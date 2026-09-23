2000 BMW Z3 M Roadster
Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
The Z3M Roadster arrived as BMW's answer to a growing demand for a proper M-tuned sports car in a compact, rear-drive package, dropping the S52 inline-six from the E36 M3 into the lightweight Z3 chassis, along with upgraded brakes, suspension, and a limited-slip differential. The result was a raw, truly driver-focused roadster, the likes of which have not emerged from a BMW factory since.
This Z3M Roadster is finished in Estoril Blue Metallic over a black and blue nappa leather interior with heated sport seats and it shows just over 66,000 miles. Since their acquisition in 2016, the seller states that this two-owner example has been maintained at BMW specialty shops.
Equipment on this largely unmodified M Roadster includes M-specific 17” staggered alloy wheels, M-tuned suspension with larger anti-roll bars, Harman/Kardon premium sound system, a blue power-operated fabric convertible top, and more.
This 2000 BMW M Roadster is now offered with the owner’s manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Two-owner vehicle — acquired by the seller in 2016
Estoril Blue Metallic over two-tone blue/black nappa leather
Blue fabric top
Approximately 66,400 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
3.2L S52 inline-six engine
5-speed manual transmission
Limited-slip differential
Sport-tuned suspension with larger anti-roll bars
M-specific 17” allow wheels
Leather-wrapped M steering wheel and shift knob
Harman/Kardon premium sound system
Power-operated fabric convertible top
Servicing & Documentation
Tires with 2023 date codes
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Imperfections on wheels detailed in the gallery
Various wear consistent with mileage and use
Ownership History
The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows California, Oregon, and Washington registration history. The car has been with the seller since 2016.
Included Items
Owner’s manuals
Fabric wind deflector
Additional Information
From the seller: "Only 66,318 miles on the clock, and it is in excellent condition. We are the second owner, always garaged, professionally maintained. Use has been limited to multi-day road trips, often with our car club, and whenever possible, we avoided interstate highways, mostly around the Pacific Northwest, and never on salted roads. Never used as a daily driver. This beauty loves curvy mountain roads!"
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.