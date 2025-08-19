Modified 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 6-Speed

4 days
$9,000
Modified 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 6-Speed
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Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY32G8Y5111541
Mileage indicated63,100 Miles
LocationMeridian, Idaho
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMillennium Yellow
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The fifth-generation Chevrolet Corvette (C5), produced from 1997 to 2004, features an aluminum 5.7L LS1 V8 engine, a rigid hydroformed steel frame, and a rear-mounted transaxle for a 51/49 weight balance. In 2000, the base Corvette had a factory rating of 345 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, which propelled the car from 0 to 60 mph in less than five seconds and down the 1320 in about 13.5 seconds, making it an already stout base, ripe for modification.

This ‘00 Vette is a Millennium Yellow over black leather example that has been modified with a DiabloSport engine tune, a Borla exhaust system, adjustable coilovers, Wilwood front calipers, drilled and slotted front rotors, and polished 18” Rohana forged three-piece wheels. The car has also been fitted with a flat-bottom steering wheel with a centering stripe in addition to carbon fiber look interior trim, a weighted shift knob, and an Alpine touchscreen head unit with smartphone integration and a backup camera.

This 2000 Chevrolet Corvette convertible 6-speed is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Idaho title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Approximately 63,000 miles

  • 5.7L LS1 V8 with DiabloSport tune

  • Borla exhaust

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • Limited-slip rear differential with 2.73:1 gearing

  • Millennium Yellow over black leather

  • Polished 18” Rohana forged three-piece wheels

  • Wilwood front calipers over drilled and slotted rotors

Factory Equipment

  • C5 convertible styling

  • Hydroformed frame rails

  • 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • 104” wheelbase

  • 6-way power sport seats

Modifications

  • DiabloSport engine tune

  • Borla exhaust system

  • Adjustable coilovers

  • Wilwood front calipers

  • Drilled and slotted front rotors

  • Polished 18” Rohana forged three-piece wheels

  • Flat-bottom steering wheel with centering strip

  • Carbon fiber look interior trim

  • Weighted shift knob

  • Alpine touchscreen head unit

    • Smartphone integration, backup camera, and navigation

  • Clear bra

Servicing & Documentation

Per the included CARFAX report, service since 2023 has included:

  • 2023

    • Rear brake pads replaced

    • Rear brake rotors replaced

    • Serpentine belt replaced

  • 2026

    • Glass repaired

    • Oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

  • Nick in clear bra

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • August 2018: Damage reported, very minor damage to left rear

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Nevada, California, Minnesota, and Idaho.

Additional Information

From the seller: “It's a yellow 6-speed convertible! A hard-to-find combination in perfect condition!”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 6-Speed

Current bid
Private.Collection.Chicago
Private.Collection.Chicago
$9,000
Seller
JIMC83642-m7mi4shz
JIMC83642-m7mi4shz
EndingMon, Sep 14 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids13
Views1,978

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Private.Collection.Chicago
Sep 10 at 3:58 AM
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