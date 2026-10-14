Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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The 1998 Chevrolet Corvette was the second model year of the groundbreaking C5 generation, which reinvented America's sports car with modern engineering and styling. Its new hydroformed frame and rear-mounted transaxle brought major gains in handling, ride comfort, and rigidity over the previous generation.

Under the hood was the all-new 5.7-liter LS1 V8, an aluminum-block engine making 345 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. Lighter and more efficient than before, it pushed the Corvette from 0 to 60 mph in under five seconds while still returning respectable fuel economy. Buyers could choose a six-speed manual or a four-speed automatic.

The lineup included the Coupe, with its removable roof panel, and the new Convertible. Both offered an aerodynamic shape and a driver-focused cabin, with four-wheel independent suspension, anti-lock brakes, and traction control as standard.

Critics praised its performance, refinement, and value. Motor Trend called it the first “no-excuses Vette” and named it its 1998 Car of the Year.

This 1998 Corvette Coupe features popular Sebring Silver Metallic paint over an Ebony leather interior. The rooftop is color-matched, and the car was equipped from the factory with adaptive dampers and the Active Handling System, a specific stability control setting.

This 1998 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a window sticker, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Scottsdale

Finished in Sebring Silver Metallic (13) paint over a Ebony leather interior (19I)

Powered by 5.7L LS1 V8

Four-speed automatic transmission

Color-matched rooftop

Factory Equipment

Power-adjustable seats

Leather upholstery

Bose audio

Automatic climate control

Active Handling System

Adaptive Dampers

Modifications

Chrome wheels from a later Corvette

Aftermarket pedal covers

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): January 2026: Mileage Inconsistency



Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Illinois, Indiana, and Arizona registration history.

Included Items