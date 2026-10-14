18k-Mile 1999 BMW 318ti Sport 5-Speed
Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:33 PM UTC
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Description
The 318ti was BMW's entry point in the US market in the 1990s. This three-door "Compact" hatchback was built on a shortened E36 3-Series platform and sold in the United States from 1995 through 1999. Power came from a 1.9-liter M44 four-cylinder rated at 138 horsepower, driving the rear wheels. The Sport package added an M sport suspension, M aerodynamic pieces, 16-inch alloy wheels, sport seats, and front fog lights.
This 1999 example was delivered new to Fields BMW in Winter Park, Florida and is finished in Titanium Silver Metallic over Gray Millpoint cloth and leather. It has a five-speed manual transmission, power sunroof, and heated front seats, per the original window sticker.
The car was bought from its original owner by seller, who acquired it for M44 development and R&D work at CAtuned. Upgrades installed under current ownership include CAtuned Street coilovers, a cat-back exhaust, European-specification headlights, red-and-clear taillights, M3 mirrors, and a Bluetooth head unit.
Over the last year, the seller has replaced the water pump, thermostat, radiator hoses, brakes, air-conditioning compressor, inline fuel filter, and other items described below, including exterior ceramic coating applied in February of this year. The headliner was reupholstered, and Toyo Extensa HP 225/50R16 tires were installed less than 50 miles ago.
The seller reports having added just over 1,200 miles to the odometer, which now displays approximately 17,700 miles.
This 1999 BMW 318ti Sport is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, a window sticker, removed factory components, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Final-year 318ti in Sport trim
Titanium Silver Metallic over Gray Millpoint cloth/leather upholstery
1.9L M44 four-cylinder and five-speed manual transmission
Approximately 17,700 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Power sunroof
Heated front seats
M sport suspension
M aerodynamic package
M sport steering wheel and shift knob
Power steering
Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
16x7 round-spoke alloy wheels
Rear window wiper and washer
Fog lights
Power windows
Split fold-down rear seats
Modifications
CAtuned Street coilovers
Stromung cat-back exhaust
European-specification glass headlights
Red-and-clear taillights
M3 mirrors
Front bumper and rear hatch spoilers
Continental Bluetooth head unit
PowerBass OEM replacement speakers
Servicing and Documentation
According to the seller, the following work has been completed since acquiring the car at approximately 16,400 miles:
Spark plugs replaced
Engine air filter and cabin filter replaced
Radiator hoses replaced
Valve cover gasket replaced
Water pump and thermostat replaced
Power steering reservoir and hoses replaced
Brake rotors and pads replaced
Engine oil and filter changed
Windshield wipers replaced
Inline fuel filter replaced
Nissens air-conditioning compressor installed and A/C system evacuated and recharged
Headliner reupholstered
Toyo Extensa HP 225/50R16 tires installed less than 50 miles ago
Paint correction and ceramic coating completed in February 2026 following paint-less dent repair
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
The digital clock has dead pixels
From the seller: "Minor hail dents sustained under prior ownership on the hood, roof, and passenger door were professionally corrected using paint-less dent repair under current ownership; no conventional bodywork or repainting was required as part of the PDR work."
Ownership History
This 318ti was delivered new to Fields BMW in Winter Park, Florida, and acquired by the seller in 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida.
Included Items
Window sticker
Removed factory components
Additional Information
From the seller: "This 1999 BMW 318ti Sport is a remarkably low mileage, final year example showing just 17,623 miles and equipped with a 5 speed manual transmission. It spent nearly its entire life in Florida with its original owner, who was 91 years old when I purchased the car from him approximately one year ago. I acquired it at approximately 16,400 miles to use for M44 development and R&D work at CAtuned. During my ownership, I focused on preserving and refreshing the car, addressing age related maintenance while adding only a handful of tasteful, reversible upgrades."
From the seller: "The CAtuned R&D work was limited to finalizing development and fitment of a silicone hose kit for the M44-powered E36 Compact chassis, development of a plug and play Euro headlight harness; the car was not used for track testing or abusive development work"
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.