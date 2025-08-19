Modified 30k-Mile 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The second-generation Ford SVT Lightning proved that a performance pickup could be both fast and capable. Available from 1999–2004, the Lightning was engineered by Ford’s Special Vehicle Team to deliver sports-car performance, everyday usability, and the ability to tow 5,000 pounds.
Exactly what it was hauling varied, but the regular-cab, stepside Lightning looked great doing it: the sleek body sat on a lowered performance suspension, wore aerodynamic ground effects, and sported side-exit exhaust. It rolled on large aluminum wheels that were an angular departure from the rounded 1999–00 rims. And inside was a premium interior featuring supportive seats and a sport instrument cluster with white-faced gauges.
Power was supplied by a 5.4L Triton V8 topped with an intercooled Eaton supercharger. And thanks to a 2001 engine upgrade, cramming in 8 pounds of boost now resulted in 380 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. That tire-burning twist was routed through a quick-shifting four-speed automatic transmission to a limited-slip rear axle, now with 3.73 gears for quicker acceleration.
Those drivetrain improvements made the 2002 Lightning an impressive package. Said Car and Driver, “Sprints to 60 mph now take 5.2 seconds, the quarter-mile now whooshes by in an amazing 13.8 seconds at 104 mph, faster than an SVT Mustang Cobra.”
Finished in one-year-only True Blue over Medium Graphite upholstery, this example has been enhanced with 20” aftermarket wheels and a rear spoiler. The engine has been modified to produce a dyno-proven 413 rear-wheel horsepower and 503 rear-wheel lb-ft of torque, and the odometer shows approximately 30,400 miles.
This 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with various documents, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles
Second-generation SVT Lightning showing 30k miles
Finished in (L2) True Blue with Medium Graphite interior
20” wheels
Modified supercharged 5.4L V8
Dyno-tested at 413 rear-wheel hp and 503 rear-wheel lb-ft torque
Factory Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger with air-to-water intercooler
4-speed 4R100 automatic transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Iron block with aluminum cylinder heads
Forged steel crankshaft, rods, and pistons
9.75” rear axle with limited-slip differential and 3.73 gears
Supercharger water, transmission, and engine oil coolers
Factory-lowered A-arm coil spring front and leaf rear suspension
Twin-piston front, single-piston rear disc brakes with ABS
Optional tonneau cover
40/60 cloth and leather bench seats with 6-way power driver seat
Tilt steering column with leather-wrapped steering wheel
White-faced sport gauges
AM/FM/Cassette stereo with optional six-disc CD changer
Modifications
20” chrome wheels with Lightning center caps
Rear spoiler
Carpet-lined bed
JLP air intake system
Aftermarket supercharger pulley
Documentation
The undated dyno sheet included with the sale shows the engine producing 413 rear-wheel hp and 503 rear-wheel lb-ft torque
Known Imperfections
Paint chips on nose
Images detailing the condition of the 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning shows registration history in Illinois, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Colorado, and Florida.
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Used car window sticker
SVT certificate of authenticity
Specifications sheet
Dyno sheets
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
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