Description

The 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition was a limited-production model built on the second-generation (NB) platform, distinguished by an exclusive British Racing Green exterior over tan leather, a Nardi wood steering wheel and shift knob, and a 6-speed manual transmission at a time when most Miatas were sold with a 5-speed. Mazda built approximately 3,000 examples for the U.S. market.

This '01 Miata SE is a one-owner example, sold new through Rohrich Mazda in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and showing just over 37,000 miles. Factory equipment includes leather-trimmed reclining bucket seats, 16-inch polished alloy wheels, a Torsen limited-slip differential, and the Special Edition's Nardi wood steering wheel, shift knob, and parking-brake handle.

This Miata has since been fitted with a Hard Dog roll bar and hidden receiver hitch, a Racing Beat dual exhaust and cold-air intake, and a JVC head unit with Bluetooth.

This 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition is now offered with its original window sticker, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.

Highlights

One-owner example

One of approximately 3,000 examples built for the U.S. market

British Racing Green over tan leather

Manual cloth-like vinyl top in tan

Approximately 37,400 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:

1.8L DOHC 16-valve four-cylinder engine

6-speed manual transmission

Torsen limited-slip differential

Power rack-and-pinion steering

Power-assisted 4-wheel disc brakes

16-inch polished alloy wheels

Leather-trimmed reclining bucket seats

Bose audio system with tweeter speakers

Nardi wood steering wheel and shift knob, wood parking-brake handle, wood-like center panel

Special Edition floor mats

Front strut tower brace

Modifications

Hard Dog roll bar

Hard Dog hidden hitch

Racing Beat dual exhaust

Racing Beat cold-air intake

JVC Bluetooth head unit

Red vacuum lines in engine bay

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

General G-Max tires with 2018 date codes

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips and interior wear consistent with age and mileage

Scratches are noted on the right-side mirror

Ownership History

This 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition purchased new by the seller through Rohrich Mazda in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and has remained registered in Pennsylvania since.

Included Items

Window sticker

Removed factory Bose stereo head unit

Mazda shop manual

Special Edition gift set

Collection of Miata reference books

Car cover

Convertible top boot

Front bumper cover

Tonneau cover

Additional Information

From the seller: "Exceptionally maintained."