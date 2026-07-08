Auction ended.

22-Years-Owned 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

Bid to $9,750 on 07/08/26
Result
22-Years-Owned 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
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Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 7:01 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2FTZF0732XCA70396
Mileage indicated130,000 Miles TMU
LocationFaribault, Minnesota
EngineSupercharged 5.8L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorOxford White
Interior colorMedium Graphite
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Introduced for the 1999 model year, the second-generation Ford F-150 SVT Lightning was a dramatic evolution of Ford’s factory-built performance pickup formula. Developed by Ford’s Special Vehicle Team (SVT), the Lightning combined the proven F-150 platform with enhanced power, improved handling, and aggressive styling. Designed to outperform contemporary sport trucks, it featured a supercharged V8, upgraded cooling systems, and a purpose-built suspension package engineered for both straight-line performance and confident road manners.

At the heart of the Lightning was a hand-assembled, supercharged 5.4-liter Triton V8 utilizing an Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger rated 360 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque delivered to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Complementing its powertrain were Lightning-specific chassis upgrades including a lowered stance, revised spring and shock rates, and larger anti-roll bars, giving the truck sharper handling than the standard F-150.

Finished in Oxford White over a Medium Graphite interior, this 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning retains hallmark SVT styling cues including a monochromatic exterior treatment, integrated ground effects, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The truck was acquired by the seller in 2004, and it has remained registered in Minnesota.

This 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is now offered with a color-matched A.R.E. tonneau cover, a BedRug bed liner, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Largely unmodified F-150 SVT Lightning

  • Supercharged 5.4L V8

  • Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger with air-to-water intercooler

  • Finished in Oxford White over Medium Graphite interior

  • Lightning-specific lowered suspension and sport styling

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Mechanical:

    • Supercharged 5.4L Triton V8

    • Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger

    • Air-to-water intercooler

    • 4R100 four-speed automatic transmission

    • 9.75” rear axle with limited-slip differential and 3.55 gearing

    • Auxiliary cooling systems for supercharger, engine oil, and transmission

  • Drivetrain & Suspension:

    • Factory-lowered front A-arm coil spring suspension

    • Front stabilizer bar (31mm)

    • Lowered rear leaf spring suspension

    • Rear stabilizer bar (23mm)

    • Performance-tuned shocks

  • Braking & Wheels:

    • 18x9.5” five-spoke aluminum wheels

    • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Exterior:

    • Lightning-specific ground effects and body-color trim

    • Oxford White paint

    • Flareside bed

  • Interior:

    • Medium Graphite cloth and leather 40/60 bench seat

    • 6-way power-adjustable driver seat

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    • Tilt steering column

    • White-faced SVT gauges including:

    • 140-mph speedometer

    • 6,000-rpm tachometer

    • Boost gauge

    • Oil pressure, coolant temperature, and fuel gauges

    • AM/FM stereo cassette player

    • 6-disc CD changer

Modifications

  • Color-matched A.R.E. tonneau cover

  • BedRug bed liner installed

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • March 2015:

      • Damage reported: minor damage

    • August 2004:

      • NOT ACTUAL MILEAGE TITLE ISSUED

  • Corrosion on frame and undercarriage components

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Driver’s seat shows wear as well as several tears

  • Worn steering wheel and cruise control buttons

  • Dent noted on rear bumper

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows this two-owner 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning remained registered in Minnesota throughout its life.

Included Items

  • BedRug bed liner installed

  • A.R.E. tonneau cover

Additional Information

From the seller: "The instrument panel was replaced at approximately 6,078 miles, which is why it is listed as 'not actual mileage.' Additionally, looking through my records, the bill of sale from May 27, 2004, states 44,892 miles, while the registration shows 50,970 miles.

As for the minor damage noted, I was 'tapped' in the back at a stoplight. The truck sustained minor damage to the bumper. No frame damage. The bumper was replaced at the local Ford dealership. The rest of the vehicle is all original."

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

22-Years-Owned 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

Last bid
Dguyton
Dguyton
$9,750
Seller
Robert_Kirchner
Robert_Kirchner
EndedJul 08, 2026 at 7:01 PM UTC
Bids19
Views10,512

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Dguyton's avatar
Dguyton
Jul 8 at 6:59 PM
$9,750bid placed 
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Rendezvous
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Ace81
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MP_uvxemd
Jul 8 at 6:56 PM
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Dguyton's avatar
Dguyton
Jul 8 at 6:56 PM
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Ace81
Jul 8 at 6:55 PM
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MP_uvxemd
Jul 8 at 6:55 PM
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Ace81
Jul 8 at 6:54 PM
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Dguyton's avatar
Dguyton
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Ace81
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MB_gnivr0
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johnmagoo
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BrandonBretl
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CG_1uq85t
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