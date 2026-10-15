Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Mercedes-Benz launched the R129 SL for 1990 with a feature that set it apart from its rivals: a roll bar that deployed automatically in a fraction of a second when sensors detected an impending rollover. The SL500 anchored the range with a 5.0-liter four-cam V8, and 1998 was the last model year for that M119 engine in the car. Rated at 315 horsepower and 347 lb-ft of torque, it was paired for 1998 with a five-speed automatic transmission, before the SL500 switched to the three-valve M113 V8 for 1999.

This SL500 was built in March 1998 for the U.S. market and is finished in Glacier White (143) over gray leather (268A), with a matching removable hardtop and a black soft top. Factory equipment includes power front seats with memory, headlamp wipers and washers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a cassette head unit, and a Bose sound system. The odometer now shows approximately 49,900 miles.

First delivered to RBM of Atlanta in Georgia, the car was later registered in North Carolina. Service in August 2026 following the selling dealer's acquisition included replacing the air-conditioning compressor, left front tie rod, and shifter linkage bushings, followed by a four-wheel alignment.

This 50k-mile 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL500 is now offered by the selling dealer with a removable hardtop, manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Final model year for the M119 V8 in the SL500

Glacier White (143) over Gray leather (268A)

Removable hardtop and black soft top

Approximately 49,900 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Powertrain and Chassis 5.0L M119 V8 rated at 315 horsepower and 347 lb-ft of torque Five-speed automatic transmission 16" 12-hole alloy wheels

Removable body-color hardtop with heated rear window

Black soft top

Headlamp wipers and washers

Fog lights

Power front seats with memory

Automatic pop-up roll bar

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Bose sound system

Automatic climate control

Burled wood trim

Servicing and Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Tire depth and paint meter readings are available in the gallery The following servicing was completed in August 2026 :

Air-conditioning compressor replaced and system recharged

Left front tie rod replaced

Shifter linkage bushings replaced

Four-wheel alignment performed

Third brake light replaced

Turn signal stalk clearance adjusted

Sun visor trim replaced

Rearview mirror trim repaired

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Various exterior and interior imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Discolored instrument cluster trim

Ownership History

This 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL500 was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania title and registration history.

Included Items