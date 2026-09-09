Auction ended.

48k-Mile 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet 6-Speed

Collectible Classics
Bid to $25,500 on 09/09/26
Result
48k-Mile 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet 6-Speed
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Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0CA299X1S650970
Mileage indicated48,200 Miles
LocationKing of Prussia, Pennsylvania
Engine3.4L Flat Six
DrivetrainAWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorArctic Silver
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The 996-generation Porsche 911 surprised purists with the first all-new sheetmetal in nearly 40 years. Harm Lagaay’s 996 design was unmistakably a 911, yet utilized a cleaner, more streamlined, and more modern aesthetic. The longer, wider body featured smoother contours with integrated bumpers and headlamps, resulting in a more aerodynamic profile and aslippery 0.30 drag coefficient.

And the water-cooled, 3.4L flat six was cutting edge, featuring dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder, and a lofty 11.3 to 1 compression ratio. This six sang to a 7,300-rpm redline while belting out an impressive 296 horsepower— when attached to a Getrag six-speed manual and the Carrera 4’s all-wheel-drive system, it shot the 911 to 60 mph in only five seconds, and topped out near 170 mph.

And the Cabriolet’s lightweight, power-operated fabric top blended with the bodywork, then seamlessly folded under the rear decklid in only 20 seconds. All told, the 996’s departure from decades-long tradition initially raised eyebrows; however, its forward-thinking design was embraced, and today is celebrated as ahead of its time.

This example is finished in Arctic Silver, and has a black convertible top, a body-color hard top, and black leather upholstery. First delivered to Parktown Porsche in Missouri, it was optioned when new with the Design, Technic, and Power Seat packages, and is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, 18” Turbo-look wheels, Porsche Stability Management, and Xenon headlamps with washers. It has traveled approximately 48,200 miles since new.

This 2001 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet is now offered with a window sticker, owner’s manuals, maintenance records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the selling dealer’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from Collectible Classics

  • Design, Technic, and Power Seat packages

  • Finished in (X1) Arctic Silver with Black leather upholstery

  • Black convertible top and optional body-color hard top

  • Optional 18” Turbo-look wheels

  • 3.4L “M96” water cooled DOHC flat six cylinder factory rated when new at 296 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • All-wheel drive

Factory Equipment

  • Strut front, multi-link rear suspension

  • 12” front, 11” rear vented disc brakes with 4-piston calipers and ABS

  • Porsche Stability Management

  • Xenon headlamps with washer system

  • Power heated seats

Modifications

  • Numeric Racing short-throw shifter

  • Kenwood head unit

Documentation

  • 2019-up maintenance records

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Please view the seller-provided “Imperfections” video

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2001 911 Carrera 4 are presented in the gallery

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

  • June 2017: Accident reported, minor damage with another motor vehicle

    • Damage to left front

    • Airbag did not deploy

Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2001 911 Carrera 4 shows registration history in Missouri, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Owner’s manuals

  • Maintenance records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

48k-Mile 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet 6-Speed

Last bid
PerryLandmeyer_8zoe
PerryLandmeyer_8zoe
$25,500
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedSep 09, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids24
Views8,556

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