Description

The 318ti was BMW's entry point in the US market in the 1990s. This three-door "Compact" hatchback was built on a shortened E36 3-Series platform and sold in the United States from 1995 through 1999. Power came from a 1.9-liter M44 four-cylinder rated at 138 horsepower, driving the rear wheels. The Sport package added an M sport suspension, M aerodynamic pieces, 16-inch alloy wheels, sport seats, and front fog lights.

This 1999 example was delivered new to Fields BMW in Winter Park, Florida and is finished in Titanium Silver Metallic over Gray Millpoint cloth and leather. It has a five-speed manual transmission, power sunroof, and heated front seats, per the original window sticker.

The car was bought from its original owner by seller, who acquired it for M44 development and R&D work at CAtuned. Upgrades installed under current ownership include CAtuned Street coilovers, a cat-back exhaust, European-specification headlights, red-and-clear taillights, M3 mirrors, and a Bluetooth head unit.

Over the last year, the seller has replaced the water pump, thermostat, radiator hoses, brakes, air-conditioning compressor, inline fuel filter, and other items described below, including exterior ceramic coating applied in February of this year. The headliner was reupholstered, and Toyo Extensa HP 225/50R16 tires were installed less than 50 miles ago.

The seller reports having added just over 1,200 miles to the odometer, which now displays approximately 17,700 miles.

This 1999 BMW 318ti Sport is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, a window sticker, removed factory components, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Final-year 318ti in Sport trim

Titanium Silver Metallic over Gray Millpoint cloth/leather upholstery

1.9L M44 four-cylinder and five-speed manual transmission

Approximately 17,700 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Power sunroof

Heated front seats

M sport suspension

M aerodynamic package

M sport steering wheel and shift knob

Power steering

Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

16x7 round-spoke alloy wheels

Rear window wiper and washer

Fog lights

Power windows

Split fold-down rear seats

Modifications

CAtuned Street coilovers

Stromung cat-back exhaust

European-specification glass headlights

Red-and-clear taillights

M3 mirrors

Front bumper and rear hatch spoilers

Continental Bluetooth head unit

PowerBass OEM replacement speakers

Servicing and Documentation

According to the seller, the following work has been completed since acquiring the car at approximately 16,400 miles:

Spark plugs replaced

Engine air filter and cabin filter replaced

Radiator hoses replaced

Valve cover gasket replaced

Water pump and thermostat replaced

Power steering reservoir and hoses replaced

Brake rotors and pads replaced

Engine oil and filter changed

Windshield wipers replaced

Inline fuel filter replaced

Nissens air-conditioning compressor installed and A/C system evacuated and recharged

Headliner reupholstered

Toyo Extensa HP 225/50R16 tires installed less than 50 miles ago

Paint correction and ceramic coating completed in February 2026 following paint-less dent repair

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

The digital clock has dead pixels

From the seller: "Minor hail dents sustained under prior ownership on the hood, roof, and passenger door were professionally corrected using paint-less dent repair under current ownership; no conventional bodywork or repainting was required as part of the PDR work."

Ownership History

This 318ti was delivered new to Fields BMW in Winter Park, Florida, and acquired by the seller in 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida.

Included Items

Window sticker

Removed factory components

Additional Information

From the seller: "This 1999 BMW 318ti Sport is a remarkably low mileage, final year example showing just 17,623 miles and equipped with a 5 speed manual transmission. It spent nearly its entire life in Florida with its original owner, who was 91 years old when I purchased the car from him approximately one year ago. I acquired it at approximately 16,400 miles to use for M44 development and R&D work at CAtuned. During my ownership, I focused on preserving and refreshing the car, addressing age related maintenance while adding only a handful of tasteful, reversible upgrades."

From the seller: "The CAtuned R&D work was limited to finalizing development and fitment of a silicone hose kit for the M44-powered E36 Compact chassis, development of a plug and play Euro headlight harness; the car was not used for track testing or abusive development work"