Auction ended.

2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

Sold for on 10/19/26
Result
2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
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Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2FTZF07321CA55582
Mileage indicated113,200 Miles
LocationDothan, Alabama
EngineSupercharged 5.4L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorEbony
Interior colorMedium Graphite
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Introduced for the 1999 model year, the second-generation SVT Lightning represented Ford’s factory-engineered answer to the growing sport truck segment, combining the everyday utility of the F-150 with performance capabilities developed by the Special Vehicle Team (SVT). Featuring aggressive styling, a lowered suspension, and a supercharged V8 powerplant, the Lightning delivered muscle-car performance in a pickup package, quickly making it one of the most recognizable performance trucks of its era.

This 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is powered by a 5.4L Triton V8 equipped with an Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger and paired with a four-speed 4R100 automatic transmission driving the rear wheels via a limited-slip differential. Finished in Ebony over a Medium Graphite interior, this Lightning features a Hotchkis lowering kit paired with aftermarket shocks and a center console modified from an F-150 Harley Davidson. According to the seller, this Lightning benefits from a wide range of general service work as outlined below.

This 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Alabama title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Eaton M112 Supercharged 5.4L Triton V8

  • 4-speed 4R100 automatic transmission

  • 9.75-inch rear axle with limited-slip differential

  • Finished in Ebony over Medium Graphite upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Mechanical:

    • Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger

    • Air-to-water intercooler

    • Auxiliary cooling systems for engine, transmission, and supercharger

    • 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

    • SVT-tuned suspension

  • Exterior:

    • Lightning-specific front air dam and side ground effects

    • Flareside cargo bed

    • Body-color exterior trim

    • Side-exit exhaust

    • 18” alloy wheels

  • Interior:

    • Power-adjustable driver's seat

    • White-face SVT instrumentation

    • Cruise control

    • Air conditioning

Modifications

  • Wheels refinished in bronze and equipped with Pirelli P Zero tires

  • Bed tonneau cover and LINE-X spray-on bedliner

  • Harley-Davidson Edition center console conversion

  • Aftermarket touchscreen stereo

  • JLT BIG Air Intake

  • 4-row LMR aluminum radiator

  • Hotchkis lowering kit and aftermarket gas shocks

  • Ford Racing rear differential cover

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Transmission rebuilt at approximately 108,000 miles

  • Both cylinder heads replaced by a Ford dealership

  • Supercharger intercooler pump replaced

  • Timing chain components replaced

  • Replacement engine gaskets and fasteners installed

  • Cooling hoses replaced

  • Fuel pump and filter replaced

  • Air conditioning condenser, compressor, hoses and lines replaced

  • Steering gear replaced and 4-wheel alignment performed

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Paint chips present on front fascia and windshield

  • Some wear on seating surfaces

  • Some corrosion visible on undercarriage components

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • March 2016: Damage reported: minor damage

Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California, Massachusetts, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia registration history.

From the seller: “The previous owner retained the truck from 2008 until 2024, and while it was driven sparingly in later years, it appears to have been well cared for throughout its life. After I purchased it, I addressed a number of deferred mechanical items through extensive service and repairs performed by a Ford dealership as well as additional work completed on my own. I have documentation for the repairs and parts installed, along with the original owner's literature, factory supplements, and other supporting records.”

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

Sold to
G8XBMW1986
G8XBMW1986
$26,750
Seller
timwhite_g884
timwhite_g884
EndedOct 19, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids17
Views9,779

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