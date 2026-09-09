Description

The 996-generation Porsche 911 surprised purists with the first all-new sheetmetal in nearly 40 years. Harm Lagaay’s 996 design was unmistakably a 911, yet utilized a cleaner, more streamlined, and more modern aesthetic. The longer, wider body featured smoother contours with integrated bumpers and headlamps, resulting in a more aerodynamic profile and aslippery 0.30 drag coefficient.

And the water-cooled, 3.4L flat six was cutting edge, featuring dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder, and a lofty 11.3 to 1 compression ratio. This six sang to a 7,300-rpm redline while belting out an impressive 296 horsepower— when attached to a Getrag six-speed manual and the Carrera 4’s all-wheel-drive system, it shot the 911 to 60 mph in only five seconds, and topped out near 170 mph.

And the Cabriolet’s lightweight, power-operated fabric top blended with the bodywork, then seamlessly folded under the rear decklid in only 20 seconds. All told, the 996’s departure from decades-long tradition initially raised eyebrows; however, its forward-thinking design was embraced, and today is celebrated as ahead of its time.

This example is finished in Arctic Silver, and has a black convertible top, a body-color hard top, and black leather upholstery. First delivered to Parktown Porsche in Missouri, it was optioned when new with the Design, Technic, and Power Seat packages, and is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, 18” Turbo-look wheels, Porsche Stability Management, and Xenon headlamps with washers. It has traveled approximately 48,200 miles since new.

This 2001 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet is now offered with a window sticker, owner’s manuals, maintenance records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the selling dealer’s name.

Highlights

Offered from Collectible Classics

Design, Technic, and Power Seat packages

Finished in (X1) Arctic Silver with Black leather upholstery

Black convertible top and optional body-color hard top

Optional 18” Turbo-look wheels

3.4L “M96” water cooled DOHC flat six cylinder factory rated when new at 296 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque

6-speed manual transmission

All-wheel drive

Factory Equipment

Strut front, multi-link rear suspension

12” front, 11” rear vented disc brakes with 4-piston calipers and ABS

Porsche Stability Management

Xenon headlamps with washer system

Power heated seats

Modifications

Numeric Racing short-throw shifter

Kenwood head unit

Documentation

2019-up maintenance records

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Please view the seller-provided “Imperfections” video

Images detailing the condition of the 2001 911 Carrera 4 are presented in the gallery

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

June 2017: Accident reported, minor damage with another motor vehicle Damage to left front Airbag did not deploy



Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2001 911 Carrera 4 shows registration history in Missouri, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Included Items