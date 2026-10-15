Auction ended.

24k-Mile 2000 Ferrari 360 Modena

Collectible Classics
Bid to $92,500 on 10/15/26
Result
24k-Mile 2000 Ferrari 360 Modena
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Ending Thu, Oct 15 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINZFFYU51A0Y0120356
Mileage indicated24,000 Miles
Location Douglassville, Pennsylvania
Engine3.6L Tipo F131 DOHC V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorNero
Interior colorNero
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2000 Ferrari 360 Modena Cold Start
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2000 Ferrari 360 Modena Walkaround and Imperfections
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2000 Ferrari 360 Modena Driving
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Description

Introduced for the 1999 model year, the Ferrari 360 marked a significant evolution of the marque’s mid-engine V8 lineage, replacing the F355 with an all-new aluminum-intensive chassis and body developed in collaboration with Pininfarina. Lighter, stiffer, and more powerful than its predecessor, the 360 combined exotic styling with advanced engineering, including a flat-plane crankshaft V8, dry-sump lubrication, and the availability of Ferrari’s paddle-shift F1 transmission.

This 2000 Ferrari 360 Modena is powered by a mid-mounted 3.6-liter Tipo F131 V8 factory rated at 400 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed F1 electrohydraulic sequential transaxle and a limited-slip differential. Finished in Nero over Nero leather upholstery, the car is further equipped with 19-inch Challenge-style alloy wheels, Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, a Challenge-style rear grille, xenon headlights, a Nouvalari exhaust system, automatic climate control, and power-adjustable Daytona-style seats.

Showing 24,000 miles, this 360 Modena has benefited from documented servicing that included a major belt service completed in February 2021. Additional work is said to have included replacement of the driver-side window regulator, an oxygen sensor, and fuel hoses.

This 2000 Ferrari 360 Modena is now offered by the selling dealer with an owner’s manual, factory literature, service records, the removed factory stereo, a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Showing approximately 24,000 miles

  • 3.6L Tipo F131 DOHC V8 paired with a 6-speed F1 sequential transaxle

  • Finished in Nero over Nero leather upholstery

  • Major timing belt service completed in February 2021

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Flat-plane crankshaft

  • Dry-sump lubrication system

  • Limited-slip differential

  • 4-wheel ventilated and cross-drilled disc brakes

  • Ferrari-branded brake calipers

  • Xenon headlights

  • Power-adjustable Daytona-style seats

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Digital instrumentation

  • Aluminum pedals

Modifications

  • Nouvalari exhaust system

  • 19” Challenge-style alloy wheels

  • Challenge-style rear grille

  • Scuderia Ferrari fender shields

  • Alpine stereo

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service has been completed:

  • November 2025:

    • Fuel hoses replaced

  • February 2021:

    • Timing belt replaced

    • Water pump belt replaced

    • Water pump pulley replaced

    • Front timing cover gasket replaced

    • Front crankshaft seal replaced

    • Camshaft bearings replaced

    • Driver-side window regulator replaced

    • Oxygen sensor replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Exterior cosmetic imperfections are visible and highlighted in the gallery

  • General cosmetic wear consistent with age

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in California, Texas, and Pennsylvania.

Included Items

  • Owner's manual and factory literature

  • Service records

  • Removed factory stereo

  • Car cover

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2000 Ferrari 360 Modena

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

24k-Mile 2000 Ferrari 360 Modena

Last bid
HMcB
HMcB
$92,500
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids56
Views27,065

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