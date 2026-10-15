Auction ended.

21-Years-Owned 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 6-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 10/15/26
Result
21-Years-Owned 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 6-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (82)

Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 7:04 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJM1NB353610209829
Mileage indicated54,300 Miles
LocationBristol, Connecticut
Engine1.8L Four-Cylinder
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBritish Racing Green
Interior colorTan

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

When Mazda replaced the original Miata's pop-up headlights with fixed units for 1999, the second-generation NB kept the lightweight, rear-drive formula that made the first car a hit. Two years later, Mazda gave the NB its first significant update. The 1.8-liter four-cylinder gained variable valve timing and a rating of 155 horsepower, a six-speed manual joined the options list, and the plastic rear window gave way to glass with a defroster.

That same year, Mazda looked back to 1991, when the first British Racing Green Special Edition gave the Miata a nod to the British roadsters that inspired it. The 2001 Special Edition revived the idea: British Racing Green paint over tan leather and a tan top, with a Nardi wood-rimmed steering wheel, wood shift knob, parking brake handle, dashboard accents, and more.

The seller acquired this Miata Special Edition in 2005 and has since installed four-way adjustable shocks, a MagnaFlow exhaust, and a chrome luggage rack. The odometer now shows approximately 54,300 miles, around 6,000 of which are said to have been added over the last 21 years by the seller.

This 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition is now offered at no reserve with a car cover, manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Connecticut title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Owned by the seller since 2005

  • Approximately 54,300 miles shown

  • 2001 Special Edition in British Racing Green over tan leather

  • 1.8L inline-four engine and six-speed manual transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Special Edition Package

    • British Racing Green paint

    • Tan leather upholstery

    • Tan soft top

    • Nardi wood-rimmed steering wheel

    • Wood shift knob, parking brake handle, and dash trim

    • Polished 16" alloy wheels

  • Torsen limited-slip differential

  • Front strut tower brace

  • Bose audio system

  • Glass rear window with defroster

  • Air conditioning

Modifications

  • Lowered suspension with adjustable shock absorbers

  • MagnaFlow cat-back exhaust

  • Chrome luggage rack

Servicing and Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Various paint chips, scratches, and dents

  • A tear in the driver's seat upholstery

  • Toyo tires with older date codes

  • Chipped windshield

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Miata in 2005. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Connecticut.

Included Items

  • Car cover

  • Manufacturer's literature

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

21-Years-Owned 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 6-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
MB_gqimqx
MB_gqimqx
$11,610
Seller
JM_wgsp1f
JM_wgsp1f
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 7:04 PM UTC
Bids45
Views9,062

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