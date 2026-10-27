16k-Mile 1998 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 5-Speed
Ended Oct 27, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
This car will be available for public preview at RADwood on Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm located at the Hagerty tent at the Gold Bar Hangar. Visit RADwood.com for additional information, including free admission.
Ford launched the SN95-generation Mustang for 1994 with rounded styling that brought back classic Mustang cues like side scoops and tri-bar taillights. For 1996, the GT traded the long-running 5.0L pushrod V8 for a new 4.6L single-overhead-cam modular V8, and by 1998 it was rated at 225 horsepower and 290 lb-ft. of torque. Buyers could choose a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic, in coupe or power-top convertible form. The 1998 model year was the last for the original SN95 body before the "New Edge" restyle arrived for 1999.
This 1998 Mustang GT Convertible is finished in Laser Red Metallic over Saddle leather with a tan power-operated top, and it rides on 17" five-spoke alloy wheels. It is powered by the 4.6L V8 paired with a five-speed manual transmission, and factory equipment includes a dual exhaust system, power disc brakes and steering, GT-tuned suspension with front and rear stabilizer bars, and more.
Recent service included a coolant flush and an engine oil change in 2023. The odometer now shows approximately 15,500 miles.
This 1998 Ford Mustang GT convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title.
Highlights
Final year of the original SN95 body style
4.6L SOHC V8 and 5-speed manual transmission
California-registered from new
Laser Red Metallic over Saddle leather
Power-operated convertible top
Approximately 15,500 miles shown
Factory Equipment
Sequential multiport electronic fuel injection
Dual exhaust system
Four-wheel disc brakes
Power rack-and-pinion steering
GT-tuned suspension with front and rear stabilizer bars
17" five-spoke alloy wheels
Rear decklid spoiler
Fog lights
GT 4.6L fender badges
Sport bucket seats
Power windows, door locks, and mirrors
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Servicing and Documentation
According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:
August 2023: Coolant flushed and engine oil and filter changed
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Touched-up paint on the front of the hood and the passenger-side front fender
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
Accident reported without date, between July 2005 and July 2006
Ownership History
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California registration since new. It was acquired by the current owner in September 2023.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.