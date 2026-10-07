Auction ended.

1998 Aston Martin DB7 Volante Alfred Dunhill Edition

Bid to $13,600 on 10/07/26
Result
1998 Aston Martin DB7 Volante Alfred Dunhill Edition
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (66)

Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSCFAA4126WK202462
Mileage indicated42,850 Miles
LocationLakewood, Ohio
EngineSupercharged 3.2L AJ6 Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorDunhill Silver Platinum Metallic
Interior colorCharcoal
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 1998 Aston Martin DB7 Volante Alfred Dunhill Edition—estimated rate $284/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

The Aston Martin DB7 helped usher the marque into a new era during the ‘90s, combining elegant Ian Callum-designed styling with everyday usability and grand touring refinement. Among the rarest variants produced was the Alfred Dunhill Edition, a limited-production model created in collaboration with the British luxury goods company and distinguished by exclusive colors, trim, and appointments unavailable on standard DB7s.

This 1998 Aston Martin DB7 Volante Alfred Dunhill Edition is powered by a supercharged 3.2-liter inline-six paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Dunhill Silver Platinum Metallic with a black convertible soft top over Charcoal Connolly leather upholstery with silver piping and brushed aluminum trim. Equipment includes gray 18-inch alloy wheels, four-wheel disc brakes with red calipers, a Dunhill millennium clock, and more.

Showing approximately 42,850 miles, chassis No. 43 one of a reported 78 Alfred Dunhill Edition DB7s completed out of an intended production run of 150 examples before Aston Martin shifted focus to the V12-powered DB7 Vantage. This example was acquired by the seller in 2025.

This 1998 Aston Martin DB7 Volante Alred Dunhill Edition is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History report and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Alfred Dunhill Edition DB7 #43

  • Supercharged 3.2L AJ6 inline-six paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Dunhill Silver Platinum Metallic with a black convertible soft top

  • Charcoal Connolly leather upholstery with silver piping with brushed aluminum trim

Factory Equipment

  • Dunhill millennium clock

  • Gray 18” alloy wheels with silver locking lug covers

  • 4-wheel disc brakes with red calipers

  • White-faced gauge cluster

  • Power-adjustable seats

  • Cruise control

Servicing & Documentation

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the vehicle was serviced at Cleveland Motorsports in North Olmsted, Ohio, in 2026.

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • May 2000: Accident reported

      • Minor damage with another motor vehicle

      • Damage to left side

  • Air conditioning does not blow cold

  • Humidor accessories missing

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, California, Missouri, Texas, and Ohio.

The seller acquired this DB7 in 2025.

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1998 Aston Martin DB7 Volante

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1998 Aston Martin DB7 Volante Alfred Dunhill Edition

Last bid
CambridgeV8
CambridgeV8
$13,600
Seller
Brian44107
Brian44107
EndedOct 07, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids23
Views9,551

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

CambridgeV8's avatar
CambridgeV8
Oct 7 at 5:46 PM
$13,600bid placed 
ZacharyAdams_lmh7's avatar
ZacharyAdams_lmh7
Oct 7 at 5:38 PM
$13,250bid placed 
CambridgeV8's avatar
CambridgeV8
Oct 7 at 12:39 PM
$13,000bid placed 
ZacharyAdams_lmh7's avatar
ZacharyAdams_lmh7
Oct 5 at 10:47 PM
$10,250bid placed 
MM_vvftgr's avatar
MM_vvftgr
Oct 5 at 10:27 PM
$10,000bid placed 
ZacharyAdams_lmh7's avatar
ZacharyAdams_lmh7
Oct 5 at 9:48 PM
$5,750bid placed 
JJPJr0604's avatar
JJPJr0604
Oct 5 at 7:02 PM
$5,500bid placed 
ZacharyAdams_lmh7's avatar
ZacharyAdams_lmh7
Oct 1 at 4:59 AM
$5,250bid placed 
JJPJr0604's avatar
JJPJr0604
Sep 29 at 11:46 AM
$5,000bid placed 
ZacharyAdams_lmh7's avatar
ZacharyAdams_lmh7
Sep 28 at 3:43 AM
$4,100bid placed 
dm_wfajnv's avatar
dm_wfajnv
Sep 28 at 2:54 AM
$4,000bid placed 
ZacharyAdams_lmh7's avatar
ZacharyAdams_lmh7
Sep 27 at 5:44 AM
$3,800bid placed 
dm_wfajnv's avatar
dm_wfajnv
Sep 26 at 7:14 PM
$3,650bid placed 
Nickynic81's avatar
Nickynic81
Sep 26 at 6:40 PM
$3,500bid placed 
ZacharyAdams_lmh7's avatar
ZacharyAdams_lmh7
Sep 26 at 6:42 AM
$3,300bid placed 
dm_wfajnv's avatar
dm_wfajnv
Sep 26 at 4:36 AM
$3,200bid placed 
ZacharyAdams_lmh7's avatar
ZacharyAdams_lmh7
Sep 25 at 11:01 PM
$3,000bid placed 
dm_wfajnv's avatar
dm_wfajnv
Sep 25 at 10:59 PM
$2,800bid placed 
ZacharyAdams_lmh7's avatar
ZacharyAdams_lmh7
Sep 25 at 3:55 PM
$2,000bid placed 
Nickynic81's avatar
Nickynic81
Sep 25 at 3:30 PM
$1,700bid placed 
Frank73160's avatar
Frank73160
Sep 24 at 9:22 PM
$1,600bid placed 
BRIAN_MCCLAY's avatar
BRIAN_MCCLAY
Sep 24 at 8:35 PM
$1,500bid placed 
Frank73160's avatar
Frank73160
Sep 23 at 6:09 PM
$500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026