Auction ended.

39k-Mile 1998 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie SLT Diesel 4x4 5-Speed

Bid to $48,500 on 10/14/26
Result
39k-Mile 1998 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie SLT Diesel 4x4 5-Speed
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Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1B7MF33D7WJ155860
Mileage indicated39,100 Miles
LocationSpring, Texas
EngineTurbocharged 5.9L Inline-Six Diesel
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBright White
Interior colorAgate
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1998 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie SLT Diesel 4x4 5-Speed Start Up
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1998 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie SLT Diesel 4x4 5-Speed Exhaust Sound
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1998 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie SLT Diesel 4x4 5-Speed Walkaround
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1998 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie SLT Diesel 4x4 5-Speed Walkaround Pt. 2
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Description

For 1998, Dodge introduced the Ram's Club Cab body style, with a pair of rear-hinged access doors that opened up the back seat without the footprint of a full four-door cab, and gave the interior its first major update since the second-generation truck's 1994 debut. Partway through that same model year, Dodge also transitioned the Cummins engine from its original 12-valve cylinder head to a new 24-valve design — a running change that split the 1998 model year into two distinct trucks under one nameplate.

This early-model-year example was sold new through Dodge of Chattanooga in Chattanooga, Tennessee and features the 12-valve turbocharged 5.9L Cummins diesel. Per the included equipment identification tag, it was factory-equipped with the NV4500 5-speed manual transmission, a Dana 60 front axle, a Dana 80 rear axle with a limited-slip differential, and a heavy-duty NP241 transfer case.

The truck is finished in Bright White (paint code PW7) over an Agate cloth interior (trim code R1AZ) and shows just over 39,000 miles. Modifications include 5-inch Flo-Pro stainless steel exhaust system and window tint.

This 1998 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie SLT is now offered in with manufacturer's literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Club Cab body style with rear-hinged access doors, new for 1998

  • Bright White (PW7) over Agate cloth (R1AZ)

  • Turbocharged 5.9L Cummins inline-six diesel

  • 5-speed manual transmission and 4-wheel drive

  • Sold new through Dodge of Chattanooga

  • Approximately 39,100 miles shown

Factory Equipment

  • 12-Valve turbocharged 5.9L Cummins inline-six diesel

  • NV4500 5-speed manual transmission

  • Heavy-duty NP241 transfer case, 4-wheel drive

  • Dana 60 front axle (4,850 lb rating)

  • Dana 80 rear axle, 3.55 axle ratio, limited-slip differential

  • Four-wheel antilock brakes

  • Chrome 16-inch steel wheels (8-lug)

  • Dually rear wheels

  • Chrome bumpers

  • Trailer hitch receiver

  • Cab roof lights

  • Cassette radio

Modifications

  • 5-inch Flo-Pro stainless steel exhaust system

  • XPEL XR Plus 5% ceramic window tint (sides) and 70% (windshield)

  • Mud flaps

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Bubbling is noted on the chrome grille

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • March 2026: Minor damage reported

Ownership History

This 1998 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie SLT dually pickup was sold new through Dodge of Chattanooga in Tennessee and acquired by the seller in December 2025. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple gaps and registration history in Tennessee and Texas.

Include Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

Additional Information

From the seller: "This vehicle has 38,995 original miles and is considered one of the holy grails of diesel trucks. The reason why is because in 1998 Dodge switched from the 12 Valve to 24 Valve engine sometime throughout the year, so there’s not many 12 valve trucks for 1998. It still has the original stickers underneath the truck on the shocks, frame, etc… This truck was not used as a truck, it was always babied and kept inside. I purchased the truck from Tennessee and drove it back to Texas without any issues."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

39k-Mile 1998 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie SLT Diesel 4x4 5-Speed

Last bid
FoxFost
FoxFost
$48,500
Seller
RCTX
RCTX
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC
Bids15
Views12,195

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FoxFost
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