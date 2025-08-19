Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1997 model year, the Jaguar XK8 succeeded the long-running XJS with a design that blended classic Jaguar proportions with modern engineering. Drawing inspiration from the legendary E-Type and powered by Jaguar's all-new AJ-V8, the XK8 delivered the effortless performance, elegant styling, and refined grand touring character that enthusiasts have come to associate with the brand. Today, early XK8s have found a growing following among collectors and enthusiasts drawn to the Radwood era, where their combination of luxury, power, and timeless design has become increasingly appreciated.

Purchased by the seller in 2017, this 1999 Jaguar XK8 Convertible is powered by a 4.0-liter DOHC V8 paired with a ZF five-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Topaz Metallic with a beige power-operated convertible top over Oatmeal leather upholstery with burl walnut trim, the car is equipped with chrome 17-inch Revolver alloy wheels, heated power-adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, and other luxury amenities.

Service under current ownership has included replacement of ignition-system components, cooling and brake hoses, the water pump, various gaskets and fluids, and struts.

This 1999 Jaguar XK8 Convertible is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, partial service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

4.0L AJ-V8 paired with a ZF five-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Topaz Metallic with a beige power-operated soft top

Oatmeal leather upholstery with burl walnut veneer trim

Chrome 17” Revolver alloy wheels

Automatic climate control

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Four-wheel ventilated anti-lock disc brakes

Stability and traction control

Xenon projector headlights and fog lights

Polished exhaust outlets

Heated power-adjustable front seats with driver-seat memory settings

Automatic climate control and cruise control

Cassette/radio sound system and power antenna

Analog dashboard clock

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Convertible-top hydraulic lines replaced

Timing chain components replaced

Alternator replaced

The accompanying service records and the CARFAX Vehicle History Report document the following recent service history:

2025: Cooling-system hoses replaced Oil cooler lines serviced

2024: Water pump and water-pump gasket replaced Timing/front cover gasket replaced Crankshaft seal replaced Fuel pump, fuel filter, and fuel pressure regulator replaced Cooling system serviced Front and rear struts replaced Ignition coils and spark plugs replaced Valve-cover and oil pan gaskets replaced Transmission fluid changed Oil and filter changed Tie rods replaced



Known Imperfections

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following incidents: July 2003: Vehicle inspected after an accident or other incident - Damage to front November 2018: Damage reported: minor damage - Damage to front

Power-operated soft-top system isn't easily operable

General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Rock chips on the front fascia and mirror caps

Wear and holes in the hood insulation pad

Soft top exhibits staining and fraying on driver’s side rear lower section

Cracks, discoloration, and wear on the front seat upholstery

Tear in the lower passenger-seat cover

Wear on the steering-wheel leather rim

Dome light inoperable

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. The seller acquired the vehicle in Colorado in 2017.

From the seller: "I had the exterior professionally repaired for hail damage. As expected for an original car of this age, there are various small blemishes from normal wear and aging, but it is in overall very good condition."

Included Items