Auction ended.

2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Bid to $7,750 on 10/26/26
Result
2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (71)

Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:52 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY12S015128655
Mileage indicated114,500 Miles
LocationLos Angeles, California
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorBlack/Red
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 - Engine Running
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2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 - Undercarriage
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Description

Introduced for the 1997 model year at the 1997 Detroit Auto Show, the fifth-generation Chevrolet Corvette (often referred to as the C5) set the stage for the Corvettes of today. A complete redesign on a new platform replacing the C4 Corvette that had been in production since 1984, the C5 brought aluminum small-block V8 engines, a hydro-formed frame, and a hardtop configuration to the table. Notably, the C5 Chevrolet Corvette was also the final generation to use pop-up headlights — a feature that had adorned Corvettes since 1963.

For 2001, the Z06 performance package became available. Its high-flow 5.7L LS6 V8 was mated to a close-ratio six-speed manual. Its improved suspension and brakes enhanced cornering and stopping. And its hardtop body wore a titanium exhaust and thinner windshield glass, making it around 100 pounds lighter than the Corvette coupe. In short, the C5 Z06 was a supercar that was comfortable enough to commute in, and remains one of the most popular Corvette option packages today.

This 2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is finished in Quicksilver Metallic paint with a Torch Red/Black leather interior. Under the hood is the 5.7L LS6 V8 engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Sitting on black wheels, this Corvette also features a Borla exhaust system. Inside, it has been fitted with an Alpine Bluetooth/CD stereo with an MTX JackHammer subwoofer.

The car was initially delivered to Royal Chevrolet of Bridgewater, New Jersey, and the California-based seller purchased it in 2007.

This 2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Same owner since 2007

  • Finished in Quicksilver Metallic with Torch Red/Black upholstery

  • 5.7L LS6 V8 engine

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • Z06-specific suspension and brakes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (1G1YY12S015128655) decodes as:

    • 1G1 - United States, General Motors, Chevrolet

    • YY - Corvette coupe

    • 1 - Hardtop

    • 2 - Passive restraint system

    • S - 5.7L LS6 V8 engine

    • 0 - Check digit

    • 1 - 2001 model year

    • 5 - Bowling Green, Kentucky, assembly plant

    • 128655 - Production sequence number

  • Bucket seats with center console

  • Dual-zone climate control

Modifications

  • Stainless Borla exhaust system

  • Weighted shift knob

  • Kicker amplifier

  • MTX JackHammer subwoofer

  • Alpine Bluetooth/CD stereo

Known Imperfections

  • Interior wear and tear as shown in the gallery

  • Driver's seat motor moves slowly

  • Dashboard controls do not light up when driving

  • Shock absorbers weep fluid

Servicing & Documentation

Per the included clean CARFAX History Report, the following maintenance was performed:

  • December 2024:

    • Coolant flushed, oil and filter changed

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The seller states, "The engine was rebuilt at 55,000 miles with recent water pump replacement and radiator service."

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Corvette in 2007. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New Jersey, Arizona, and California.

Included Items

  • Original titanium exhaust components

Additional Information

The seller states, "I purchased this Corvette at 55,000 miles twenty years ago. Always garaged and maintained carefully. Never raced or abused. Driver's seat has slight tears and adjustment needs help. Dash lights up but not when driving. All suspension bushings replaced a few years ago; shocks weep but are working well. Car runs and drives fantastic."

"I also have the original titanium exhaust, stock wheels, stock radio and lots of miscellaneous extra parts. For example, rear trunk spoiler, non pop up headlights, and K&N air filter."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Last bid
RobinHouseholdern_rh35
RobinHouseholdern_rh35
$7,750
Seller
BakerZ06
BakerZ06
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 6:52 PM UTC
Bids9
Views7,439

Comments & bids

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RobinHouseholdern_rh35's avatar
RobinHouseholdern_rh35
Oct 26 at 6:50 PM
$7,750bid placed 
Oscarthetruckguy's avatar
Oscarthetruckguy
Oct 26 at 6:49 PM
$7,500bid placed 
RobinHouseholdern_rh35's avatar
RobinHouseholdern_rh35
Oct 26 at 6:48 PM
$7,250bid placed 
RobinHouseholdern_rh35's avatar
RobinHouseholdern_rh35
Oct 26 at 6:47 PM
$7,000bid placed 
Oscarthetruckguy's avatar
Oscarthetruckguy
Oct 26 at 6:47 PM
$6,750bid placed 
Deanocanoe's avatar
Deanocanoe
Oct 26 at 6:43 PM
$6,500bid placed 
Playdough's avatar
Playdough
Oct 20 at 10:38 PM
$6,250bid placed 
nc_0e0wqi's avatar
nc_0e0wqi
Oct 20 at 9:56 PM
$6,000bid placed 
Playdough's avatar
Playdough
Oct 13 at 5:20 PM
$5,000bid placed 

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