Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1995, the E38-generation 7-Series is widely regarded as one of BMW’s finest executive sedans, blending understated styling, advanced technology, and exceptional driving dynamics. The chassis gained lasting cultural significance through its appearances in film and popular media while earning a reputation for its elegant design and driver-focused character. For its final model year, BMW gave the E38 a fitting send-off with body-color lower bumpers and side skirts, lending the flagship sedan a cleaner, more contemporary appearance.

The 740i Sport, affectionately called the "Sporty Shorty," paired the short-wheelbase chassis with the factory Sport Package, which included firmer suspension calibration, 18-inch M Parallel wheels, Shadowline exterior trim, a shorter final-drive ratio, and 18-way adjustable contour sport seats. These upgrades sharpened handling, improved responsiveness, and gave the Sport model a more purposeful presence. Combining the coveted short-wheelbase platform, desirable Sport Package equipment, and final-year updates, the 2001 740i Sport is a definitive expression of the E38 generation.

This '01 740i Sport is said to have remained with a single family in Pennsylvania and Canada since new. Finished in Titanium Silver Metallic over a Black Montana leather interior accented by Vavona Redwood wood trim, this this E38 Sport is powered by a 4.4-liter M62TUB44 V8 paired with a five-speed Steptronic automatic transmission driving the rear wheels.

This 2001 BMW 740i Sport is now offered at no reserve with a set of winter wheels, two key fobs, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One-family-owned since new

Final year E38 with the Sport package

Powered by a 4.4L M62TUB44 V8 factory rated at 282 horsepower and 324 lb-ft of torque

5-speed ZF 5HP24 automatic transmission with Steptronic manual control

3.15 final drive gear ratio open differential, rear-wheel drive

Finished in Titanium Silver Metallic with Shadowline trim

Black Montana leather upholstery with Vovona Redwood trim

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Stiffer sport-tuned suspension with thicker front and rear anti-sway bars

High-stall-speed torque converter

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and All-Speed Traction Control

Staggered 18-inch M Parallel alloy wheels

Xenon low-beam headlights with automatic leveling

Glass power sunroof

Rain-sensing windshield wipers

Illuminated exterior door handles

18-way adjustable contour seats with extended thigh support and upper back adjustment

3-spoke M Sport leather steering wheel with multi-function controls

Power tilt/telescopic steering column

MKIII GPS navigation system

Premium DSP audio system with 14 speakers and trunk-mounted six-disc CD changer

Known Imperfections

Stone chips on front fascia and mirror caps

Scuff on leading edge of passenger-side skirt

Side indicator and rear reverse lamp lenses exhibit hazing

Cracks visible in the shift knob and center console wood trim

Loose elastic on seatback map pockets

Corrosion visible on some undercarriage components

Ownership History

Originally purchased and titled in Pennsylvania, this 740i Sport was exported to Ontario, Canada, in 2013 and remained registered there through 2026 before returning to Pennsylvania in September 2026.

From the seller: “This is the desirable final model year of the BMW 740i Sport, affectionately known by enthusiasts as the ‘Sporty Shorty.’ I originally purchased the car in 2001 and gave it to my sister in 2013. My brother-in-law, who was from Denmark and always loved this model, cared for it meticulously and kept it in excellent condition. After he passed away last year, I reacquired the car from my sister in July 2026.

The car has been garage-kept, remained within one family its entire life, and is finished in its original paint over a black leather interior. It remains in factory condition with no modifications. I also have an extra set of BMW wheels fitted with winter tires. While I do not have service records, there were no major repairs during my ownership from 2001 to 2013, only routine maintenance such as oil changes and tune-ups, and the same is true of the period from 2013 to 2026 when my sister owned the car.”

Included Items