Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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The 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible pairs open-air flair with genuine performance engineering. Beneath its distinctive hood sits the all-aluminum 5.7-liter LS1 V8 shared with the C5 Corvette, rated at 305 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque in standard form. Power reaches the rear wheels through either a Borg-Warner T-56 six-speed manual or a 4L60-E four-speed automatic as on this Firebird Trans Am.

The chassis delivers confident handling, using front MacPherson struts, a torque-arm rear suspension, and a stabilizer bar at each end. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS provide strong, consistent stopping, while traction control helps manage the abundant power. Pontiac reinforced the convertible body to preserve rigidity and the power-operated top folds behind the rear seats neatly.

This Trans Am Convertible wears metallic red paint and pinstripes, a striking contrast to the Neutral leather seating and Medium Neutral soft top. It is also equipped with a WS6 ram air hood. The car now shows about 52,500 miles.

This 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Illinois title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Chicago

5.7L all-aluminum LS1 V8

4L60-E four-speed automatic

Neutral leather seating and interior

Medium Neutral soft top

Factory Equipment

Power-operated convertible top

Traction control

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Dual-outlet performance exhaust

Aluminum wheels

Rear spoiler

Power windows and door locks

AM/FM stereo with 12-disc CD player

Modifications

Custom paint and pinstripes

WS6 Ram Air hood

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Michigan and Illinois registration history.