Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1998 SVT Cobra Convertible represented the peak of Ford's live-axle Mustang performance before the independent rear suspension arrived for 1999 — a 305-horsepower DOHC 4.6-liter V8, SVT-tuned chassis, and a level of factory refinement that separated it from the GT in every meaningful way.

This SVT Cobra is finished in Laser Red over a Saddle leather interior with a matching Saddle convertible top. First delivered to Arizona, the car was acquired by the seller in 2023 and it now shows just over 19,000 miles.

The 4.6-liter V8 sends power to the rear wheels through a 5-speed manual transmission, while a safety roll bar and K&N air filter have been installed. The 17-inch wheels have been chrome-plated under previous ownership, supporting the car through a set of aftermarket suspension lowering springs.

This 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a convertible top boot, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Indiana title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Shows just over 19,000 miles

Laser Red with Saddle top leather interior

4.6L DOHC V8 engine

Borg-Warner T45 5-speed manual transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Traction-Lok limited-slip differential

Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes with Cobra-branded front calipers

17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels

Power-retractable convertible soft top

Rear spoiler, hood vents, and fog lights

Dual exhaust outlets

Cobra-logo fender badges

Revised SVT Cobra front bumper cover

Power-adjustable driver's seat

Mach 460 sound system

Cassette stereo with CD player

Modifications

Safety roll bar

K&N air filter

Aftermarket suspension lower springs

Factory aluminum wheels have been chrome-plated

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Paint flaw on black trim surrounding convertible top opening

Chrome plating on wheels shows flaws

BFGoodrich tires with 2007 date codes

Various wear on interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1998 SVT Cobra was acquired by the seller in 2023, and approximately 500 miles have been added since. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows Arizona and Indiana registration history.

Included Items