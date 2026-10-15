Description

Introduced for the 1999 model year, the Ferrari 360 marked a significant evolution of the marque’s mid-engine V8 lineage, replacing the F355 with an all-new aluminum-intensive chassis and body developed in collaboration with Pininfarina. Lighter, stiffer, and more powerful than its predecessor, the 360 combined exotic styling with advanced engineering, including a flat-plane crankshaft V8, dry-sump lubrication, and the availability of Ferrari’s paddle-shift F1 transmission.

This 2000 Ferrari 360 Modena is powered by a mid-mounted 3.6-liter Tipo F131 V8 factory rated at 400 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed F1 electrohydraulic sequential transaxle and a limited-slip differential. Finished in Nero over Nero leather upholstery, the car is further equipped with 19-inch Challenge-style alloy wheels, Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, a Challenge-style rear grille, xenon headlights, a Nouvalari exhaust system, automatic climate control, and power-adjustable Daytona-style seats.

Showing 24,000 miles, this 360 Modena has benefited from documented servicing that included a major belt service completed in February 2021. Additional work is said to have included replacement of the driver-side window regulator, an oxygen sensor, and fuel hoses.

This 2000 Ferrari 360 Modena is now offered by the selling dealer with an owner’s manual, factory literature, service records, the removed factory stereo, a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Showing approximately 24,000 miles

3.6L Tipo F131 DOHC V8 paired with a 6-speed F1 sequential transaxle

Finished in Nero over Nero leather upholstery

Major timing belt service completed in February 2021

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Flat-plane crankshaft

Dry-sump lubrication system

Limited-slip differential

4-wheel ventilated and cross-drilled disc brakes

Ferrari-branded brake calipers

Xenon headlights

Power-adjustable Daytona-style seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Digital instrumentation

Aluminum pedals

Modifications

Nouvalari exhaust system

19” Challenge-style alloy wheels

Challenge-style rear grille

Scuderia Ferrari fender shields

Alpine stereo

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service has been completed:

November 2025: Fuel hoses replaced

February 2021: Timing belt replaced Water pump belt replaced Water pump pulley replaced Front timing cover gasket replaced Front crankshaft seal replaced Camshaft bearings replaced Driver-side window regulator replaced Oxygen sensor replaced



Known Imperfections

Exterior cosmetic imperfections are visible and highlighted in the gallery

General cosmetic wear consistent with age

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in California, Texas, and Pennsylvania.

Included Items