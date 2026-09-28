Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The second-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata, known as the NB, built upon the success of its predecessor with a stiffer chassis, updated styling, and a more refined driving experience while retaining the lightweight, rear-wheel-drive sports car formula. For the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM), the Mazda Roadster was offered with a variety of unique equipment and trim combinations, including wider availability of the six-speed manual gearbox initially restricted to a special edition for the U.S. market.

This JDM, right-hand-drive 1999 Mazda Roadster is powered by a 1.8L dual-overhead cam (DOHC) inline-four paired with a six-speed manual transmission and is finished in Evolution Orange Mica with a color-matched removable hardtop over a black interior.

Equipment includes four-wheel disc brakes, power windows and mirrors, air conditioning, a Bose CD player stereo, a fixed-seatback driver-side bucket seat, 15-inch WedsSport wheels, adjustable coilover suspension, a front strut tower brace, and more.

This JDM 1999 Mazda Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Right-hand-drive Japanese-market Miata

1.8L DOHC inline-four paired

6-speed manual transmission

Evolution Orange Mica with a color-matched removable hardtop

Fixed-seatback driver's seat

Factory Equipment

Color-matched front lip and rear spoiler

4-wheel disc brakes

Power windows and mirrors

Bose sound system

Air conditioning

Modifications

15” WedsSport wheels

195/50R15 Hankook Ventus R-S4 tires

Adjustable coilover suspension

Front strut tower brace

Fixed-backrest driver's bucket seat

Aftermarket shift knob

Aluminum pedal covers

Roll bar

Servicing

The seller reports that the underside has been coated.

Ownership History

This Roadster was reportedly imported from Japan by the seller when they were living overseas.

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Paint damage on the front and rear bumpers as shown in the gallery

Crack and puncture damage on the passenger-side front bumper

Right-rear bumper scuffing

Some corrosion present

Hazy headlights

Included Items