Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The second-generation Ford SVT Lightning proved that a performance pickup could be both fast and capable. Available from 1999–2004, the Lightning was engineered by Ford’s Special Vehicle Team to deliver sports-car performance, everyday usability, and the ability to tow 5,000 pounds.

Exactly what it was hauling varied, but the regular-cab, stepside Lightning looked great doing it: the sleek body sat on a lowered performance suspension, wore aerodynamic ground effects, and sported side-exit exhaust. It rolled on large aluminum wheels that were an angular departure from the rounded 1999–00 rims. And inside was a premium interior featuring supportive seats and a sport instrument cluster with white-faced gauges.

Power was supplied by a 5.4L Triton V8 topped with an intercooled Eaton supercharger. And thanks to a 2001 engine upgrade, cramming in 8 pounds of boost now resulted in 380 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. That tire-burning twist was routed through a quick-shifting four-speed automatic transmission to a limited-slip rear axle, now with 3.73 gears for quicker acceleration.

Those drivetrain improvements made the 2002 Lightning an impressive package. Said Car and Driver, “Sprints to 60 mph now take 5.2 seconds, the quarter-mile now whooshes by in an amazing 13.8 seconds at 104 mph, faster than an SVT Mustang Cobra.”

Finished in one-year-only True Blue over Medium Graphite upholstery, this example has been enhanced with 20” aftermarket wheels and a rear spoiler. The engine has been modified to produce a dyno-proven 413 rear-wheel horsepower and 503 rear-wheel lb-ft of torque, and the odometer shows approximately 30,400 miles.

This 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with various documents, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Second-generation SVT Lightning showing 30k miles

Finished in (L2) True Blue with Medium Graphite interior

20” wheels

Modified supercharged 5.4L V8

Dyno-tested at 413 rear-wheel hp and 503 rear-wheel lb-ft torque

Factory Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger with air-to-water intercooler

4-speed 4R100 automatic transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Iron block with aluminum cylinder heads

Forged steel crankshaft, rods, and pistons

9.75” rear axle with limited-slip differential and 3.73 gears

Supercharger water, transmission, and engine oil coolers

Factory-lowered A-arm coil spring front and leaf rear suspension

Twin-piston front, single-piston rear disc brakes with ABS

Optional tonneau cover

40/60 cloth and leather bench seats with 6-way power driver seat

Tilt steering column with leather-wrapped steering wheel

White-faced sport gauges

AM/FM/Cassette stereo with optional six-disc CD changer

Modifications

20” chrome wheels with Lightning center caps

Rear spoiler

Carpet-lined bed

JLP air intake system

Aftermarket supercharger pulley

Documentation

The undated dyno sheet included with the sale shows the engine producing 413 rear-wheel hp and 503 rear-wheel lb-ft torque

Known Imperfections

Paint chips on nose

Images detailing the condition of the 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning shows registration history in Illinois, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Colorado, and Florida.

Included Items

Owner’s manual

Used car window sticker

SVT certificate of authenticity

Specifications sheet

Dyno sheets

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.