Description

The Aston Martin DB7 helped usher the marque into a new era during the ‘90s, combining elegant Ian Callum-designed styling with everyday usability and grand touring refinement. Among the rarest variants produced was the Alfred Dunhill Edition, a limited-production model created in collaboration with the British luxury goods company and distinguished by exclusive colors, trim, and appointments unavailable on standard DB7s.

This 1998 Aston Martin DB7 Volante Alfred Dunhill Edition is powered by a supercharged 3.2-liter inline-six paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Dunhill Silver Platinum Metallic with a black convertible soft top over Charcoal Connolly leather upholstery with silver piping and brushed aluminum trim. Equipment includes gray 18-inch alloy wheels, four-wheel disc brakes with red calipers, a Dunhill millennium clock, and more.

Showing approximately 42,850 miles, chassis No. 43 one of a reported 78 Alfred Dunhill Edition DB7s completed out of an intended production run of 150 examples before Aston Martin shifted focus to the V12-powered DB7 Vantage. This example was acquired by the seller in 2025.

This 1998 Aston Martin DB7 Volante Alred Dunhill Edition is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History report and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Alfred Dunhill Edition DB7 #43

Supercharged 3.2L AJ6 inline-six paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Dunhill Silver Platinum Metallic with a black convertible soft top

Charcoal Connolly leather upholstery with silver piping with brushed aluminum trim

Factory Equipment

Dunhill millennium clock

Gray 18” alloy wheels with silver locking lug covers

4-wheel disc brakes with red calipers

White-faced gauge cluster

Power-adjustable seats

Cruise control

Servicing & Documentation

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the vehicle was serviced at Cleveland Motorsports in North Olmsted, Ohio, in 2026.

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): May 2000: Accident reported Minor damage with another motor vehicle Damage to left side

Air conditioning does not blow cold

Humidor accessories missing

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, California, Missouri, Texas, and Ohio.

The seller acquired this DB7 in 2025.