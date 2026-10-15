50k-Mile 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL500
Ending Thu, Oct 15 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Mercedes-Benz launched the R129 SL for 1990 with a feature that set it apart from its rivals: a roll bar that deployed automatically in a fraction of a second when sensors detected an impending rollover. The SL500 anchored the range with a 5.0-liter four-cam V8, and 1998 was the last model year for that M119 engine in the car. Rated at 315 horsepower and 347 lb-ft of torque, it was paired for 1998 with a five-speed automatic transmission, before the SL500 switched to the three-valve M113 V8 for 1999.
This SL500 was built in March 1998 for the U.S. market and is finished in Glacier White (143) over gray leather (268A), with a matching removable hardtop and a black soft top. Factory equipment includes power front seats with memory, headlamp wipers and washers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a cassette head unit, and a Bose sound system. The odometer now shows approximately 49,900 miles.
First delivered to RBM of Atlanta in Georgia, the car was later registered in North Carolina. Service in August 2026 following the selling dealer's acquisition included replacing the air-conditioning compressor, left front tie rod, and shifter linkage bushings, followed by a four-wheel alignment.
This 50k-mile 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL500 is now offered by the selling dealer with a removable hardtop, manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Final model year for the M119 V8 in the SL500
Glacier White (143) over Gray leather (268A)
Removable hardtop and black soft top
Approximately 49,900 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Powertrain and Chassis
5.0L M119 V8 rated at 315 horsepower and 347 lb-ft of torque
Five-speed automatic transmission
16" 12-hole alloy wheels
Removable body-color hardtop with heated rear window
Black soft top
Headlamp wipers and washers
Fog lights
Power front seats with memory
Automatic pop-up roll bar
Auto-dimming rearview mirror
Bose sound system
Automatic climate control
Burled wood trim
Servicing and Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Tire depth and paint meter readings are available in the gallery The following servicing was completed in August 2026:
Air-conditioning compressor replaced and system recharged
Left front tie rod replaced
Shifter linkage bushings replaced
Four-wheel alignment performed
Third brake light replaced
Turn signal stalk clearance adjusted
Sun visor trim replaced
Rearview mirror trim repaired
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Various exterior and interior imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Discolored instrument cluster trim
Ownership History
This 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL500 was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania title and registration history.
Included Items
Removable hardtop
Manufacturer's literature
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.