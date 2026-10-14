Auction ended.

11k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th Anniversary Convertible

Gateway Classic Cars
Sold for on 10/14/26
Result
11k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th Anniversary Convertible
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Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:31 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G1FP32G622124799
Mileage indicated10,600 Miles
LocationHouston, Texas
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBright Rally Red
Interior colorEbony/Pewter
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th Anniversary Convertible Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

For Chevrolet it was the chance to celebrate 35 years of the Camaro, the final year of the Camaro’s fourth generation, and what was possibly the last Camaro ever. And Chevy did so with more than just stripes and badges, much more.

The Z4C 35th Anniversary edition was based on the Camaro SS, which were crafted by SLP Automotive Canada. Camaros were assembled at GM’s Sainte Thérèse, Québec, plant, and in nearby La Salle, SLP installed their proprietary cold-air induction system fed by a special NACA duct hood they manufactured. That increased output to 325-hp, or 345-hp with the optional Performance Exhaust as on this example. Other options like a SLP Hurst short throw shifter could also be ordered.

SLP then added SS trim and painted the new hood and special rear spoiler to match, which on the 35th Anniversary Coupes and Convertibles included many unique touches. All featured Bright Rally Red paint with Ebony/Pewter leather seating, as on this convertible.

This is one of just 1,398 Camaro SS 35th Anniversary Edition convertibles produced, just 609 with the MN6 6-speed manual. It shows just over 10,500 miles.

This low-mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th Anniversary Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Houston

  • Z4C 35th Anniversary Edition showing just over 10,500 miles

  • One of 609 with the 6-speed manual

  • Bright Rally Red (81U) paint with Ebony/Pewter leather seating

  • SLP cold air induction and hood

  • 5.7L LS1 V8 rated at 345 horsepower with optional Performance Exhaust

  • TREMEC 6-speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter

Factory Equipment

  • Stereo sound system with 12-disc CD player

  • Black convertible top

  • Preferred Equipment Group

  • SS Performance Appearance Package

  • SLP 35th Anniversary Edition including:

    • Bright Rally Red (81U) exterior with exterior stripe package

    • Special black SS wheels with machined edges

    • 35th Anniversary badging on exterior and dashboard

    • 35th Anniversary emblem embroidered into front seats

    • Anodized brake calipers

    • Special Ebony/Pewter leather seating surfaces

    • Special Trophy Mat in Ebony vinyl with embroidered 35th Anniversary emblem

    • 5.7L LS1 V8 rated at 345 horsepower

    • SLP cold air induction and hood

    • SLP performance exhaust system

    • High-Performance Ride and Handling Package

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX History Report

  • Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Maryland, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Texas registration history.

Included Items

  • 35th Anniversary Trophy Mat

Additional documents

2002 Camaro - Original Order Docs

2002 Camaro Production Numbers

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

11k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th Anniversary Convertible

Sold to
Benchmark
Benchmark
$33,171
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 7:31 PM UTC
Bids47
Views7,091

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