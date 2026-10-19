Description

Introduced for the 1999 model year, the second-generation SVT Lightning represented Ford’s factory-engineered answer to the growing sport truck segment, combining the everyday utility of the F-150 with performance capabilities developed by the Special Vehicle Team (SVT). Featuring aggressive styling, a lowered suspension, and a supercharged V8 powerplant, the Lightning delivered muscle-car performance in a pickup package, quickly making it one of the most recognizable performance trucks of its era.

This 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is powered by a 5.4L Triton V8 equipped with an Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger and paired with a four-speed 4R100 automatic transmission driving the rear wheels via a limited-slip differential. Finished in Ebony over a Medium Graphite interior, this Lightning features a Hotchkis lowering kit paired with aftermarket shocks and a center console modified from an F-150 Harley Davidson. According to the seller, this Lightning benefits from a wide range of general service work as outlined below.

This 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Alabama title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Eaton M112 Supercharged 5.4L Triton V8

4-speed 4R100 automatic transmission

9.75-inch rear axle with limited-slip differential

Finished in Ebony over Medium Graphite upholstery

Factory Equipment

Powertrain & Mechanical: Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger Air-to-water intercooler Auxiliary cooling systems for engine, transmission, and supercharger 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS SVT-tuned suspension

Exterior: Lightning-specific front air dam and side ground effects Flareside cargo bed Body-color exterior trim Side-exit exhaust 18” alloy wheels

Interior: Power-adjustable driver's seat White-face SVT instrumentation Cruise control Air conditioning



Modifications

Wheels refinished in bronze and equipped with Pirelli P Zero tires

Bed tonneau cover and LINE-X spray-on bedliner

Harley-Davidson Edition center console conversion

Aftermarket touchscreen stereo

JLT BIG Air Intake

4-row LMR aluminum radiator

Hotchkis lowering kit and aftermarket gas shocks

Ford Racing rear differential cover

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Transmission rebuilt at approximately 108,000 miles

Both cylinder heads replaced by a Ford dealership

Supercharger intercooler pump replaced

Timing chain components replaced

Replacement engine gaskets and fasteners installed

Cooling hoses replaced

Fuel pump and filter replaced

Air conditioning condenser, compressor, hoses and lines replaced

Steering gear replaced and 4-wheel alignment performed

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Paint chips present on front fascia and windshield

Some wear on seating surfaces

Some corrosion visible on undercarriage components

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): March 2016: Damage reported: minor damage



Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California, Massachusetts, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia registration history.

From the seller: “The previous owner retained the truck from 2008 until 2024, and while it was driven sparingly in later years, it appears to have been well cared for throughout its life. After I purchased it, I addressed a number of deferred mechanical items through extensive service and repairs performed by a Ford dealership as well as additional work completed on my own. I have documentation for the repairs and parts installed, along with the original owner's literature, factory supplements, and other supporting records.”