Auction ended.

50k-Mile 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL500

Collectible Classics
No reserve
Sold for on 10/15/26
Result
50k-Mile 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL500
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (320)

Ending Thu, Oct 15 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINWDBFA67F6WF167570
Mileage indicated49,900 Miles
LocationDouglassville, Pennsylvania
Engine5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorGlacier White
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Video gallery

1998 Mercedes-Benz SL500 Drive
Play
1998 Mercedes-Benz SL500 Walkaround
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Mercedes-Benz launched the R129 SL for 1990 with a feature that set it apart from its rivals: a roll bar that deployed automatically in a fraction of a second when sensors detected an impending rollover. The SL500 anchored the range with a 5.0-liter four-cam V8, and 1998 was the last model year for that M119 engine in the car. Rated at 315 horsepower and 347 lb-ft of torque, it was paired for 1998 with a five-speed automatic transmission, before the SL500 switched to the three-valve M113 V8 for 1999.

This SL500 was built in March 1998 for the U.S. market and is finished in Glacier White (143) over gray leather (268A), with a matching removable hardtop and a black soft top. Factory equipment includes power front seats with memory, headlamp wipers and washers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a cassette head unit, and a Bose sound system. The odometer now shows approximately 49,900 miles.

First delivered to RBM of Atlanta in Georgia, the car was later registered in North Carolina. Service in August 2026 following the selling dealer's acquisition included replacing the air-conditioning compressor, left front tie rod, and shifter linkage bushings, followed by a four-wheel alignment.

This 50k-mile 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL500 is now offered by the selling dealer with a removable hardtop, manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Final model year for the M119 V8 in the SL500

  • Glacier White (143) over Gray leather (268A)

  • Removable hardtop and black soft top

  • Approximately 49,900 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain and Chassis

    • 5.0L M119 V8 rated at 315 horsepower and 347 lb-ft of torque

    • Five-speed automatic transmission

    • 16" 12-hole alloy wheels

  • Removable body-color hardtop with heated rear window

  • Black soft top

  • Headlamp wipers and washers

  • Fog lights

  • Power front seats with memory

  • Automatic pop-up roll bar

  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror

  • Bose sound system

  • Automatic climate control

  • Burled wood trim

Servicing and Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Tire depth and paint meter readings are available in the gallery The following servicing was completed in August 2026:

  • Air-conditioning compressor replaced and system recharged

  • Left front tie rod replaced

  • Shifter linkage bushings replaced

  • Four-wheel alignment performed

  • Third brake light replaced

  • Turn signal stalk clearance adjusted

  • Sun visor trim replaced

  • Rearview mirror trim repaired

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Various exterior and interior imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Discolored instrument cluster trim

Ownership History

This 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL500 was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania title and registration history.

Included Items

  • Removable hardtop

  • Manufacturer's literature

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

50k-Mile 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL500 · No reserve

Sold to
Miko
Miko
$19,260
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids37
Views8,364

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Miko's avatar
Miko
Oct 15 at 6:16 PM
$18,000bid placed 
KC_11cwqh's avatar
KC_11cwqh
Oct 15 at 6:13 PM
$17,000bid placed 
Miko's avatar
Miko
Oct 15 at 6:07 PM
$16,500bid placed 
KC_11cwqh's avatar
KC_11cwqh
Oct 15 at 6:06 PM
$16,000bid placed 
Miko's avatar
Miko
Oct 15 at 5:53 PM
$15,500bid placed 
KC_11cwqh's avatar
KC_11cwqh
Oct 15 at 5:41 PM
$15,000bid placed 
Miko's avatar
Miko
Oct 15 at 5:03 PM
$14,500bid placed 
Revite's avatar
Revite
Oct 15 at 1:52 PM
$14,250bid placed 
Miko's avatar
Miko
Oct 15 at 11:15 AM
$14,000bid placed 
CLHavens' avatar
CLHavens
Oct 15 at 3:36 AM
$13,000bid placed 
Miko's avatar
Miko
Oct 15 at 3:35 AM
$12,500bid placed 
CLHavens' avatar
CLHavens
Oct 15 at 2:25 AM
$12,000bid placed 
Miko's avatar
Miko
Oct 15 at 2:22 AM
$10,500bid placed 
CLHavens' avatar
CLHavens
Oct 15 at 2:09 AM
$10,000bid placed 
Miko's avatar
Miko
Oct 12 at 10:05 PM
$9,500bid placed 
JoelCulley_r74z's avatar
JoelCulley_r74z
Oct 12 at 10:03 PM
$9,000bid placed 
Miko's avatar
Miko
Oct 12 at 9:35 PM
$8,750bid placed 
Mchase84's avatar
Mchase84
Oct 12 at 9:22 PM
$8,250bid placed 
Miko's avatar
Miko
Oct 12 at 6:58 PM
$8,000bid placed 
Mchase84's avatar
Mchase84
Oct 12 at 5:22 PM
$7,250bid placed 
Miko's avatar
Miko
Oct 12 at 5:11 PM
$7,000bid placed 
Mchase84's avatar
Mchase84
Oct 12 at 4:37 PM
$6,750bid placed 
Miko's avatar
Miko
Oct 12 at 4:21 PM
$6,500bid placed 
Mchase84's avatar
Mchase84
Oct 12 at 3:19 AM
$6,000bid placed 
ogcar's avatar
ogcar
Oct 11 at 1:26 AM
$5,750bid placed 
obdewllX's avatar
obdewllX
Oct 10 at 5:53 PM
$5,500bid placed 
ogcar's avatar
ogcar
Oct 9 at 5:49 PM
$5,000bid placed 
KOUMENTIS's avatar
KOUMENTIS
Oct 9 at 5:41 PM
$4,500bid placed 
ogcar's avatar
ogcar
Oct 8 at 6:15 PM
$3,900bid placed 
obdewllX's avatar
obdewllX
Oct 7 at 8:30 PM
$3,700bid placed 
ogcar's avatar
ogcar
Oct 7 at 4:17 AM
$3,500bid placed 
Tfd100_qe86's avatar
Tfd100_qe86
Oct 6 at 1:52 PM
$3,000bid placed 
Engelfried's avatar
Engelfried
Oct 5 at 7:17 PM
$2,000bid placed 
boomersooners' avatar
boomersooners
Oct 5 at 1:27 PM
$1,300bid placed 
Hokieokie's avatar
Hokieokie
Oct 5 at 2:56 AM
$1,200bid placed 
jag68's avatar
jag68
Oct 3 at 10:36 PM
$1,000bid placed 
RetiredUSAF's avatar
RetiredUSAF
Oct 3 at 6:02 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026