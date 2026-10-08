Modified 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Comp T/A 6-Speed
Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 7:16 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
The BFGoodrich Comp T/A tire changed the game when it arrived in 1972, becoming the first true performance radial developed for American racing. To mark its 25th anniversary, Pontiac partnered with SLP Engineering and BFGoodrich to build a limited run of Firebird Trans Ams honoring the tire that helped define a generation of road racing.
Cars built for the program left the factory and were shipped to SLP, where each received a composite Ram Air hood, Comp T/A graphics and center stripe, Speedline alloy wheels wrapped in Comp T/A rubber, a sport suspension package, and a numbered dash plaque. The program was originally slated to run for 200 cars, but a complicated special-order process and the Firebird's redesign for 1998 cut the total to just 164 across three model years.
This is car #139, sold new through Barnett Pontiac-Buick-GMC in Fredericksburg, Virginia, in early 1997. Finished in Bright Silver Metallic over Dark Pewter leather with a six-speed manual transmission and T-tops, it has had just two owners, with the seller acquiring the car in 2004. The seller has retained extensive original paperwork, including a documented production breakdown by year, and states the car is featured in a Firebird reference book as the Comp T/A example. Beyond its factory Comp T/A equipment, the car carries an extensive list of engine, suspension, and drivetrain modifications detailed below, along with recent servicing following a period of storage.
This modified 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Comp T/A is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, extensive paperwork, vehicle-related literature, various spares and memorabilia, and a clean Virginia title in the seller's name.
Highlights
#139 of 164 Comp T/As produced across the model's three-year run
Bright Silver Metallic exterior with gray "Comp T/A" center stripe
Dark Pewter leather bucket seats
SLP-modified LT1 5.7-liter V8
LT4 hot cam kit
Ported and polished heads and manifolds
PCM reprogramming by Ed Wright Automotive
Six-speed manual transmission with a Hurst short-throw shifter
Extensive original documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Comp T/A Package (GM/SLP Equipment)
Composite hood with SLP Ram Air induction
SLP air cleaner assembly with K&N MaxFlow filter
17x9.5" Speedline alloy wheels
SLP sport suspension package with Bilstein shocks
SLP tuned "Loudmouth" cat-back exhaust with dual cast-aluminum tips
Hurst shifter with leather-wrapped shift knob
Numbered "Comp T/A" dash plaque
Comp T/A embroidered floor mats
Additional Factory Equipment
Removable T-top roof panels
Leather seats with adjustable lumbar support
Delco ETR AM/FM cassette stereo with equalizer
Monsoon 500-watt premium sound system with 10 speakers
Steering-wheel radio controls
Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Limited-slip rear differential
Modifications
Engine
Hand-ported and polished exhaust manifolds
Hand-ported and polished intake and head ports
Modified intake bellows
GM High Performance LT4 hot cam
Crane aluminum 1.6 roller rocker arms
GM LT4 extreme-duty timing chain and gears
LT4 knock module
160-degree thermostat
Holley "Avenger" 52mm throttle body
Custom Mallory billet aluminum throttle body cover plate
Mallory billet aluminum increased-flow MAF ends
Mallory billet aluminum radiator, washer fluid, brake fluid, clutch fluid, power steering, and MAP sensor covers
Rev limiter raised to 6,400 rpm
PCM reprogramming by Ed Wright Automotive
AutoMeter Mini Pro shift light
Drivetrain
GM Motive 4.10 rear gears
TA Performance rear-end cover with adjustable preload
Steve Spohn Engineering lower trailing arms
Aluminum driveshaft
SLP trans-axle mount/bracket
"Short Stick" shifter by Lou Salzano
Custom Mallory billet aluminum shift knob
Suspension/Brakes
Hotchkis strut tower brace
Hotchkis Panhard bar
GT CNC-milled disc brake rotors with police-pursuit brake pads
Exterior/Interior
Mallory billet aluminum pedals
Carbon fiber door sills
Custom "Comp T/A" floor mats
GM 12-disc CD changer added in 2000 (inoperative)
Rear speakers replaced
Servicing and Documentation
Service following storage in preparation for the sale included replacement of the following:
Fuel pump
Optispark ignition module
Water pump
Spark plugs and wires
Coolant system flushed and refilled with non-DexCool coolant
Coolant level sensor
The seller states the car sat unused for a period prior to this servicing.
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
The audio system amplifiers are inoperative
Air conditioning system inoperative
Tires with older date codes
Ownership History
This Comp T/A was sold new through Barnett Pontiac-Buick-GMC in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and was acquired by the seller in 2004. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Virginia registration history.
Included Items
Service history
Related literature
Various spares and memorabilia
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.