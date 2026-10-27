Description

This car will be available for public preview at RADwood on Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm located at the Hagerty tent at the Gold Bar Hangar. Visit RADwood.com for additional information, including free admission.

Few modern BMWs draw a crowd quite like the Z3M Coupe. Its shooting-brake silhouette, borrowed from the roadster but stretched over a stiffer, more purposeful body, has earned it a cult following among enthusiasts who prize substance over subtlety. For 2001 and 2002, BMW fitted the coupe with the S54 inline-six straight out of the E46 M3, a 3.2-liter engine that revs to nearly 8,000 rpm and makes 315 horsepower, paired exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox. Only 678 S54-powered examples were built for the North American market, making this one of the rarest M cars BMW has ever sold.

Nicknamed the "clown shoe" by enthusiasts, this 2002 example was sold new through Global Imports in Atlanta, Georgia, and is finished in Black Sapphire Metallic over an Imola and black leather interior. It shows less than 33,000 miles and was factory-optioned with a 25% limited-slip differential, Dynamic Stability Control, an electric glass roof, heated front seats, air conditioning, cruise control, a Harman Kardon Hi-Fi sound system, and an M leather steering wheel.

Recent work reported by the selling dealer includes fitment of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect tires and refurbishment of the car's alloy wheels.

This 2002 BMW Z3M Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a window sticker, the manufacturer's literature, service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title.

Highlights

One of just 678 S54-powered M Coupes built for the North American market

3.2L S54 inline-six, shared with the E46 M3

5-speed manual transmission

Black Sapphire Metallic over Imola and black leather

Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect tires on freshly powder-coated wheels

Factory Equipment

209 — Limited-slip differential (25%)

210 — Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

403 — Electric glass roof

494 — Seat heating, driver/front passenger

530 — Air conditioning

540 — Cruise control

658 — BMW Business CD radio

674 — Harman Kardon Hi-Fi sound system

710 — M leather steering wheel

785 — White turn signal lenses

Servicing and Documentation

According to the seller, the original owner had the car serviced annually beginning around 2017. Recent service history highlights include the following (see Additional Documents below):

February–April 2026: Autoquest Motorsports of Fort Myers, Florida, repaired the wheels and powder coated them to the factory color, and mounted and road-force balanced four Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect tires (225/45ZR17 front, 255/40ZR17 rear)

November 2022: Germain BMW of Naples, Florida, replaced the VANOS adjuster unit, gaskets, and seals

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details) April 2017: Minor damage reported According to the seller, this was a scratch to the passenger side; the original owner photographed the damage at the time (see Additional Documents below)

Some wear on leather seats

Ownership History

This 2002 BMW M Coupe was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Georgia, Florida, and California.

Included Items