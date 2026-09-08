Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned, 61k-Mile 1999 BMW 318ti Sport 5-Speed w/California Roof

No reserve
Sold for on 09/08/26
Result
One-Family-Owned, 61k-Mile 1999 BMW 318ti Sport 5-Speed w/California Roof
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Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBACG7335XKC31725
Mileage indicated60,700 Miles
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine1.9L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleHatchback
Exterior colorAvus Blue
Interior colorBlack/Gray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 318ti was BMW's hatchback entry in the E36 3 Series lineup — a shorter, lighter body on a familiar platform that gave it a more nimble character than the sedan and coupe while retaining the chassis balance that defined the generation.

For 1999, its final year in the US market, BMW sold the 318ti exclusively in Sport specification, meaning every American-market example left the factory with the M3-style front bumper and spoiler, revised side skirts, diffuser-inspired rear cover, sport-tuned suspension, 16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, Millpoint fabric sport seats, a leather-wrapped M steering wheel, leather shifter and handbrake, and front fog lights as standard equipment. The result was a car that looked the part of a serious BMW while remaining one of the more quirkier entries in the 3-Series range.

This 318ti is finished in Avus Blue over a two-tone black vinyl and gray Millpoint fabric and is said to have been owned by a single family since new, now showing approximately 60,700 miles. This example also features a factory-installed power-operated California Roof in black vinyl.

A recent service at BMW of Ocala in March 2026 included ignition coils, spark plugs, and vacuum hoses.

This 1999 BMW 318ti is offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Approximately 60,700 miles

  • Single family ownership since new

  • Sport package with M3 exterior styling

  • Avus Blue over two-tone Sport interior

  • Fabric sliding California Roof

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 1.9L inline-four engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • 16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels

  • Leather-wrapped M-Sport steering wheel

  • Heated front seats

  • BMW Business cassette stereo

Servicing & Documentation

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

  • March 2026 — BMW of Ocala, FL

    • Ignition coils replaced; spark plugs replaced; vacuum hoses replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Various rock chips and scuffs on front bumper

  • Various wear on interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1999 BMW 318ti is said to have been owned by a single family since new. The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Massachusetts, California, and Florida.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned, 61k-Mile 1999 BMW 318ti Sport 5-Speed w/California Roof · No reserve

Sold to
KevinRauscher
KevinRauscher
$22,738
Seller
MS_c09hv6
MS_c09hv6
EndedSep 08, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC
Bids50
Views9,414

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