JDM 1999 Mazda Roadster 6-Speed
Ended Sep 28, 2026 at 2:27 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The second-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata, known as the NB, built upon the success of its predecessor with a stiffer chassis, updated styling, and a more refined driving experience while retaining the lightweight, rear-wheel-drive sports car formula. For the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM), the Mazda Roadster was offered with a variety of unique equipment and trim combinations, including wider availability of the six-speed manual gearbox initially restricted to a special edition for the U.S. market.
This JDM, right-hand-drive 1999 Mazda Roadster is powered by a 1.8L dual-overhead cam (DOHC) inline-four paired with a six-speed manual transmission and is finished in Evolution Orange Mica with a color-matched removable hardtop over a black interior.
Equipment includes four-wheel disc brakes, power windows and mirrors, air conditioning, a Bose CD player stereo, a fixed-seatback driver-side bucket seat, 15-inch WedsSport wheels, adjustable coilover suspension, a front strut tower brace, and more.
This JDM 1999 Mazda Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Right-hand-drive Japanese-market Miata
1.8L DOHC inline-four paired
6-speed manual transmission
Evolution Orange Mica with a color-matched removable hardtop
Fixed-seatback driver's seat
Factory Equipment
Color-matched front lip and rear spoiler
4-wheel disc brakes
Power windows and mirrors
Bose sound system
Air conditioning
Modifications
15” WedsSport wheels
195/50R15 Hankook Ventus R-S4 tires
Adjustable coilover suspension
Front strut tower brace
Fixed-backrest driver's bucket seat
Aftermarket shift knob
Aluminum pedal covers
Roll bar
Servicing
The seller reports that the underside has been coated.
Ownership History
This Roadster was reportedly imported from Japan by the seller when they were living overseas.
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Paint damage on the front and rear bumpers as shown in the gallery
Crack and puncture damage on the passenger-side front bumper
Right-rear bumper scuffing
Some corrosion present
Hazy headlights
Included Items
Color-matched removable hardtop
Spare tire
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.