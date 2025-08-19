1999 Jaguar XK8 Convertible
Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for the 1997 model year, the Jaguar XK8 succeeded the long-running XJS with a design that blended classic Jaguar proportions with modern engineering. Drawing inspiration from the legendary E-Type and powered by Jaguar's all-new AJ-V8, the XK8 delivered the effortless performance, elegant styling, and refined grand touring character that enthusiasts have come to associate with the brand. Today, early XK8s have found a growing following among collectors and enthusiasts drawn to the Radwood era, where their combination of luxury, power, and timeless design has become increasingly appreciated.
Purchased by the seller in 2017, this 1999 Jaguar XK8 Convertible is powered by a 4.0-liter DOHC V8 paired with a ZF five-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Topaz Metallic with a beige power-operated convertible top over Oatmeal leather upholstery with burl walnut trim, the car is equipped with chrome 17-inch Revolver alloy wheels, heated power-adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, and other luxury amenities.
Service under current ownership has included replacement of ignition-system components, cooling and brake hoses, the water pump, various gaskets and fluids, and struts.
This 1999 Jaguar XK8 Convertible is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, partial service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
4.0L AJ-V8 paired with a ZF five-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Topaz Metallic with a beige power-operated soft top
Oatmeal leather upholstery with burl walnut veneer trim
Chrome 17” Revolver alloy wheels
Automatic climate control
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Four-wheel ventilated anti-lock disc brakes
Stability and traction control
Xenon projector headlights and fog lights
Polished exhaust outlets
Heated power-adjustable front seats with driver-seat memory settings
Automatic climate control and cruise control
Cassette/radio sound system and power antenna
Analog dashboard clock
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Convertible-top hydraulic lines replaced
Timing chain components replaced
Alternator replaced
The accompanying service records and the CARFAX Vehicle History Report document the following recent service history:
2025:
Cooling-system hoses replaced
Oil cooler lines serviced
2024:
Water pump and water-pump gasket replaced
Timing/front cover gasket replaced
Crankshaft seal replaced
Fuel pump, fuel filter, and fuel pressure regulator replaced
Cooling system serviced
Front and rear struts replaced
Ignition coils and spark plugs replaced
Valve-cover and oil pan gaskets replaced
Transmission fluid changed
Oil and filter changed
Tie rods replaced
Known Imperfections
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following incidents:
July 2003: Vehicle inspected after an accident or other incident
- Damage to front
November 2018: Damage reported: minor damage
- Damage to front
Power-operated soft-top system isn't easily operable
General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Rock chips on the front fascia and mirror caps
Wear and holes in the hood insulation pad
Soft top exhibits staining and fraying on driver’s side rear lower section
Cracks, discoloration, and wear on the front seat upholstery
Tear in the lower passenger-seat cover
Wear on the steering-wheel leather rim
Dome light inoperable
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. The seller acquired the vehicle in Colorado in 2017.
From the seller: "I had the exterior professionally repaired for hail damage. As expected for an original car of this age, there are various small blemishes from normal wear and aging, but it is in overall very good condition."
Included Items
Factory literature
Service records
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.