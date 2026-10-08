Auction ended.

Modified 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Comp T/A 6-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 10/08/26
Result
Modified 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Comp T/A 6-Speed
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Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 7:16 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G2FV22P1V2218184
Mileage indicated62,800 Miles
LocationStafford, Virginia
Engine5.7L LT1 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBright Silver Metallic
Interior colorDark Pewter
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1997 Pontiac Trans Am Comp T/A-Cold Start and Engine
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1997 Pontiac Trans Am Comp T/A-Headlights
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1997 Pontiac Trans Am Comp T/A-Exterior & Interior Walkaround
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1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Comp T/A-Driving POV
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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The BFGoodrich Comp T/A tire changed the game when it arrived in 1972, becoming the first true performance radial developed for American racing. To mark its 25th anniversary, Pontiac partnered with SLP Engineering and BFGoodrich to build a limited run of Firebird Trans Ams honoring the tire that helped define a generation of road racing.

Cars built for the program left the factory and were shipped to SLP, where each received a composite Ram Air hood, Comp T/A graphics and center stripe, Speedline alloy wheels wrapped in Comp T/A rubber, a sport suspension package, and a numbered dash plaque. The program was originally slated to run for 200 cars, but a complicated special-order process and the Firebird's redesign for 1998 cut the total to just 164 across three model years.

This is car #139, sold new through Barnett Pontiac-Buick-GMC in Fredericksburg, Virginia, in early 1997. Finished in Bright Silver Metallic over Dark Pewter leather with a six-speed manual transmission and T-tops, it has had just two owners, with the seller acquiring the car in 2004. The seller has retained extensive original paperwork, including a documented production breakdown by year, and states the car is featured in a Firebird reference book as the Comp T/A example. Beyond its factory Comp T/A equipment, the car carries an extensive list of engine, suspension, and drivetrain modifications detailed below, along with recent servicing following a period of storage.

This modified 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Comp T/A is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, extensive paperwork, vehicle-related literature, various spares and memorabilia, and a clean Virginia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • #139 of 164 Comp T/As produced across the model's three-year run

  • Bright Silver Metallic exterior with gray "Comp T/A" center stripe

  • Dark Pewter leather bucket seats

  • SLP-modified LT1 5.7-liter V8

    • LT4 hot cam kit

    • Ported and polished heads and manifolds

    • PCM reprogramming by Ed Wright Automotive

  • Six-speed manual transmission with a Hurst short-throw shifter

  • Extensive original documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Comp T/A Package (GM/SLP Equipment)

    • Composite hood with SLP Ram Air induction

    • SLP air cleaner assembly with K&N MaxFlow filter

    • 17x9.5" Speedline alloy wheels

    • SLP sport suspension package with Bilstein shocks

    • SLP tuned "Loudmouth" cat-back exhaust with dual cast-aluminum tips

    • Hurst shifter with leather-wrapped shift knob

    • Numbered "Comp T/A" dash plaque

    • Comp T/A embroidered floor mats

  • Additional Factory Equipment

    • Removable T-top roof panels

    • Leather seats with adjustable lumbar support

    • Delco ETR AM/FM cassette stereo with equalizer

    • Monsoon 500-watt premium sound system with 10 speakers

    • Steering-wheel radio controls

    • Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

    • Limited-slip rear differential

Modifications

  • Engine

    • Hand-ported and polished exhaust manifolds

    • Hand-ported and polished intake and head ports

    • Modified intake bellows

    • GM High Performance LT4 hot cam

    • Crane aluminum 1.6 roller rocker arms

    • GM LT4 extreme-duty timing chain and gears

    • LT4 knock module

    • 160-degree thermostat

    • Holley "Avenger" 52mm throttle body

    • Custom Mallory billet aluminum throttle body cover plate

    • Mallory billet aluminum increased-flow MAF ends

    • Mallory billet aluminum radiator, washer fluid, brake fluid, clutch fluid, power steering, and MAP sensor covers

    • Rev limiter raised to 6,400 rpm

    • PCM reprogramming by Ed Wright Automotive

    • AutoMeter Mini Pro shift light

  • Drivetrain

    • GM Motive 4.10 rear gears

    • TA Performance rear-end cover with adjustable preload

    • Steve Spohn Engineering lower trailing arms

    • Aluminum driveshaft

    • SLP trans-axle mount/bracket

    • "Short Stick" shifter by Lou Salzano

    • Custom Mallory billet aluminum shift knob

  • Suspension/Brakes

    • Hotchkis strut tower brace

    • Hotchkis Panhard bar

    • GT CNC-milled disc brake rotors with police-pursuit brake pads

  • Exterior/Interior

    • Mallory billet aluminum pedals

    • Carbon fiber door sills

    • Custom "Comp T/A" floor mats

    • GM 12-disc CD changer added in 2000 (inoperative)

    • Rear speakers replaced

Servicing and Documentation

Service following storage in preparation for the sale included replacement of the following:

  • Fuel pump

  • Optispark ignition module

  • Water pump

  • Spark plugs and wires

  • Coolant system flushed and refilled with non-DexCool coolant

  • Coolant level sensor

The seller states the car sat unused for a period prior to this servicing.

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • The audio system amplifiers are inoperative

  • Air conditioning system inoperative

  • Tires with older date codes

Ownership History

This Comp T/A was sold new through Barnett Pontiac-Buick-GMC in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and was acquired by the seller in 2004. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Virginia registration history.

Included Items

  • Service history

  • Related literature

  • Various spares and memorabilia

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Comp T/A 6-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
JR_4nc1c1
JR_4nc1c1
$12,038
Seller
Fbodfan4
Fbodfan4
EndedOct 08, 2026 at 7:16 PM UTC
Bids17
Views7,798

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