Auction ended.

8k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
8k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (114)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:18 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN2G1FP32GX22163914
Mileage indicated7,950 Miles
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorArctic White
Interior colorNeutral
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note convertible top photos have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible Test Drive
Play
2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible Walk Around
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Chevrolet called it, “Performance – American Style.” The 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS marked the final year of the fourth-generation Camaro, closing a chapter in the car’s storied muscle car legacy. Built on the F-body platform, the SS was the high-performance variant, developed in collaboration with SLP (Street Legal Performance) Canada. It featured a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission as on this SS.

Camaros were assembled at GM’s Sainte Thérèse, Québec, plant, and then in nearby LaSalle, SLP installed its proprietary SS cold-air induction system fed by a special NACA duct hood it manufactured. That increased output to 325 hp. SLP then added SS trim and painted the new hood and special rear spoiler to match. Buyers could choose from coupe or convertible body styles, and factory options included T-tops, leather interior, and a Monsoon sound system.

Martin Chevrolet in Torrance, California, delivered this SS convertible in July 2002. Finished in Arctic White with a Neutral partial leather interior and matching convertible top, this millennial muscle machine has since travelled approximately 7,950 miles.

This 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a window sticker, manufacturer and SLP literature, accessories, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • Showing approximately 7,950 miles from new

  • Finished in Arctic White (10U)

  • Neutral (522) partial leather interior

  • Medium Neutral (56T) convertible top

  • 5.7L (346ci) LS1 V8 factory rated when new at 325 hp

  • 4-speed 4L60E automatic transmission

  • Monsoon 500 watt (peak) AM/FM stereo w/CD, 8 speakers and amplifier

Factory Equipment

  • WU8 "SS" Performance/Appearance Package includes:

    • SLP air box

    • SLP forced air induction hood

    • 325 horsepower

    • 17" aluminum wheels

    • SLP SS specific rear spoiler

    • SLP high-performance ride and handling suspension

    • Low restriction dual outlet exhaust

    • SS badging

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California and Florida registration history.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manuals

  • SLP birth certificate

  • Window sticker

  • 2002 Camaro brochure

  • Camaro SS floor mats

  • 2002 Service Manuals (3)

  • Three-piece hard convertible top boot with original leather carry case

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

8k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
LW_p8xnob
LW_p8xnob
$21,079
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 7:18 PM UTC
Bids36
Views7,025

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