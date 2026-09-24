One-Owner, 37k-Mile 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition
Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Description
The 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition was a limited-production model built on the second-generation (NB) platform, distinguished by an exclusive British Racing Green exterior over tan leather, a Nardi wood steering wheel and shift knob, and a 6-speed manual transmission at a time when most Miatas were sold with a 5-speed. Mazda built approximately 3,000 examples for the U.S. market.
This '01 Miata SE is a one-owner example, sold new through Rohrich Mazda in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and showing just over 37,000 miles. Factory equipment includes leather-trimmed reclining bucket seats, 16-inch polished alloy wheels, a Torsen limited-slip differential, and the Special Edition's Nardi wood steering wheel, shift knob, and parking-brake handle.
This Miata has since been fitted with a Hard Dog roll bar and hidden receiver hitch, a Racing Beat dual exhaust and cold-air intake, and a JVC head unit with Bluetooth.
This 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition is now offered with its original window sticker, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.
Highlights
One-owner example
One of approximately 3,000 examples built for the U.S. market
British Racing Green over tan leather
Manual cloth-like vinyl top in tan
Approximately 37,400 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:
1.8L DOHC 16-valve four-cylinder engine
6-speed manual transmission
Torsen limited-slip differential
Power rack-and-pinion steering
Power-assisted 4-wheel disc brakes
16-inch polished alloy wheels
Leather-trimmed reclining bucket seats
Bose audio system with tweeter speakers
Nardi wood steering wheel and shift knob, wood parking-brake handle, wood-like center panel
Special Edition floor mats
Front strut tower brace
Modifications
Hard Dog roll bar
Hard Dog hidden hitch
Racing Beat dual exhaust
Racing Beat cold-air intake
JVC Bluetooth head unit
Red vacuum lines in engine bay
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
General G-Max tires with 2018 date codes
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips and interior wear consistent with age and mileage
Scratches are noted on the right-side mirror
Ownership History
This 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition purchased new by the seller through Rohrich Mazda in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and has remained registered in Pennsylvania since.
Included Items
Window sticker
Removed factory Bose stereo head unit
Mazda shop manual
Special Edition gift set
Collection of Miata reference books
Car cover
Convertible top boot
Front bumper cover
Tonneau cover
Additional Information
From the seller: "Exceptionally maintained."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.