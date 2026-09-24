One-Owner, 37k-Mile 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition

$10,250
One-Owner, 37k-Mile 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition
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Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJM1NB353610210236
Mileage indicated37,400 Miles
LocationSeven Fields , Pennsylvania
Engine1.8L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBritish Racing Green
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition Engine Sound
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Description

The 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition was a limited-production model built on the second-generation (NB) platform, distinguished by an exclusive British Racing Green exterior over tan leather, a Nardi wood steering wheel and shift knob, and a 6-speed manual transmission at a time when most Miatas were sold with a 5-speed. Mazda built approximately 3,000 examples for the U.S. market.

This '01 Miata SE is a one-owner example, sold new through Rohrich Mazda in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and showing just over 37,000 miles. Factory equipment includes leather-trimmed reclining bucket seats, 16-inch polished alloy wheels, a Torsen limited-slip differential, and the Special Edition's Nardi wood steering wheel, shift knob, and parking-brake handle.

This Miata has since been fitted with a Hard Dog roll bar and hidden receiver hitch, a Racing Beat dual exhaust and cold-air intake, and a JVC head unit with Bluetooth.

This 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition is now offered with its original window sticker, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One-owner example

  • One of approximately 3,000 examples built for the U.S. market

  • British Racing Green over tan leather

  • Manual cloth-like vinyl top in tan

  • Approximately 37,400 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:

  • 1.8L DOHC 16-valve four-cylinder engine

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • Torsen limited-slip differential

  • Power rack-and-pinion steering

  • Power-assisted 4-wheel disc brakes

  • 16-inch polished alloy wheels

  • Leather-trimmed reclining bucket seats

  • Bose audio system with tweeter speakers

  • Nardi wood steering wheel and shift knob, wood parking-brake handle, wood-like center panel

  • Special Edition floor mats

  • Front strut tower brace

Modifications

  • Hard Dog roll bar

  • Hard Dog hidden hitch

  • Racing Beat dual exhaust

  • Racing Beat cold-air intake

  • JVC Bluetooth head unit

  • Red vacuum lines in engine bay

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • General G-Max tires with 2018 date codes

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips and interior wear consistent with age and mileage

  • Scratches are noted on the right-side mirror

Ownership History

This 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition purchased new by the seller through Rohrich Mazda in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and has remained registered in Pennsylvania since.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Removed factory Bose stereo head unit

  • Mazda shop manual

  • Special Edition gift set

  • Collection of Miata reference books

  • Car cover

  • Convertible top boot

  • Front bumper cover

  • Tonneau cover

Additional Information

From the seller: "Exceptionally maintained."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner, 37k-Mile 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition

Current bid
Panam616
Panam616
$10,250
Seller
DM_0yo040
DM_0yo040
EndingThu, Sep 24 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids34
Views4,272

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