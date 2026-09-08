Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 318ti was BMW's hatchback entry in the E36 3 Series lineup — a shorter, lighter body on a familiar platform that gave it a more nimble character than the sedan and coupe while retaining the chassis balance that defined the generation.

For 1999, its final year in the US market, BMW sold the 318ti exclusively in Sport specification, meaning every American-market example left the factory with the M3-style front bumper and spoiler, revised side skirts, diffuser-inspired rear cover, sport-tuned suspension, 16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, Millpoint fabric sport seats, a leather-wrapped M steering wheel, leather shifter and handbrake, and front fog lights as standard equipment. The result was a car that looked the part of a serious BMW while remaining one of the more quirkier entries in the 3-Series range.

This 318ti is finished in Avus Blue over a two-tone black vinyl and gray Millpoint fabric and is said to have been owned by a single family since new, now showing approximately 60,700 miles. This example also features a factory-installed power-operated California Roof in black vinyl.

A recent service at BMW of Ocala in March 2026 included ignition coils, spark plugs, and vacuum hoses.

This 1999 BMW 318ti is offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Approximately 60,700 miles

Single family ownership since new

Sport package with M3 exterior styling

Avus Blue over two-tone Sport interior

Fabric sliding California Roof

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

1.9L inline-four engine

5-speed manual transmission

16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels

Leather-wrapped M-Sport steering wheel

Heated front seats

BMW Business cassette stereo

Servicing & Documentation

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

March 2026 — BMW of Ocala, FL Ignition coils replaced; spark plugs replaced; vacuum hoses replaced



Known Imperfections

Various rock chips and scuffs on front bumper

Various wear on interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1999 BMW 318ti is said to have been owned by a single family since new. The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Massachusetts, California, and Florida.