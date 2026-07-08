22-Years-Owned 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 7:01 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1999 model year, the second-generation Ford F-150 SVT Lightning was a dramatic evolution of Ford’s factory-built performance pickup formula. Developed by Ford’s Special Vehicle Team (SVT), the Lightning combined the proven F-150 platform with enhanced power, improved handling, and aggressive styling. Designed to outperform contemporary sport trucks, it featured a supercharged V8, upgraded cooling systems, and a purpose-built suspension package engineered for both straight-line performance and confident road manners.
At the heart of the Lightning was a hand-assembled, supercharged 5.4-liter Triton V8 utilizing an Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger rated 360 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque delivered to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Complementing its powertrain were Lightning-specific chassis upgrades including a lowered stance, revised spring and shock rates, and larger anti-roll bars, giving the truck sharper handling than the standard F-150.
Finished in Oxford White over a Medium Graphite interior, this 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning retains hallmark SVT styling cues including a monochromatic exterior treatment, integrated ground effects, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The truck was acquired by the seller in 2004, and it has remained registered in Minnesota.
This 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is now offered with a color-matched A.R.E. tonneau cover, a BedRug bed liner, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Largely unmodified F-150 SVT Lightning
Supercharged 5.4L V8
Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger with air-to-water intercooler
Finished in Oxford White over Medium Graphite interior
Lightning-specific lowered suspension and sport styling
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Mechanical:
Supercharged 5.4L Triton V8
Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger
Air-to-water intercooler
4R100 four-speed automatic transmission
9.75” rear axle with limited-slip differential and 3.55 gearing
Auxiliary cooling systems for supercharger, engine oil, and transmission
Drivetrain & Suspension:
Factory-lowered front A-arm coil spring suspension
Front stabilizer bar (31mm)
Lowered rear leaf spring suspension
Rear stabilizer bar (23mm)
Performance-tuned shocks
Braking & Wheels:
18x9.5” five-spoke aluminum wheels
Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Exterior:
Lightning-specific ground effects and body-color trim
Oxford White paint
Flareside bed
Interior:
Medium Graphite cloth and leather 40/60 bench seat
6-way power-adjustable driver seat
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt steering column
White-faced SVT gauges including:
140-mph speedometer
6,000-rpm tachometer
Boost gauge
Oil pressure, coolant temperature, and fuel gauges
AM/FM stereo cassette player
6-disc CD changer
Modifications
Color-matched A.R.E. tonneau cover
BedRug bed liner installed
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
March 2015:
Damage reported: minor damage
August 2004:
NOT ACTUAL MILEAGE TITLE ISSUED
Corrosion on frame and undercarriage components
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Driver’s seat shows wear as well as several tears
Worn steering wheel and cruise control buttons
Dent noted on rear bumper
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows this two-owner 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning remained registered in Minnesota throughout its life.
Included Items
BedRug bed liner installed
A.R.E. tonneau cover
Additional Information
From the seller: "The instrument panel was replaced at approximately 6,078 miles, which is why it is listed as 'not actual mileage.' Additionally, looking through my records, the bill of sale from May 27, 2004, states 44,892 miles, while the registration shows 50,970 miles.
As for the minor damage noted, I was 'tapped' in the back at a stoplight. The truck sustained minor damage to the bumper. No frame damage. The bumper was replaced at the local Ford dealership. The rest of the vehicle is all original."
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.