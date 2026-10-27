Auction ended.

33k-Mile 2002 BMW M Coupe

The RADwood Collection
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
33k-Mile 2002 BMW M Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (150)

Ended Oct 27, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5UMCN93492LK61321
Mileage indicated32,600 Miles
LocationSan Mateo, California
Engine3.2L S54 Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack Sapphire Metallic
Interior colorImola/Black
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

This car will be available for public preview at RADwood on Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm located at the Hagerty tent at the Gold Bar Hangar. Visit RADwood.com for additional information, including free admission.

Few modern BMWs draw a crowd quite like the Z3M Coupe. Its shooting-brake silhouette, borrowed from the roadster but stretched over a stiffer, more purposeful body, has earned it a cult following among enthusiasts who prize substance over subtlety. For 2001 and 2002, BMW fitted the coupe with the S54 inline-six straight out of the E46 M3, a 3.2-liter engine that revs to nearly 8,000 rpm and makes 315 horsepower, paired exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox. Only 678 S54-powered examples were built for the North American market, making this one of the rarest M cars BMW has ever sold.

Nicknamed the "clown shoe" by enthusiasts, this 2002 example was sold new through Global Imports in Atlanta, Georgia, and is finished in Black Sapphire Metallic over an Imola and black leather interior. It shows less than 33,000 miles and was factory-optioned with a 25% limited-slip differential, Dynamic Stability Control, an electric glass roof, heated front seats, air conditioning, cruise control, a Harman Kardon Hi-Fi sound system, and an M leather steering wheel.

Recent work reported by the selling dealer includes fitment of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect tires and refurbishment of the car's alloy wheels.

This 2002 BMW Z3M Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a window sticker, the manufacturer's literature, service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title.

Highlights

  • One of just 678 S54-powered M Coupes built for the North American market

  • 3.2L S54 inline-six, shared with the E46 M3

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Black Sapphire Metallic over Imola and black leather

  • Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect tires on freshly powder-coated wheels

Factory Equipment

  • 209 — Limited-slip differential (25%)

  • 210 — Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

  • 403 — Electric glass roof

  • 494 — Seat heating, driver/front passenger

  • 530 — Air conditioning

  • 540 — Cruise control

  • 658 — BMW Business CD radio

  • 674 — Harman Kardon Hi-Fi sound system

  • 710 — M leather steering wheel

  • 785 — White turn signal lenses

Servicing and Documentation

According to the seller, the original owner had the car serviced annually beginning around 2017. Recent service history highlights include the following (see Additional Documents below):

  • February–April 2026: Autoquest Motorsports of Fort Myers, Florida, repaired the wheels and powder coated them to the factory color, and mounted and road-force balanced four Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect tires (225/45ZR17 front, 255/40ZR17 rear)

  • November 2022: Germain BMW of Naples, Florida, replaced the VANOS adjuster unit, gaskets, and seals

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details)

    • April 2017: Minor damage reported

    • According to the seller, this was a scratch to the passenger side; the original owner photographed the damage at the time (see Additional Documents below)

  • Some wear on leather seats

Ownership History

This 2002 BMW M Coupe was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Georgia, Florida, and California.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Service records and original paperwork

  • Photographs of the 2017 damage event, taken by the original owner

Additional documents

Service Records

2017 Damage Photos

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

33k-Mile 2002 BMW M Coupe

Sold to
ST_BlueM07
ST_BlueM07
$83,728
Seller
EuroClassixCars
EuroClassixCars
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids67
Views29,235

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