Description

This car will be available for public preview at RADwood on Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm located at the Hagerty tent at the Gold Bar Hangar. Visit RADwood.com for additional information, including free admission.

Ford launched the SN95-generation Mustang for 1994 with rounded styling that brought back classic Mustang cues like side scoops and tri-bar taillights. For 1996, the GT traded the long-running 5.0L pushrod V8 for a new 4.6L single-overhead-cam modular V8, and by 1998 it was rated at 225 horsepower and 290 lb-ft. of torque. Buyers could choose a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic, in coupe or power-top convertible form. The 1998 model year was the last for the original SN95 body before the "New Edge" restyle arrived for 1999.

This 1998 Mustang GT Convertible is finished in Laser Red Metallic over Saddle leather with a tan power-operated top, and it rides on 17" five-spoke alloy wheels. It is powered by the 4.6L V8 paired with a five-speed manual transmission, and factory equipment includes a dual exhaust system, power disc brakes and steering, GT-tuned suspension with front and rear stabilizer bars, and more.

Recent service included a coolant flush and an engine oil change in 2023. The odometer now shows approximately 15,500 miles.

This 1998 Ford Mustang GT convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title.

Highlights

Final year of the original SN95 body style

4.6L SOHC V8 and 5-speed manual transmission

California-registered from new

Laser Red Metallic over Saddle leather

Power-operated convertible top

Approximately 15,500 miles shown

Factory Equipment

Sequential multiport electronic fuel injection

Dual exhaust system

Four-wheel disc brakes

Power rack-and-pinion steering

GT-tuned suspension with front and rear stabilizer bars

17" five-spoke alloy wheels

Rear decklid spoiler

Fog lights

GT 4.6L fender badges

Sport bucket seats

Power windows, door locks, and mirrors

Air conditioning

Cruise control

Servicing and Documentation

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

August 2023: Coolant flushed and engine oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Touched-up paint on the front of the hood and the passenger-side front fender

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): Accident reported without date, between July 2005 and July 2006



Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California registration since new. It was acquired by the current owner in September 2023.