Description

The Z3M Roadster arrived as BMW's answer to a growing demand for a proper M-tuned sports car in a compact, rear-drive package, dropping the S52 inline-six from the E36 M3 into the lightweight Z3 chassis, along with upgraded brakes, suspension, and a limited-slip differential. The result was a raw, truly driver-focused roadster, the likes of which have not emerged from a BMW factory since.

This Z3M Roadster is finished in Estoril Blue Metallic over a black and blue nappa leather interior with heated sport seats and it shows just over 66,000 miles. Since their acquisition in 2016, the seller states that this two-owner example has been maintained at BMW specialty shops.

Equipment on this largely unmodified M Roadster includes M-specific 17” staggered alloy wheels, M-tuned suspension with larger anti-roll bars, Harman/Kardon premium sound system, a blue power-operated fabric convertible top, and more.

This 2000 BMW M Roadster is now offered with the owner’s manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Two-owner vehicle — acquired by the seller in 2016

Estoril Blue Metallic over two-tone blue/black nappa leather

Blue fabric top

Approximately 66,400 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

3.2L S52 inline-six engine

5-speed manual transmission

Limited-slip differential

Sport-tuned suspension with larger anti-roll bars

M-specific 17” allow wheels

Leather-wrapped M steering wheel and shift knob

Harman/Kardon premium sound system

Power-operated fabric convertible top

Servicing & Documentation

Tires with 2023 date codes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Imperfections on wheels detailed in the gallery

Various wear consistent with mileage and use

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows California, Oregon, and Washington registration history. The car has been with the seller since 2016.

Included Items

Owner’s manuals

Fabric wind deflector

Additional Information

From the seller: "Only 66,318 miles on the clock, and it is in excellent condition. We are the second owner, always garaged, professionally maintained. Use has been limited to multi-day road trips, often with our car club, and whenever possible, we avoided interstate highways, mostly around the Pacific Northwest, and never on salted roads. Never used as a daily driver. This beauty loves curvy mountain roads!"