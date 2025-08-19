19k-Mile 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible

No reserve
$18,500
19k-Mile 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible
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Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FAFP46V9WF208681
Mileage indicated19,200 Miles
LocationBluffton, Indiana
Engine4.6L DOHC V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorLaser Red
Interior colorSaddle
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1998 SVT Cobra Convertible represented the peak of Ford's live-axle Mustang performance before the independent rear suspension arrived for 1999 — a 305-horsepower DOHC 4.6-liter V8, SVT-tuned chassis, and a level of factory refinement that separated it from the GT in every meaningful way.

This SVT Cobra is finished in Laser Red over a Saddle leather interior with a matching Saddle convertible top. First delivered to Arizona, the car was acquired by the seller in 2023 and it now shows just over 19,000 miles.

The 4.6-liter V8 sends power to the rear wheels through a 5-speed manual transmission, while a safety roll bar and K&N air filter have been installed. The 17-inch wheels have been chrome-plated under previous ownership, supporting the car through a set of aftermarket suspension lowering springs.

This 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a convertible top boot, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Indiana title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Shows just over 19,000 miles

  • Laser Red with Saddle top leather interior

  • 4.6L DOHC V8 engine

  • Borg-Warner T45 5-speed manual transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Traction-Lok limited-slip differential

  • Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes with Cobra-branded front calipers

  • 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels

  • Power-retractable convertible soft top

  • Rear spoiler, hood vents, and fog lights

  • Dual exhaust outlets

  • Cobra-logo fender badges

  • Revised SVT Cobra front bumper cover

  • Power-adjustable driver's seat

  • Mach 460 sound system

  • Cassette stereo with CD player

Modifications

  • Safety roll bar

  • K&N air filter

  • Aftermarket suspension lower springs

  • Factory aluminum wheels have been chrome-plated

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Paint flaw on black trim surrounding convertible top opening

  • Chrome plating on wheels shows flaws

  • BFGoodrich tires with 2007 date codes

  • Various wear on interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1998 SVT Cobra was acquired by the seller in 2023, and approximately 500 miles have been added since. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows Arizona and Indiana registration history.

Included Items

  • Convertible top boot

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

19k-Mile 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible · No reserve

Current bid
BadgerPete
BadgerPete
$18,500
Seller
Gz380_98
Gz380_98
EndingFri, Sep 11 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids16
Views6,336

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BadgerPete
Sep 2 at 4:45 AM
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Aug 30 at 1:48 AM
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Harper11
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