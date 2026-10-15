24k-Mile 2000 Ferrari 360 Modena
Ending Thu, Oct 15 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1999 model year, the Ferrari 360 marked a significant evolution of the marque’s mid-engine V8 lineage, replacing the F355 with an all-new aluminum-intensive chassis and body developed in collaboration with Pininfarina. Lighter, stiffer, and more powerful than its predecessor, the 360 combined exotic styling with advanced engineering, including a flat-plane crankshaft V8, dry-sump lubrication, and the availability of Ferrari’s paddle-shift F1 transmission.
This 2000 Ferrari 360 Modena is powered by a mid-mounted 3.6-liter Tipo F131 V8 factory rated at 400 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed F1 electrohydraulic sequential transaxle and a limited-slip differential. Finished in Nero over Nero leather upholstery, the car is further equipped with 19-inch Challenge-style alloy wheels, Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, a Challenge-style rear grille, xenon headlights, a Nouvalari exhaust system, automatic climate control, and power-adjustable Daytona-style seats.
Showing 24,000 miles, this 360 Modena has benefited from documented servicing that included a major belt service completed in February 2021. Additional work is said to have included replacement of the driver-side window regulator, an oxygen sensor, and fuel hoses.
This 2000 Ferrari 360 Modena is now offered by the selling dealer with an owner’s manual, factory literature, service records, the removed factory stereo, a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Showing approximately 24,000 miles
3.6L Tipo F131 DOHC V8 paired with a 6-speed F1 sequential transaxle
Finished in Nero over Nero leather upholstery
Major timing belt service completed in February 2021
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Flat-plane crankshaft
Dry-sump lubrication system
Limited-slip differential
4-wheel ventilated and cross-drilled disc brakes
Ferrari-branded brake calipers
Xenon headlights
Power-adjustable Daytona-style seats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Digital instrumentation
Aluminum pedals
Modifications
Nouvalari exhaust system
19” Challenge-style alloy wheels
Challenge-style rear grille
Scuderia Ferrari fender shields
Alpine stereo
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller and the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service has been completed:
November 2025:
Fuel hoses replaced
February 2021:
Timing belt replaced
Water pump belt replaced
Water pump pulley replaced
Front timing cover gasket replaced
Front crankshaft seal replaced
Camshaft bearings replaced
Driver-side window regulator replaced
Oxygen sensor replaced
Known Imperfections
Exterior cosmetic imperfections are visible and highlighted in the gallery
General cosmetic wear consistent with age
Ownership History
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in California, Texas, and Pennsylvania.
Included Items
Owner's manual and factory literature
Service records
Removed factory stereo
Car cover
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.