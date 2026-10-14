Auction ended.

2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $10,500 on 10/14/26
Result
2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible
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Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 8:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G2FV32G5Y2154905
Mileage indicated52,500 Miles
LocationCrete, Illinois
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMaroon
Interior colorNatural
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2000 Pontiac Trans Am Convertible Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

The 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible pairs open-air flair with genuine performance engineering. Beneath its distinctive hood sits the all-aluminum 5.7-liter LS1 V8 shared with the C5 Corvette, rated at 305 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque in standard form. Power reaches the rear wheels through either a Borg-Warner T-56 six-speed manual or a 4L60-E four-speed automatic as on this Firebird Trans Am.

The chassis delivers confident handling, using front MacPherson struts, a torque-arm rear suspension, and a stabilizer bar at each end. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS provide strong, consistent stopping, while traction control helps manage the abundant power. Pontiac reinforced the convertible body to preserve rigidity and the power-operated top folds behind the rear seats neatly.

This Trans Am Convertible wears metallic red paint and pinstripes, a striking contrast to the Neutral leather seating and Medium Neutral soft top. It is also equipped with a WS6 ram air hood. The car now shows about 52,500 miles.

This 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Illinois title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Chicago

  • 5.7L all-aluminum LS1 V8

  • 4L60-E four-speed automatic

  • Neutral leather seating and interior

  • Medium Neutral soft top

Factory Equipment

  • Power-operated convertible top

  • Traction control

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Dual-outlet performance exhaust

  • Aluminum wheels

  • Rear spoiler

  • Power windows and door locks

  • AM/FM stereo with 12-disc CD player

Modifications

  • Custom paint and pinstripes

  • WS6 Ram Air hood

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Michigan and Illinois registration history.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible

Last bid
Pave-it
Pave-it
$10,500
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 8:00 PM UTC
Bids25
Views6,389

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Pave-it's avatar
Pave-it
Oct 14 at 7:49 PM
$10,500bid placed 
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Larrry
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Pave-it
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Larrry
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Dave-gm4ah8ql
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KCShayne
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CHARLEYMcCloskey_8vxw
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