Description

Introduced for 2001, the C5-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 elevated the performance capabilities of America's sports car with a lighter fixed-roof body structure, revised suspension tuning, and a higher-output LS6 V8. For 2002, power increased to a factory rated 405 horsepower, further cementing the model’s reputation as one of the most capable performance bargains of its era and a formidable competitor to contemporary European sports cars.

This 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is powered by a 5.7-liter LS6 V8 paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Finished in Torch Red over black and red leather upholstery, the car is equipped with a head-up display, pop-up headlights, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, and more. Now showing approximately 62,050 miles, the seller reports acquiring the car from his brother in 2022 at approximately 57,000 miles.

Since acquisition, the seller reports investing in mechanical and cosmetic updates, including installation of an RPM Stage 2 differential, replacement clutch, fuel system repairs, driveline servicing, an upgraded touchscreen audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, and Cray Manta aftermarket wheels.

This modified 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 5.7L LS6 V8 factory rated when new at 405 horsepower

6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential

Finished in Torch Red over black and red leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

4-wheel independent Sport-tuned suspension

4-wheel power disc brakes

Pop-up headlights

Power-adjustable driver's seat

Head-up display

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Cruise control

Modifications

According to the seller, the following modifications have been made:

RPM Stage 2 differential

Clutch replaced with RPM components

Cray Manta aftermarket wheels

Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires

Tinted windows

Aftermarket touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth connectivity

Steering column lock bypass delete

Carbon fiber-style interior trim

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Air-conditioning compressor replaced

Alternator replaced

Fuel pump and fuel lines replaced

Clutch release bearing replaced

Driveshaft torque tube replaced

The seller reports that documentation totaling approximately $18,000 in maintenance, repairs, and modifications will accompany the vehicle.

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): April 2010: Accident reported Damage to left side Damage to left rear Functional damage reported Vehicle towed Airbags did not deploy

General cosmetic wear consistent with age

Fuel gauge is inoperable

Ownership History

The seller reportedly acquired this Z06 in 2022 from his brother. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history exclusively in Georgia.

From the seller: " I purchased this Z06 from my brother in 2022 with approximately 57,000 miles. He’s a mechanic and collector, and the car had been garage-kept since. During my ownership, I’ve invested more than $18,000 in improvements, maintenance, and upgrades, with documentation from BuyaVetteService, Team Ryan’s, and other service providers included with the sale. The car has also received a set of Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires and a modern touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth connectivity. It has been exceptionally well cared for and documented. I’m selling the car solely because we are relocating to Florida and do not want to place it back into storage. It has been a joy to own and drive."