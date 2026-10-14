Auction ended.

18k-Mile 1999 BMW 318ti Sport 5-Speed

Sold for on 10/14/26
Result
18k-Mile 1999 BMW 318ti Sport 5-Speed
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Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:33 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBACG7332XKC31763
Mileage indicated17,700 Miles
LocationPalm Bay, Florida
Engine1.9L M44 Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleHatchback
Exterior colorTitanium Silver Metallic
Interior colorGray Millpoint/Black
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1999 BMW 318ti Sport 5-Speed Exterior
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1999 BMW 318ti Sport 5-Speed Interior
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1999 BMW 318ti Sport 5-Speed Undercarriage
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1999 BMW 318ti Sport 5-Speed Start Up
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1999 BMW 318ti Sport 5-Speed Drive
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Description

The 318ti was BMW's entry point in the US market in the 1990s. This three-door "Compact" hatchback was built on a shortened E36 3-Series platform and sold in the United States from 1995 through 1999. Power came from a 1.9-liter M44 four-cylinder rated at 138 horsepower, driving the rear wheels. The Sport package added an M sport suspension, M aerodynamic pieces, 16-inch alloy wheels, sport seats, and front fog lights.

This 1999 example was delivered new to Fields BMW in Winter Park, Florida and is finished in Titanium Silver Metallic over Gray Millpoint cloth and leather. It has a five-speed manual transmission, power sunroof, and heated front seats, per the original window sticker.

The car was bought from its original owner by seller, who acquired it for M44 development and R&D work at CAtuned. Upgrades installed under current ownership include CAtuned Street coilovers, a cat-back exhaust, European-specification headlights, red-and-clear taillights, M3 mirrors, and a Bluetooth head unit.

Over the last year, the seller has replaced the water pump, thermostat, radiator hoses, brakes, air-conditioning compressor, inline fuel filter, and other items described below, including exterior ceramic coating applied in February of this year. The headliner was reupholstered, and Toyo Extensa HP 225/50R16 tires were installed less than 50 miles ago.

The seller reports having added just over 1,200 miles to the odometer, which now displays approximately 17,700 miles.

This 1999 BMW 318ti Sport is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, a window sticker, removed factory components, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Final-year 318ti in Sport trim

  • Titanium Silver Metallic over Gray Millpoint cloth/leather upholstery

  • 1.9L M44 four-cylinder and five-speed manual transmission

  • Approximately 17,700 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Power sunroof

  • Heated front seats

  • M sport suspension

  • M aerodynamic package

  • M sport steering wheel and shift knob

  • Power steering

  • Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

  • 16x7 round-spoke alloy wheels

  • Rear window wiper and washer

  • Fog lights

  • Power windows

  • Split fold-down rear seats

Modifications

  • CAtuned Street coilovers

  • Stromung cat-back exhaust

  • European-specification glass headlights

  • Red-and-clear taillights

  • M3 mirrors

  • Front bumper and rear hatch spoilers

  • Continental Bluetooth head unit

  • PowerBass OEM replacement speakers

Servicing and Documentation

According to the seller, the following work has been completed since acquiring the car at approximately 16,400 miles:

  • Spark plugs replaced

  • Engine air filter and cabin filter replaced

  • Radiator hoses replaced

  • Valve cover gasket replaced

  • Water pump and thermostat replaced

  • Power steering reservoir and hoses replaced

  • Brake rotors and pads replaced

  • Engine oil and filter changed

  • Windshield wipers replaced

  • Inline fuel filter replaced

  • Nissens air-conditioning compressor installed and A/C system evacuated and recharged

  • Headliner reupholstered

  • Toyo Extensa HP 225/50R16 tires installed less than 50 miles ago

  • Paint correction and ceramic coating completed in February 2026 following paint-less dent repair

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • The digital clock has dead pixels

From the seller: "Minor hail dents sustained under prior ownership on the hood, roof, and passenger door were professionally corrected using paint-less dent repair under current ownership; no conventional bodywork or repainting was required as part of the PDR work."

Ownership History

This 318ti was delivered new to Fields BMW in Winter Park, Florida, and acquired by the seller in 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Removed factory components

Additional Information

From the seller: "This 1999 BMW 318ti Sport is a remarkably low mileage, final year example showing just 17,623 miles and equipped with a 5 speed manual transmission. It spent nearly its entire life in Florida with its original owner, who was 91 years old when I purchased the car from him approximately one year ago. I acquired it at approximately 16,400 miles to use for M44 development and R&D work at CAtuned. During my ownership, I focused on preserving and refreshing the car, addressing age related maintenance while adding only a handful of tasteful, reversible upgrades."

From the seller: "The CAtuned R&D work was limited to finalizing development and fitment of a silicone hose kit for the M44-powered E36 Compact chassis, development of a plug and play Euro headlight harness; the car was not used for track testing or abusive development work"

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

18k-Mile 1999 BMW 318ti Sport 5-Speed

Sold to
Lwhite02
Lwhite02
$23,540
Seller
ban_gt3
ban_gt3
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 6:33 PM UTC
Bids51
Views11,039

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