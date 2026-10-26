Auction ended.

2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Bid to $16,000 on 10/26/26
Result
2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (78)

Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 8:07 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY12S625124823
Mileage indicated62,050 Miles
LocationCumming, Georgia
Engine5.7L LS6 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorTorch Red
Interior colorBlack/Red
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06—estimated rate $297/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

2002 Chevrolet Corvette - Start Up & Walk Around
Play
2002 Chevrolet Corvette - Driving
Play

Description

Introduced for 2001, the C5-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 elevated the performance capabilities of America's sports car with a lighter fixed-roof body structure, revised suspension tuning, and a higher-output LS6 V8. For 2002, power increased to a factory rated 405 horsepower, further cementing the model’s reputation as one of the most capable performance bargains of its era and a formidable competitor to contemporary European sports cars.

This 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is powered by a 5.7-liter LS6 V8 paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Finished in Torch Red over black and red leather upholstery, the car is equipped with a head-up display, pop-up headlights, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, and more. Now showing approximately 62,050 miles, the seller reports acquiring the car from his brother in 2022 at approximately 57,000 miles.

Since acquisition, the seller reports investing in mechanical and cosmetic updates, including installation of an RPM Stage 2 differential, replacement clutch, fuel system repairs, driveline servicing, an upgraded touchscreen audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, and Cray Manta aftermarket wheels.

This modified 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 5.7L LS6 V8 factory rated when new at 405 horsepower

  • 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential

  • Finished in Torch Red over black and red leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • 4-wheel independent Sport-tuned suspension

  • 4-wheel power disc brakes

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Power-adjustable driver's seat

  • Head-up display

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Cruise control

Modifications

According to the seller, the following modifications have been made:

  • RPM Stage 2 differential

  • Clutch replaced with RPM components

  • Cray Manta aftermarket wheels

  • Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires

  • Tinted windows

  • Aftermarket touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth connectivity

  • Steering column lock bypass delete

  • Carbon fiber-style interior trim

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Air-conditioning compressor replaced

  • Alternator replaced

  • Fuel pump and fuel lines replaced

  • Clutch release bearing replaced

  • Driveshaft torque tube replaced

The seller reports that documentation totaling approximately $18,000 in maintenance, repairs, and modifications will accompany the vehicle.

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • April 2010: Accident reported

      • Damage to left side

      • Damage to left rear

      • Functional damage reported

      • Vehicle towed

      • Airbags did not deploy

  • General cosmetic wear consistent with age

  • Fuel gauge is inoperable

Ownership History

The seller reportedly acquired this Z06 in 2022 from his brother. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history exclusively in Georgia.

From the seller: "I purchased this Z06 from my brother in 2022 with approximately 57,000 miles. He’s a mechanic and collector, and the car had been garage-kept since. During my ownership, I’ve invested more than $18,000 in improvements, maintenance, and upgrades, with documentation from BuyaVetteService, Team Ryan’s, and other service providers included with the sale. The car has also received a set of Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires and a modern touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth connectivity. It has been exceptionally well cared for and documented. I’m selling the car solely because we are relocating to Florida and do not want to place it back into storage. It has been a joy to own and drive."

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Last bid
Rickcollections
Rickcollections
$16,000
Seller
DavidBrown_tmzw
DavidBrown_tmzw
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 8:07 PM UTC
Bids24
Views7,701

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Rickcollections' avatar
Rickcollections
Oct 26 at 8:05 PM
$16,000bid placed 
CM_m5hwz7's avatar
CM_m5hwz7
Oct 26 at 8:04 PM
$15,250bid placed 
Rickcollections' avatar
Rickcollections
Oct 26 at 8:04 PM
$15,000bid placed 
CM_m5hwz7's avatar
CM_m5hwz7
Oct 26 at 7:08 PM
$14,250bid placed 
Rickcollections' avatar
Rickcollections
Oct 26 at 1:32 PM
$14,000bid placed 
MGB80's avatar
MGB80
Oct 25 at 9:40 PM
$13,000bid placed 
Rickcollections' avatar
Rickcollections
Oct 23 at 1:30 PM
$12,500bid placed 
BoogeyMan1's avatar
BoogeyMan1
Oct 23 at 3:27 AM
$12,000bid placed 
nc_0e0wqi's avatar
nc_0e0wqi
Oct 22 at 8:52 PM
$11,000bid placed 
Rickcollections' avatar
Rickcollections
Oct 22 at 7:59 PM
$10,000bid placed 
nc_0e0wqi's avatar
nc_0e0wqi
Oct 20 at 9:36 PM
$8,000bid placed 
Tennis' avatar
Tennis
Oct 19 at 12:09 AM
$7,250bid placed 
GSE1's avatar
GSE1
Oct 18 at 12:19 AM
$7,000bid placed 
JosephJohnson_5xr8's avatar
JosephJohnson_5xr8
Oct 17 at 11:48 PM
$6,000bid placed 
GSE1's avatar
GSE1
Oct 17 at 11:34 PM
$5,250bid placed 
JosephJohnson_5xr8's avatar
JosephJohnson_5xr8
Oct 17 at 11:00 PM
$5,000bid placed 
GSE1's avatar
GSE1
Oct 16 at 2:02 PM
$4,600bid placed 
Trauto's avatar
Trauto
Oct 15 at 7:06 PM
$4,500bid placed 
GSE1's avatar
GSE1
Oct 15 at 7:05 PM
$2,600bid placed 
Trauto's avatar
Trauto
Oct 15 at 7:03 PM
$2,500bid placed 
GSE1's avatar
GSE1
Oct 15 at 11:30 AM
$550bid placed 
mrz51's avatar
mrz51
Oct 15 at 4:03 AM
$400bid placed 
GSE1's avatar
GSE1
Oct 14 at 11:40 AM
$200bid placed 
Jeff-3kr77yu8's avatar
Jeff-3kr77yu8
Oct 13 at 12:58 AM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026