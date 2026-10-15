Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The S210-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon blended the engineering sophistication and long-distance comfort of the W210 sedan with the added versatility of a spacious cargo area and available rear-facing third-row seating. Well regarded for its durable drivetrains, cargo utility, and family-friendly practicality, the E320 Wagon remains one of the most capable luxury longroofs of the RADwood era.

This 2001 Mercedes-Benz E320 Wagon is powered by a 3.2-liter M112 V6 paired with a five-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Desert Silver over Java leather upholstery. Factory equipment includes the "Eccentric Clean Sweep" monoblade wiper system, power-adjustable front seats with memory, automatic climate control, a glass sunroof, self-leveling rear suspension, automatic-dimming mirrors, a stock cassette radio, rear-facing third-row seating, and more as outlined below.

According to the seller, this wagon was originally purchased new by his father as a 40th anniversary gift for his mother in 2001, and the car has remained in the family since. Now showing approximately 195,100 miles, notable service work includes repairs to the self-leveling suspension, replacement of air-conditioning system components, and replacement of the crankshaft position sensor. Service records are attached below for review.

This 2001 Mercedes-Benz E320 Wagon is now offered with factory literature, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Single-family-owned since new

Powered by a 3.2L M112 V6 paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Desert Silver (693U) over Java leather upholstery (214A)

Original purchase documentation, window sticker, and service records included

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

A window sticker is included with the sale. Some highlights include:

214A - Java leather upholstery

242 - Power-adjustable right front seat with memory

249 - Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors

275 - Memory package for driver's seat, steering column, and mirrors

345 - Rain-sensing windshield wipers

414 - Power glass sunroof

480 - Self-leveling rear suspension

551 - Anti-theft and anti-break-in warning system

581 - Automatic climate control

641 - 11-hole alloy wheels

810 - Premium sound system

819 - Factory-installed CD Changer

844 - Rear-facing folding cargo-area bench seat

876 - Interior lighting package

955 - Elegance equipment package

Modifications

Factory phone system with retrofitted Bluetooth integration

Servicing & Documentation

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report and accompanying service records reflect documented maintenance and repair history.

Highlights from the included service documentation include:

June 2026: Crankshaft position sensor replaced

May 2026: Oil and filter change, tire rotation, and replacement of a left front fog-light bulb

April 2025: Thermostat housing/gasket replaced, coolant flushed, thermostat replaced, and auxiliary water pump replaced

March 2025: A/C refrigerant line replaced, A/C system evacuated and recharged, and liftgate struts replaced

November 2024: Rear main seal and strut mounts replaced

November 2024: Oil and filter change, and key-fob battery replacement

March 2024: Drive belt, tensioner, and tensioner pulley replaced

June 2023: Oil and filter change; underbody shield secured with new hardware; reverse light and license plate bulbs replaced

From the seller: “I have the original window sticker, hardback owner's manual, and first aid kit. I drive it daily to work and have no issues taking 400-mile road trips. The air-ride suspension has been repaired and is functioning properly. The A/C control module, compressor, evaporator, and heater core were replaced in 2022, and the system now works perfectly.”

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage

Headliner beginning to sag in areas

Scratches on passenger-side bodywork

Center second-row seatbelt retractor is locked and does not extend

Some second-row upper plastic interior trim is cracked or missing

Ownership History

From the seller: “My father originally purchased this car as a 40th anniversary gift to my mother in 2001. The car has been maintained with care, garage kept, and I have driven it routinely since 2018.”

Included Items

Window sticker and purchase documentation

Owner's manual and factory literature

Service records

First aid kit

2 key fobs

Additional Information

From the seller: "This E320 Wagon retains its original factory telephone system, including the roof-mounted antenna and integrated hardware. A modern Bluetooth interface has been added to work with the original head unit, providing hands-free calling and audio connectivity while preserving the factory appearance and remaining fully reversible.

A distinctive feature of the W210/S210 platform, the monoblade windshield wiper uses a variable-geometry mechanism designed to clear a large portion of the windshield, including the upper corners. Paired with the rain-sensing wipers, the system remains one of the most recognizable engineering features of this generation E-Class."