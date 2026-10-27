Auction ended.

16k-Mile 1998 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 5-Speed

The RADwood Collection
Bid to $10,251 on 10/27/26
Result
16k-Mile 1998 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 5-Speed
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Ended Oct 27, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FAFP45X4WF143581
Mileage indicated15,500 Miles
LocationOakland, California
Engine4.6L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorLaser Red
Interior colorSaddle
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

This car will be available for public preview at RADwood on Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm located at the Hagerty tent at the Gold Bar Hangar. Visit RADwood.com for additional information, including free admission.

Ford launched the SN95-generation Mustang for 1994 with rounded styling that brought back classic Mustang cues like side scoops and tri-bar taillights. For 1996, the GT traded the long-running 5.0L pushrod V8 for a new 4.6L single-overhead-cam modular V8, and by 1998 it was rated at 225 horsepower and 290 lb-ft. of torque. Buyers could choose a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic, in coupe or power-top convertible form. The 1998 model year was the last for the original SN95 body before the "New Edge" restyle arrived for 1999.

This 1998 Mustang GT Convertible is finished in Laser Red Metallic over Saddle leather with a tan power-operated top, and it rides on 17" five-spoke alloy wheels. It is powered by the 4.6L V8 paired with a five-speed manual transmission, and factory equipment includes a dual exhaust system, power disc brakes and steering, GT-tuned suspension with front and rear stabilizer bars, and more.

Recent service included a coolant flush and an engine oil change in 2023. The odometer now shows approximately 15,500 miles.

This 1998 Ford Mustang GT convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title.

Highlights

  • Final year of the original SN95 body style

  • 4.6L SOHC V8 and 5-speed manual transmission

  • California-registered from new

  • Laser Red Metallic over Saddle leather

  • Power-operated convertible top

  • Approximately 15,500 miles shown

Factory Equipment

  • Sequential multiport electronic fuel injection

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Power rack-and-pinion steering

  • GT-tuned suspension with front and rear stabilizer bars

  • 17" five-spoke alloy wheels

  • Rear decklid spoiler

  • Fog lights

  • GT 4.6L fender badges

  • Sport bucket seats

  • Power windows, door locks, and mirrors

  • Air conditioning

  • Cruise control

Servicing and Documentation

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

  • August 2023: Coolant flushed and engine oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Touched-up paint on the front of the hood and the passenger-side front fender

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • Accident reported without date, between July 2005 and July 2006

Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California registration since new. It was acquired by the current owner in September 2023.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

16k-Mile 1998 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 5-Speed

Last bid
DoctorOlds
DoctorOlds
$10,251
Seller
classiccarswest
classiccarswest
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids15
Views11,553

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DoctorOlds
Oct 27 at 6:12 PM
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RB_y5l6c1
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Sanbro
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