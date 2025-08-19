19k-Mile 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible
Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1998 SVT Cobra Convertible represented the peak of Ford's live-axle Mustang performance before the independent rear suspension arrived for 1999 — a 305-horsepower DOHC 4.6-liter V8, SVT-tuned chassis, and a level of factory refinement that separated it from the GT in every meaningful way.
This SVT Cobra is finished in Laser Red over a Saddle leather interior with a matching Saddle convertible top. First delivered to Arizona, the car was acquired by the seller in 2023 and it now shows just over 19,000 miles.
The 4.6-liter V8 sends power to the rear wheels through a 5-speed manual transmission, while a safety roll bar and K&N air filter have been installed. The 17-inch wheels have been chrome-plated under previous ownership, supporting the car through a set of aftermarket suspension lowering springs.
This 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a convertible top boot, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Indiana title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Shows just over 19,000 miles
Laser Red with Saddle top leather interior
4.6L DOHC V8 engine
Borg-Warner T45 5-speed manual transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Traction-Lok limited-slip differential
Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes with Cobra-branded front calipers
17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels
Power-retractable convertible soft top
Rear spoiler, hood vents, and fog lights
Dual exhaust outlets
Cobra-logo fender badges
Revised SVT Cobra front bumper cover
Power-adjustable driver's seat
Mach 460 sound system
Cassette stereo with CD player
Modifications
Safety roll bar
K&N air filter
Aftermarket suspension lower springs
Factory aluminum wheels have been chrome-plated
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Paint flaw on black trim surrounding convertible top opening
Chrome plating on wheels shows flaws
BFGoodrich tires with 2007 date codes
Various wear on interior surfaces
Ownership History
This 1998 SVT Cobra was acquired by the seller in 2023, and approximately 500 miles have been added since. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows Arizona and Indiana registration history.
Included Items
Convertible top boot
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.