1999 Jaguar XK8 Convertible

No reserve
5 days
$5,000
1999 Jaguar XK8 Convertible
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Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJGX2040XC040162
Mileage indicated93,800 Miles
LocationDenver, Colorado
Engine4.0L AJ-V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorTopaz Metallic
Interior colorOatmeal
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1999 Jaguar XK8 Start-up
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1997 model year, the Jaguar XK8 succeeded the long-running XJS with a design that blended classic Jaguar proportions with modern engineering. Drawing inspiration from the legendary E-Type and powered by Jaguar's all-new AJ-V8, the XK8 delivered the effortless performance, elegant styling, and refined grand touring character that enthusiasts have come to associate with the brand. Today, early XK8s have found a growing following among collectors and enthusiasts drawn to the Radwood era, where their combination of luxury, power, and timeless design has become increasingly appreciated.

Purchased by the seller in 2017, this 1999 Jaguar XK8 Convertible is powered by a 4.0-liter DOHC V8 paired with a ZF five-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Topaz Metallic with a beige power-operated convertible top over Oatmeal leather upholstery with burl walnut trim, the car is equipped with chrome 17-inch Revolver alloy wheels, heated power-adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, and other luxury amenities.

Service under current ownership has included replacement of ignition-system components, cooling and brake hoses, the water pump, various gaskets and fluids, and struts.

This 1999 Jaguar XK8 Convertible is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, partial service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 4.0L AJ-V8 paired with a ZF five-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Topaz Metallic with a beige power-operated soft top

  • Oatmeal leather upholstery with burl walnut veneer trim

  • Chrome 17” Revolver alloy wheels

  • Automatic climate control

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Four-wheel ventilated anti-lock disc brakes

  • Stability and traction control

  • Xenon projector headlights and fog lights

  • Polished exhaust outlets

  • Heated power-adjustable front seats with driver-seat memory settings

  • Automatic climate control and cruise control

  • Cassette/radio sound system and power antenna

  • Analog dashboard clock

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Convertible-top hydraulic lines replaced

  • Timing chain components replaced

  • Alternator replaced

The accompanying service records and the CARFAX Vehicle History Report document the following recent service history:

  • 2025:

    • Cooling-system hoses replaced

    • Oil cooler lines serviced

  • 2024:

    • Water pump and water-pump gasket replaced

    • Timing/front cover gasket replaced

    • Crankshaft seal replaced

    • Fuel pump, fuel filter, and fuel pressure regulator replaced

    • Cooling system serviced

    • Front and rear struts replaced

    • Ignition coils and spark plugs replaced

    • Valve-cover and oil pan gaskets replaced

    • Transmission fluid changed

    • Oil and filter changed

    • Tie rods replaced

Known Imperfections

  • The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following incidents:

    • July 2003: Vehicle inspected after an accident or other incident

      • - Damage to front

    • November 2018: Damage reported: minor damage

      • - Damage to front

  • Power-operated soft-top system isn't easily operable

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Rock chips on the front fascia and mirror caps

  • Wear and holes in the hood insulation pad

  • Soft top exhibits staining and fraying on driver’s side rear lower section

  • Cracks, discoloration, and wear on the front seat upholstery

  • Tear in the lower passenger-seat cover

  • Wear on the steering-wheel leather rim

  • Dome light inoperable

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. The seller acquired the vehicle in Colorado in 2017.

From the seller: "I had the exterior professionally repaired for hail damage. As expected for an original car of this age, there are various small blemishes from normal wear and aging, but it is in overall very good condition."

Included Items

  • Factory literature

  • Service records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1999 Jaguar XK8 Convertible · No reserve

Current bid
Mr0ttaw
Mr0ttaw
$5,000
Seller
1999Jaguar
1999Jaguar
EndingTue, Sep 15 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids7
Views1,815

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Mr0ttaw
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