Description

The fifth-generation Chevrolet Corvette (C5), produced from 1997 to 2004, features an aluminum 5.7L LS1 V8 engine, a rigid hydroformed steel frame, and a rear-mounted transaxle for a 51/49 weight balance. In 2000, the base Corvette had a factory rating of 345 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, which propelled the car from 0 to 60 mph in less than five seconds and down the 1320 in about 13.5 seconds, making it an already stout base, ripe for modification.

This ‘00 Vette is a Millennium Yellow over black leather example that has been modified with a DiabloSport engine tune, a Borla exhaust system, adjustable coilovers, Wilwood front calipers, drilled and slotted front rotors, and polished 18” Rohana forged three-piece wheels. The car has also been fitted with a flat-bottom steering wheel with a centering stripe in addition to carbon fiber look interior trim, a weighted shift knob, and an Alpine touchscreen head unit with smartphone integration and a backup camera.

This 2000 Chevrolet Corvette convertible 6-speed is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Idaho title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Approximately 63,000 miles

5.7L LS1 V8 with DiabloSport tune

Borla exhaust

6-speed manual transmission

Limited-slip rear differential with 2.73:1 gearing

Millennium Yellow over black leather

Polished 18” Rohana forged three-piece wheels

Wilwood front calipers over drilled and slotted rotors

Factory Equipment

C5 convertible styling

Hydroformed frame rails

4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

104” wheelbase

6-way power sport seats

Modifications

DiabloSport engine tune

Borla exhaust system

Adjustable coilovers

Wilwood front calipers

Drilled and slotted front rotors

Polished 18” Rohana forged three-piece wheels

Flat-bottom steering wheel with centering strip

Carbon fiber look interior trim

Weighted shift knob

Alpine touchscreen head unit S martphone integration, backup camera, and navigation

Clear bra

Servicing & Documentation

Per the included CARFAX report, service since 2023 has included:

2023 Rear brake pads replaced Rear brake rotors replaced Serpentine belt replaced

2026 Glass repaired Oil and filter changed



Known Imperfections

Nick in clear bra

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): August 2018: Damage reported, very minor damage to left rear



Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Nevada, California, Minnesota, and Idaho.

Additional Information

From the seller: “It's a yellow 6-speed convertible! A hard-to-find combination in perfect condition!”