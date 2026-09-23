Auction ended.

2000 BMW Z3 M Roadster

No reserve
Sold for on 09/23/26
Result
2000 BMW Z3 M Roadster
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (118)

Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBSCK934XYLC92532
Mileage indicated66,400 Miles
LocationKennewick, Washington
Engine3.2L S52 Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorEstoril Blue
Interior colorBlue/Black
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The Z3M Roadster arrived as BMW's answer to a growing demand for a proper M-tuned sports car in a compact, rear-drive package, dropping the S52 inline-six from the E36 M3 into the lightweight Z3 chassis, along with upgraded brakes, suspension, and a limited-slip differential. The result was a raw, truly driver-focused roadster, the likes of which have not emerged from a BMW factory since.

This Z3M Roadster is finished in Estoril Blue Metallic over a black and blue nappa leather interior with heated sport seats and it shows just over 66,000 miles. Since their acquisition in 2016, the seller states that this two-owner example has been maintained at BMW specialty shops.

Equipment on this largely unmodified M Roadster includes M-specific 17” staggered alloy wheels, M-tuned suspension with larger anti-roll bars, Harman/Kardon premium sound system, a blue power-operated fabric convertible top, and more.

This 2000 BMW M Roadster is now offered with the owner’s manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Two-owner vehicle — acquired by the seller in 2016

  • Estoril Blue Metallic over two-tone blue/black nappa leather

  • Blue fabric top

  • Approximately 66,400 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 3.2L S52 inline-six engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Sport-tuned suspension with larger anti-roll bars

  • M-specific 17” allow wheels

  • Leather-wrapped M steering wheel and shift knob

  • Harman/Kardon premium sound system

  • Power-operated fabric convertible top

Servicing & Documentation

  • Tires with 2023 date codes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Imperfections on wheels detailed in the gallery

  • Various wear consistent with mileage and use

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows California, Oregon, and Washington registration history. The car has been with the seller since 2016.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manuals

  • Fabric wind deflector

Additional Information

From the seller: "Only 66,318 miles on the clock, and it is in excellent condition. We are the second owner, always garaged, professionally maintained. Use has been limited to multi-day road trips, often with our car club, and whenever possible, we avoided interstate highways, mostly around the Pacific Northwest, and never on salted roads. Never used as a daily driver. This beauty loves curvy mountain roads!"

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2000 BMW Z3 M Roadster · No reserve

Sold to
ice99
ice99
$20,330
Seller
FrankOrsag_ha2v
FrankOrsag_ha2v
EndedSep 23, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids23
Views14,159

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ice99's avatar
ice99
Sep 23 at 6:03 PM
$19,000bid placed 
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503duck
Sep 23 at 5:59 PM
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DL_1wib37
Sep 23 at 5:59 PM
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ice99
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503duck
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RoadsterTime
Sep 23 at 5:56 PM
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ice99
Sep 23 at 5:55 PM
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RoadsterTime
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503duck
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