Auction ended.

1998 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $10,000 on 10/14/26
Result
1998 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (155)

Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY22G1W5124123
Mileage indicated75,300 Miles
LocationPeoria, Arizona
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe, Hatchback
Exterior colorSebring Silver Metallic
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

The 1998 Chevrolet Corvette was the second model year of the groundbreaking C5 generation, which reinvented America's sports car with modern engineering and styling. Its new hydroformed frame and rear-mounted transaxle brought major gains in handling, ride comfort, and rigidity over the previous generation.

Under the hood was the all-new 5.7-liter LS1 V8, an aluminum-block engine making 345 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. Lighter and more efficient than before, it pushed the Corvette from 0 to 60 mph in under five seconds while still returning respectable fuel economy. Buyers could choose a six-speed manual or a four-speed automatic.

The lineup included the Coupe, with its removable roof panel, and the new Convertible. Both offered an aerodynamic shape and a driver-focused cabin, with four-wheel independent suspension, anti-lock brakes, and traction control as standard.

Critics praised its performance, refinement, and value. Motor Trend called it the first “no-excuses Vette” and named it its 1998 Car of the Year.

This 1998 Corvette Coupe features popular Sebring Silver Metallic paint over an Ebony leather interior. The rooftop is color-matched, and the car was equipped from the factory with adaptive dampers and the Active Handling System, a specific stability control setting.

This 1998 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a window sticker, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Scottsdale

  • Finished in Sebring Silver Metallic (13) paint over a Ebony leather interior (19I)

  • Powered by 5.7L LS1 V8

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Color-matched rooftop

Factory Equipment

  • Power-adjustable seats

  • Leather upholstery

  • Bose audio

  • Automatic climate control

  • Active Handling System

  • Adaptive Dampers

Modifications

  • Chrome wheels from a later Corvette

  • Aftermarket pedal covers

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • January 2026: Mileage Inconsistency

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Illinois, Indiana, and Arizona registration history.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Top storage bag

Additional documents

1998 Corvette Service Records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1998 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

Last bid
GregoryF69
GregoryF69
$10,000
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 7:15 PM UTC
Bids10
Views4,782

Comments & bids

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GregoryF69's avatar
GregoryF69
Oct 6 at 3:01 PM
$10,000bid placed 
JGZ_b14d59's avatar
JGZ_b14d59
Oct 6 at 2:55 PM
$6,000bid placed 
GregoryF69's avatar
GregoryF69
Oct 6 at 2:52 PM
$5,000bid placed 
JGZ_b14d59's avatar
JGZ_b14d59
Oct 6 at 2:44 PM
$1,500bid placed 
GregoryF69's avatar
GregoryF69
Oct 5 at 11:37 PM
$1,100bid placed 
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JGZ_b14d59
Oct 5 at 9:39 PM
$1,000bid placed 
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ps_9wtphr
Oct 5 at 9:14 PM
$600bid placed 
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JGZ_b14d59
Oct 5 at 8:15 PM
$500bid placed 
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RichardPurvis_uxj5
Oct 5 at 8:11 PM
$200bid placed 
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JGZ_b14d59
Oct 5 at 3:55 PM
$100bid placed 

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