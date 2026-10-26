Description

Introduced for the 1997 model year at the 1997 Detroit Auto Show, the fifth-generation Chevrolet Corvette (often referred to as the C5) set the stage for the Corvettes of today. A complete redesign on a new platform replacing the C4 Corvette that had been in production since 1984, the C5 brought aluminum small-block V8 engines, a hydro-formed frame, and a hardtop configuration to the table. Notably, the C5 Chevrolet Corvette was also the final generation to use pop-up headlights — a feature that had adorned Corvettes since 1963.

For 2001, the Z06 performance package became available. Its high-flow 5.7L LS6 V8 was mated to a close-ratio six-speed manual. Its improved suspension and brakes enhanced cornering and stopping. And its hardtop body wore a titanium exhaust and thinner windshield glass, making it around 100 pounds lighter than the Corvette coupe. In short, the C5 Z06 was a supercar that was comfortable enough to commute in, and remains one of the most popular Corvette option packages today.

This 2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is finished in Quicksilver Metallic paint with a Torch Red/Black leather interior. Under the hood is the 5.7L LS6 V8 engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Sitting on black wheels, this Corvette also features a Borla exhaust system. Inside, it has been fitted with an Alpine Bluetooth/CD stereo with an MTX JackHammer subwoofer.

The car was initially delivered to Royal Chevrolet of Bridgewater, New Jersey, and the California-based seller purchased it in 2007.

This 2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Same owner since 2007

Finished in Quicksilver Metallic with Torch Red/Black upholstery

5.7L LS6 V8 engine

6-speed manual transmission

Z06-specific suspension and brakes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (1G1YY12S015128655) decodes as: 1G1 - United States, General Motors, Chevrolet YY - Corvette coupe 1 - Hardtop 2 - Passive restraint system S - 5.7L LS6 V8 engine 0 - Check digit 1 - 2001 model year 5 - Bowling Green, Kentucky, assembly plant 128655 - Production sequence number

Bucket seats with center console

Dual-zone climate control

Modifications

Stainless Borla exhaust system

Weighted shift knob

Kicker amplifier

MTX JackHammer subwoofer

Alpine Bluetooth/CD stereo

Known Imperfections

Interior wear and tear as shown in the gallery

Driver's seat motor moves slowly

Dashboard controls do not light up when driving

Shock absorbers weep fluid

Servicing & Documentation

Per the included clean CARFAX History Report, the following maintenance was performed:

December 2024: Coolant flushed, oil and filter changed

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The seller states, "The engine was rebuilt at 55,000 miles with recent water pump replacement and radiator service."

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Corvette in 2007. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New Jersey, Arizona, and California.

Included Items

Original titanium exhaust components

Additional Information

The seller states, "I purchased this Corvette at 55,000 miles twenty years ago. Always garaged and maintained carefully. Never raced or abused. Driver's seat has slight tears and adjustment needs help. Dash lights up but not when driving. All suspension bushings replaced a few years ago; shocks weep but are working well. Car runs and drives fantastic."

"I also have the original titanium exhaust, stock wheels, stock radio and lots of miscellaneous extra parts. For example, rear trunk spoiler, non pop up headlights, and K&N air filter."