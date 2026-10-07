1998 Aston Martin DB7 Volante Alfred Dunhill Edition
Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
The Aston Martin DB7 helped usher the marque into a new era during the ‘90s, combining elegant Ian Callum-designed styling with everyday usability and grand touring refinement. Among the rarest variants produced was the Alfred Dunhill Edition, a limited-production model created in collaboration with the British luxury goods company and distinguished by exclusive colors, trim, and appointments unavailable on standard DB7s.
This 1998 Aston Martin DB7 Volante Alfred Dunhill Edition is powered by a supercharged 3.2-liter inline-six paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Dunhill Silver Platinum Metallic with a black convertible soft top over Charcoal Connolly leather upholstery with silver piping and brushed aluminum trim. Equipment includes gray 18-inch alloy wheels, four-wheel disc brakes with red calipers, a Dunhill millennium clock, and more.
Showing approximately 42,850 miles, chassis No. 43 one of a reported 78 Alfred Dunhill Edition DB7s completed out of an intended production run of 150 examples before Aston Martin shifted focus to the V12-powered DB7 Vantage. This example was acquired by the seller in 2025.
This 1998 Aston Martin DB7 Volante Alred Dunhill Edition is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History report and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Alfred Dunhill Edition DB7 #43
Supercharged 3.2L AJ6 inline-six paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Dunhill Silver Platinum Metallic with a black convertible soft top
Charcoal Connolly leather upholstery with silver piping with brushed aluminum trim
Factory Equipment
Dunhill millennium clock
Gray 18” alloy wheels with silver locking lug covers
4-wheel disc brakes with red calipers
White-faced gauge cluster
Power-adjustable seats
Cruise control
Servicing & Documentation
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the vehicle was serviced at Cleveland Motorsports in North Olmsted, Ohio, in 2026.
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
May 2000: Accident reported
Minor damage with another motor vehicle
Damage to left side
Air conditioning does not blow cold
Humidor accessories missing
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, California, Missouri, Texas, and Ohio.
The seller acquired this DB7 in 2025.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.