
Sep 15 at 11:50 PM
$5,500bid placed 
C7MRU's avatar
C7MRU
Sep 15 at 11:28 PM
$5,250bid placed 
onemoretime78's avatar
onemoretime78
Sep 15 at 8:29 PM
$5,000bid placed 
TrentPaxson's avatar
TrentPaxson
Sep 15 at 7:46 AM
$2,500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026