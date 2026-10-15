21-Years-Owned 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 6-Speed
Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 7:04 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
When Mazda replaced the original Miata's pop-up headlights with fixed units for 1999, the second-generation NB kept the lightweight, rear-drive formula that made the first car a hit. Two years later, Mazda gave the NB its first significant update. The 1.8-liter four-cylinder gained variable valve timing and a rating of 155 horsepower, a six-speed manual joined the options list, and the plastic rear window gave way to glass with a defroster.
That same year, Mazda looked back to 1991, when the first British Racing Green Special Edition gave the Miata a nod to the British roadsters that inspired it. The 2001 Special Edition revived the idea: British Racing Green paint over tan leather and a tan top, with a Nardi wood-rimmed steering wheel, wood shift knob, parking brake handle, dashboard accents, and more.
The seller acquired this Miata Special Edition in 2005 and has since installed four-way adjustable shocks, a MagnaFlow exhaust, and a chrome luggage rack. The odometer now shows approximately 54,300 miles, around 6,000 of which are said to have been added over the last 21 years by the seller.
This 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition is now offered at no reserve with a car cover, manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Connecticut title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Owned by the seller since 2005
Approximately 54,300 miles shown
2001 Special Edition in British Racing Green over tan leather
1.8L inline-four engine and six-speed manual transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Special Edition Package
British Racing Green paint
Tan leather upholstery
Tan soft top
Nardi wood-rimmed steering wheel
Wood shift knob, parking brake handle, and dash trim
Polished 16" alloy wheels
Torsen limited-slip differential
Front strut tower brace
Bose audio system
Glass rear window with defroster
Air conditioning
Modifications
Lowered suspension with adjustable shock absorbers
MagnaFlow cat-back exhaust
Chrome luggage rack
Servicing and Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Various paint chips, scratches, and dents
A tear in the driver's seat upholstery
Toyo tires with older date codes
Chipped windshield
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Miata in 2005. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Connecticut.
Included Items
Car cover
Manufacturer's literature
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.