39k-Mile 1998 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie SLT Diesel 4x4 5-Speed
Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC
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Description
For 1998, Dodge introduced the Ram's Club Cab body style, with a pair of rear-hinged access doors that opened up the back seat without the footprint of a full four-door cab, and gave the interior its first major update since the second-generation truck's 1994 debut. Partway through that same model year, Dodge also transitioned the Cummins engine from its original 12-valve cylinder head to a new 24-valve design — a running change that split the 1998 model year into two distinct trucks under one nameplate.
This early-model-year example was sold new through Dodge of Chattanooga in Chattanooga, Tennessee and features the 12-valve turbocharged 5.9L Cummins diesel. Per the included equipment identification tag, it was factory-equipped with the NV4500 5-speed manual transmission, a Dana 60 front axle, a Dana 80 rear axle with a limited-slip differential, and a heavy-duty NP241 transfer case.
The truck is finished in Bright White (paint code PW7) over an Agate cloth interior (trim code R1AZ) and shows just over 39,000 miles. Modifications include 5-inch Flo-Pro stainless steel exhaust system and window tint.
This 1998 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie SLT is now offered in with manufacturer's literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Club Cab body style with rear-hinged access doors, new for 1998
Bright White (PW7) over Agate cloth (R1AZ)
Turbocharged 5.9L Cummins inline-six diesel
5-speed manual transmission and 4-wheel drive
Sold new through Dodge of Chattanooga
Approximately 39,100 miles shown
Factory Equipment
12-Valve turbocharged 5.9L Cummins inline-six diesel
NV4500 5-speed manual transmission
Heavy-duty NP241 transfer case, 4-wheel drive
Dana 60 front axle (4,850 lb rating)
Dana 80 rear axle, 3.55 axle ratio, limited-slip differential
Four-wheel antilock brakes
Chrome 16-inch steel wheels (8-lug)
Dually rear wheels
Chrome bumpers
Trailer hitch receiver
Cab roof lights
Cassette radio
Modifications
5-inch Flo-Pro stainless steel exhaust system
XPEL XR Plus 5% ceramic window tint (sides) and 70% (windshield)
Mud flaps
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Bubbling is noted on the chrome grille
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
March 2026: Minor damage reported
Ownership History
This 1998 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie SLT dually pickup was sold new through Dodge of Chattanooga in Tennessee and acquired by the seller in December 2025. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple gaps and registration history in Tennessee and Texas.
Include Items
Manufacturer's literature
Additional Information
From the seller: "This vehicle has 38,995 original miles and is considered one of the holy grails of diesel trucks. The reason why is because in 1998 Dodge switched from the 12 Valve to 24 Valve engine sometime throughout the year, so there’s not many 12 valve trucks for 1998. It still has the original stickers underneath the truck on the shocks, frame, etc… This truck was not used as a truck, it was always babied and kept inside. I purchased the truck from Tennessee and drove it back to Texas without any issues."
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