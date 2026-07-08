Description

Introduced for the 1999 model year, the second-generation Ford F-150 SVT Lightning was a dramatic evolution of Ford’s factory-built performance pickup formula. Developed by Ford’s Special Vehicle Team (SVT), the Lightning combined the proven F-150 platform with enhanced power, improved handling, and aggressive styling. Designed to outperform contemporary sport trucks, it featured a supercharged V8, upgraded cooling systems, and a purpose-built suspension package engineered for both straight-line performance and confident road manners.

At the heart of the Lightning was a hand-assembled, supercharged 5.4-liter Triton V8 utilizing an Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger rated 360 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque delivered to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Complementing its powertrain were Lightning-specific chassis upgrades including a lowered stance, revised spring and shock rates, and larger anti-roll bars, giving the truck sharper handling than the standard F-150.

Finished in Oxford White over a Medium Graphite interior, this 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning retains hallmark SVT styling cues including a monochromatic exterior treatment, integrated ground effects, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The truck was acquired by the seller in 2004, and it has remained registered in Minnesota.

This 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is now offered with a color-matched A.R.E. tonneau cover, a BedRug bed liner, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Largely unmodified F-150 SVT Lightning

Supercharged 5.4L V8

Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger with air-to-water intercooler

Finished in Oxford White over Medium Graphite interior

Lightning-specific lowered suspension and sport styling

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Powertrain & Mechanical: Supercharged 5.4L Triton V8 Eaton M112 roots-type supercharger Air-to-water intercooler 4R100 four-speed automatic transmission 9.75” rear axle with limited-slip differential and 3.55 gearing Auxiliary cooling systems for supercharger, engine oil, and transmission

Drivetrain & Suspension: Factory-lowered front A-arm coil spring suspension Front stabilizer bar (31mm) Lowered rear leaf spring suspension Rear stabilizer bar (23mm) Performance-tuned shocks

Braking & Wheels: 18x9.5” five-spoke aluminum wheels Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Exterior: Lightning-specific ground effects and body-color trim Oxford White paint Flareside bed

Interior: Medium Graphite cloth and leather 40/60 bench seat 6-way power-adjustable driver seat Leather-wrapped steering wheel Tilt steering column White-faced SVT gauges including: 140-mph speedometer 6,000-rpm tachometer Boost gauge Oil pressure, coolant temperature, and fuel gauges AM/FM stereo cassette player 6-disc CD changer



Modifications

Color-matched A.R.E. tonneau cover

BedRug bed liner installed

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): March 2015: Damage reported: minor damage August 2004: NOT ACTUAL MILEAGE TITLE ISSUED

Corrosion on frame and undercarriage components

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Driver’s seat shows wear as well as several tears

Worn steering wheel and cruise control buttons

Dent noted on rear bumper

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows this two-owner 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning remained registered in Minnesota throughout its life.

Included Items

BedRug bed liner installed

A.R.E. tonneau cover

Additional Information

From the seller: "The instrument panel was replaced at approximately 6,078 miles, which is why it is listed as 'not actual mileage.' Additionally, looking through my records, the bill of sale from May 27, 2004, states 44,892 miles, while the registration shows 50,970 miles.

As for the minor damage noted, I was 'tapped' in the back at a stoplight. The truck sustained minor damage to the bumper. No frame damage. The bumper was replaced at the local Ford dealership. The rest of the vehicle is all original."