Modified 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 6-Speed
Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
The fifth-generation Chevrolet Corvette (C5), produced from 1997 to 2004, features an aluminum 5.7L LS1 V8 engine, a rigid hydroformed steel frame, and a rear-mounted transaxle for a 51/49 weight balance. In 2000, the base Corvette had a factory rating of 345 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, which propelled the car from 0 to 60 mph in less than five seconds and down the 1320 in about 13.5 seconds, making it an already stout base, ripe for modification.
This ‘00 Vette is a Millennium Yellow over black leather example that has been modified with a DiabloSport engine tune, a Borla exhaust system, adjustable coilovers, Wilwood front calipers, drilled and slotted front rotors, and polished 18” Rohana forged three-piece wheels. The car has also been fitted with a flat-bottom steering wheel with a centering stripe in addition to carbon fiber look interior trim, a weighted shift knob, and an Alpine touchscreen head unit with smartphone integration and a backup camera.
This 2000 Chevrolet Corvette convertible 6-speed is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Idaho title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Approximately 63,000 miles
5.7L LS1 V8 with DiabloSport tune
Borla exhaust
6-speed manual transmission
Limited-slip rear differential with 2.73:1 gearing
Millennium Yellow over black leather
Polished 18” Rohana forged three-piece wheels
Wilwood front calipers over drilled and slotted rotors
Factory Equipment
C5 convertible styling
Hydroformed frame rails
4-wheel disc brakes with ABS
104” wheelbase
6-way power sport seats
Modifications
DiabloSport engine tune
Borla exhaust system
Adjustable coilovers
Wilwood front calipers
Drilled and slotted front rotors
Polished 18” Rohana forged three-piece wheels
Flat-bottom steering wheel with centering strip
Carbon fiber look interior trim
Weighted shift knob
Alpine touchscreen head unit
Smartphone integration, backup camera, and navigation
Clear bra
Servicing & Documentation
Per the included CARFAX report, service since 2023 has included:
2023
Rear brake pads replaced
Rear brake rotors replaced
Serpentine belt replaced
2026
Glass repaired
Oil and filter changed
Known Imperfections
Nick in clear bra
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
August 2018: Damage reported, very minor damage to left rear
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Nevada, California, Minnesota, and Idaho.
Additional Information
From the seller: “It's a yellow 6-speed convertible! A hard-to-find combination in perfect condition!”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.