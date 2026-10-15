Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 2001 BMW 740i Sport

No reserve
Sold for on 10/15/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 2001 BMW 740i Sport
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Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBAGG83471DN89739
Mileage indicated132,400 Miles
LocationGlen Mills, Pennsylvania
Engine4.4L M62TUB44 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorTitanium Silver Metallic
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

2001 BMW 740i - Walkaround
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2001 BMW 740i - Cold Start & Interior
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1995, the E38-generation 7-Series is widely regarded as one of BMW’s finest executive sedans, blending understated styling, advanced technology, and exceptional driving dynamics. The chassis gained lasting cultural significance through its appearances in film and popular media while earning a reputation for its elegant design and driver-focused character. For its final model year, BMW gave the E38 a fitting send-off with body-color lower bumpers and side skirts, lending the flagship sedan a cleaner, more contemporary appearance.

The 740i Sport, affectionately called the "Sporty Shorty," paired the short-wheelbase chassis with the factory Sport Package, which included firmer suspension calibration, 18-inch M Parallel wheels, Shadowline exterior trim, a shorter final-drive ratio, and 18-way adjustable contour sport seats. These upgrades sharpened handling, improved responsiveness, and gave the Sport model a more purposeful presence. Combining the coveted short-wheelbase platform, desirable Sport Package equipment, and final-year updates, the 2001 740i Sport is a definitive expression of the E38 generation.

This '01 740i Sport is said to have remained with a single family in Pennsylvania and Canada since new. Finished in Titanium Silver Metallic over a Black Montana leather interior accented by Vavona Redwood wood trim, this this E38 Sport is powered by a 4.4-liter M62TUB44 V8 paired with a five-speed Steptronic automatic transmission driving the rear wheels.

This 2001 BMW 740i Sport is now offered at no reserve with a set of winter wheels, two key fobs, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One-family-owned since new

  • Final year E38 with the Sport package

  • Powered by a 4.4L M62TUB44 V8 factory rated at 282 horsepower and 324 lb-ft of torque

  • 5-speed ZF 5HP24 automatic transmission with Steptronic manual control

  • 3.15 final drive gear ratio open differential, rear-wheel drive

  • Finished in Titanium Silver Metallic with Shadowline trim

  • Black Montana leather upholstery with Vovona Redwood trim

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Stiffer sport-tuned suspension with thicker front and rear anti-sway bars

  • High-stall-speed torque converter

  • Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and All-Speed Traction Control

  • Staggered 18-inch M Parallel alloy wheels

  • Xenon low-beam headlights with automatic leveling

  • Glass power sunroof

  • Rain-sensing windshield wipers

  • Illuminated exterior door handles

  • 18-way adjustable contour seats with extended thigh support and upper back adjustment

  • 3-spoke M Sport leather steering wheel with multi-function controls

  • Power tilt/telescopic steering column

  • MKIII GPS navigation system

  • Premium DSP audio system with 14 speakers and trunk-mounted six-disc CD changer

Known Imperfections

  • Stone chips on front fascia and mirror caps

  • Scuff on leading edge of passenger-side skirt

  • Side indicator and rear reverse lamp lenses exhibit hazing

  • Cracks visible in the shift knob and center console wood trim

  • Loose elastic on seatback map pockets

  • Corrosion visible on some undercarriage components

Ownership History

Originally purchased and titled in Pennsylvania, this 740i Sport was exported to Ontario, Canada, in 2013 and remained registered there through 2026 before returning to Pennsylvania in September 2026.

From the seller: “This is the desirable final model year of the BMW 740i Sport, affectionately known by enthusiasts as the ‘Sporty Shorty.’ I originally purchased the car in 2001 and gave it to my sister in 2013. My brother-in-law, who was from Denmark and always loved this model, cared for it meticulously and kept it in excellent condition. After he passed away last year, I reacquired the car from my sister in July 2026.

The car has been garage-kept, remained within one family its entire life, and is finished in its original paint over a black leather interior. It remains in factory condition with no modifications. I also have an extra set of BMW wheels fitted with winter tires. While I do not have service records, there were no major repairs during my ownership from 2001 to 2013, only routine maintenance such as oil changes and tune-ups, and the same is true of the period from 2013 to 2026 when my sister owned the car.”

Included Items

  • Set of 16” BMW Style 6 wheels fitted with Pirelli Winter 210 Snowsport tires

  • All-weather floor mats

  • Two key fobs

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 2001 BMW 740i Sport · No reserve

Sold to
KC_11cwqh
KC_11cwqh
$14,980
Seller
PersaudPG
PersaudPG
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC
Bids26
Views10,279

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