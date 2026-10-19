2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1999 model year, the second-generation SVT Lightning represented Ford’s factory-engineered answer to the growing sport truck segment, combining the everyday utility of the F-150 with performance capabilities developed by the Special Vehicle Team (SVT). Featuring aggressive styling, a lowered suspension, and a supercharged V8 powerplant, the Lightning delivered muscle-car performance in a pickup package, quickly making it one of the most recognizable performance trucks of its era.
This 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is powered by a 5.4L Triton V8 equipped with an Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger and paired with a four-speed 4R100 automatic transmission driving the rear wheels via a limited-slip differential. Finished in Ebony over a Medium Graphite interior, this Lightning features a Hotchkis lowering kit paired with aftermarket shocks and a center console modified from an F-150 Harley Davidson. According to the seller, this Lightning benefits from a wide range of general service work as outlined below.
This 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Alabama title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Eaton M112 Supercharged 5.4L Triton V8
4-speed 4R100 automatic transmission
9.75-inch rear axle with limited-slip differential
Finished in Ebony over Medium Graphite upholstery
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Mechanical:
Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger
Air-to-water intercooler
Auxiliary cooling systems for engine, transmission, and supercharger
4-wheel disc brakes with ABS
SVT-tuned suspension
Exterior:
Lightning-specific front air dam and side ground effects
Flareside cargo bed
Body-color exterior trim
Side-exit exhaust
18” alloy wheels
Interior:
Power-adjustable driver's seat
White-face SVT instrumentation
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Modifications
Wheels refinished in bronze and equipped with Pirelli P Zero tires
Bed tonneau cover and LINE-X spray-on bedliner
Harley-Davidson Edition center console conversion
Aftermarket touchscreen stereo
JLT BIG Air Intake
4-row LMR aluminum radiator
Hotchkis lowering kit and aftermarket gas shocks
Ford Racing rear differential cover
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Transmission rebuilt at approximately 108,000 miles
Both cylinder heads replaced by a Ford dealership
Supercharger intercooler pump replaced
Timing chain components replaced
Replacement engine gaskets and fasteners installed
Cooling hoses replaced
Fuel pump and filter replaced
Air conditioning condenser, compressor, hoses and lines replaced
Steering gear replaced and 4-wheel alignment performed
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Paint chips present on front fascia and windshield
Some wear on seating surfaces
Some corrosion visible on undercarriage components
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
March 2016: Damage reported: minor damage
Ownership History
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California, Massachusetts, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia registration history.
From the seller: “The previous owner retained the truck from 2008 until 2024, and while it was driven sparingly in later years, it appears to have been well cared for throughout its life. After I purchased it, I addressed a number of deferred mechanical items through extensive service and repairs performed by a Ford dealership as well as additional work completed on my own. I have documentation for the repairs and parts installed, along with the original owner's literature, factory supplements, and other supporting records.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.