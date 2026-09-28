Auction ended.

JDM 1999 Mazda Roadster 6-Speed

No reserve
Withdrawn on 09/28/26
Result
JDM 1999 Mazda Roadster 6-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
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Gallery photo 6
All photos (60)

Ended Sep 28, 2026 at 2:27 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINNB8C108447
Mileage indicated83,900 Kilometers TMU
LocationAlbany, Georgia
Engine1.8L DOHC Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorEvolution Oranga Mica
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The second-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata, known as the NB, built upon the success of its predecessor with a stiffer chassis, updated styling, and a more refined driving experience while retaining the lightweight, rear-wheel-drive sports car formula. For the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM), the Mazda Roadster was offered with a variety of unique equipment and trim combinations, including wider availability of the six-speed manual gearbox initially restricted to a special edition for the U.S. market.

This JDM, right-hand-drive 1999 Mazda Roadster is powered by a 1.8L dual-overhead cam (DOHC) inline-four paired with a six-speed manual transmission and is finished in Evolution Orange Mica with a color-matched removable hardtop over a black interior.

Equipment includes four-wheel disc brakes, power windows and mirrors, air conditioning, a Bose CD player stereo, a fixed-seatback driver-side bucket seat, 15-inch WedsSport wheels, adjustable coilover suspension, a front strut tower brace, and more.

This JDM 1999 Mazda Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Right-hand-drive Japanese-market Miata

  • 1.8L DOHC inline-four paired

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • Evolution Orange Mica with a color-matched removable hardtop

  • Fixed-seatback driver's seat

Factory Equipment

  • Color-matched front lip and rear spoiler

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

  • Power windows and mirrors

  • Bose sound system

  • Air conditioning

Modifications

  • 15” WedsSport wheels

  • 195/50R15 Hankook Ventus R-S4 tires

  • Adjustable coilover suspension

  • Front strut tower brace

  • Fixed-backrest driver's bucket seat

  • Aftermarket shift knob

  • Aluminum pedal covers

  • Roll bar

Servicing

The seller reports that the underside has been coated.

Ownership History

This Roadster was reportedly imported from Japan by the seller when they were living overseas.

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Paint damage on the front and rear bumpers as shown in the gallery

  • Crack and puncture damage on the passenger-side front bumper

  • Right-rear bumper scuffing

  • Some corrosion present

  • Hazy headlights

Included Items

  • Color-matched removable hardtop

  • Spare tire

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

JDM 1999 Mazda Roadster 6-Speed · No reserve

Withdrawn · Last bid
$2,750
Seller
TS_gq2rt3
TS_gq2rt3
EndedSep 28, 2026 at 2:27 PM UTC
Bids2
Views2,687

Comments & bids

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TT_ofkeom's avatar
TT_ofkeom
Sep 27 at 6:23 PM
$2,750bid placed 
VictorSingleton's avatar
VictorSingleton
Sep 23 at 10:35 AM
$2,500bid placed 

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