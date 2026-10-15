Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

When Mazda replaced the original Miata's pop-up headlights with fixed units for 1999, the second-generation NB kept the lightweight, rear-drive formula that made the first car a hit. Two years later, Mazda gave the NB its first significant update. The 1.8-liter four-cylinder gained variable valve timing and a rating of 155 horsepower, a six-speed manual joined the options list, and the plastic rear window gave way to glass with a defroster.

That same year, Mazda looked back to 1991, when the first British Racing Green Special Edition gave the Miata a nod to the British roadsters that inspired it. The 2001 Special Edition revived the idea: British Racing Green paint over tan leather and a tan top, with a Nardi wood-rimmed steering wheel, wood shift knob, parking brake handle, dashboard accents, and more.

The seller acquired this Miata Special Edition in 2005 and has since installed four-way adjustable shocks, a MagnaFlow exhaust, and a chrome luggage rack. The odometer now shows approximately 54,300 miles, around 6,000 of which are said to have been added over the last 21 years by the seller.

This 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition is now offered at no reserve with a car cover, manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Connecticut title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Owned by the seller since 2005

Approximately 54,300 miles shown

2001 Special Edition in British Racing Green over tan leather

1.8L inline-four engine and six-speed manual transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Special Edition Package British Racing Green paint Tan leather upholstery Tan soft top Nardi wood-rimmed steering wheel Wood shift knob, parking brake handle, and dash trim Polished 16" alloy wheels

Torsen limited-slip differential

Front strut tower brace

Bose audio system

Glass rear window with defroster

Air conditioning

Modifications

Lowered suspension with adjustable shock absorbers

MagnaFlow cat-back exhaust

Chrome luggage rack

Servicing and Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Various paint chips, scratches, and dents

A tear in the driver's seat upholstery

Toyo tires with older date codes

Chipped windshield

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Miata in 2005. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Connecticut.

Included Items