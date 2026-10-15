Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 2001 Mercedes-Benz E320 Wagon

No reserve
Sold for on 10/15/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 2001 Mercedes-Benz E320 Wagon
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Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 7:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBJH65J11B237103
Mileage indicated195,100 Miles
LocationKing George, Virginia
Engine3.2L M112 V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleWagon
Exterior colorDesert Silver
Interior colorJava
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2001 Mercedes Benz E320 Wagon - Walk Around & Lights
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2001 Mercedes Benz E320 Wagon - Cold Start & Driving
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2001 Mercedes Benz E320 Wagon - Wipers, Windows, & Mirrors
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2001 Mercedes Benz E320 Wagon - Interior Functions
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The S210-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon blended the engineering sophistication and long-distance comfort of the W210 sedan with the added versatility of a spacious cargo area and available rear-facing third-row seating. Well regarded for its durable drivetrains, cargo utility, and family-friendly practicality, the E320 Wagon remains one of the most capable luxury longroofs of the RADwood era.

This 2001 Mercedes-Benz E320 Wagon is powered by a 3.2-liter M112 V6 paired with a five-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Desert Silver over Java leather upholstery. Factory equipment includes the "Eccentric Clean Sweep" monoblade wiper system, power-adjustable front seats with memory, automatic climate control, a glass sunroof, self-leveling rear suspension, automatic-dimming mirrors, a stock cassette radio, rear-facing third-row seating, and more as outlined below.

According to the seller, this wagon was originally purchased new by his father as a 40th anniversary gift for his mother in 2001, and the car has remained in the family since. Now showing approximately 195,100 miles, notable service work includes repairs to the self-leveling suspension, replacement of air-conditioning system components, and replacement of the crankshaft position sensor. Service records are attached below for review.

This 2001 Mercedes-Benz E320 Wagon is now offered with factory literature, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Single-family-owned since new

  • Powered by a 3.2L M112 V6 paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Desert Silver (693U) over Java leather upholstery (214A)

  • Original purchase documentation, window sticker, and service records included

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

A window sticker is included with the sale. Some highlights include:

  • 214A - Java leather upholstery

  • 242 - Power-adjustable right front seat with memory

  • 249 - Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors

  • 275 - Memory package for driver's seat, steering column, and mirrors

  • 345 - Rain-sensing windshield wipers

  • 414 - Power glass sunroof

  • 480 - Self-leveling rear suspension

  • 551 - Anti-theft and anti-break-in warning system

  • 581 - Automatic climate control

  • 641 - 11-hole alloy wheels

  • 810 - Premium sound system

  • 819 - Factory-installed CD Changer

  • 844 - Rear-facing folding cargo-area bench seat

  • 876 - Interior lighting package

  • 955 - Elegance equipment package

Modifications

  • Factory phone system with retrofitted Bluetooth integration

Servicing & Documentation

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report and accompanying service records reflect documented maintenance and repair history.

Highlights from the included service documentation include:

  • June 2026: Crankshaft position sensor replaced

  • May 2026: Oil and filter change, tire rotation, and replacement of a left front fog-light bulb

  • April 2025: Thermostat housing/gasket replaced, coolant flushed, thermostat replaced, and auxiliary water pump replaced

  • March 2025: A/C refrigerant line replaced, A/C system evacuated and recharged, and liftgate struts replaced

  • November 2024: Rear main seal and strut mounts replaced

  • November 2024: Oil and filter change, and key-fob battery replacement

  • March 2024: Drive belt, tensioner, and tensioner pulley replaced

  • June 2023: Oil and filter change; underbody shield secured with new hardware; reverse light and license plate bulbs replaced

From the seller: “I have the original window sticker, hardback owner's manual, and first aid kit. I drive it daily to work and have no issues taking 400-mile road trips. The air-ride suspension has been repaired and is functioning properly. The A/C control module, compressor, evaporator, and heater core were replaced in 2022, and the system now works perfectly.”

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage

  • Headliner beginning to sag in areas

  • Scratches on passenger-side bodywork

  • Center second-row seatbelt retractor is locked and does not extend

  • Some second-row upper plastic interior trim is cracked or missing

Ownership History

From the seller: “My father originally purchased this car as a 40th anniversary gift to my mother in 2001. The car has been maintained with care, garage kept, and I have driven it routinely since 2018.”

Included Items

  • Window sticker and purchase documentation

  • Owner's manual and factory literature

  • Service records

  • First aid kit

  • 2 key fobs

Additional Information

From the seller: "This E320 Wagon retains its original factory telephone system, including the roof-mounted antenna and integrated hardware. A modern Bluetooth interface has been added to work with the original head unit, providing hands-free calling and audio connectivity while preserving the factory appearance and remaining fully reversible.

A distinctive feature of the W210/S210 platform, the monoblade windshield wiper uses a variable-geometry mechanism designed to clear a large portion of the windshield, including the upper corners. Paired with the rain-sensing wipers, the system remains one of the most recognizable engineering features of this generation E-Class."

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2001 Mercedes-Benz E320 Wagon

Service Records: 2001 Mercedes-Benz E320 Wagon

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 2001 Mercedes-Benz E320 Wagon · No reserve

Sold to
RT_oqdcvr
RT_oqdcvr
$3,200
Seller
mfoster
mfoster
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 7:20 PM UTC
Bids14
Views5,172

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