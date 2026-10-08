Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The BFGoodrich Comp T/A tire changed the game when it arrived in 1972, becoming the first true performance radial developed for American racing. To mark its 25th anniversary, Pontiac partnered with SLP Engineering and BFGoodrich to build a limited run of Firebird Trans Ams honoring the tire that helped define a generation of road racing.

Cars built for the program left the factory and were shipped to SLP, where each received a composite Ram Air hood, Comp T/A graphics and center stripe, Speedline alloy wheels wrapped in Comp T/A rubber, a sport suspension package, and a numbered dash plaque. The program was originally slated to run for 200 cars, but a complicated special-order process and the Firebird's redesign for 1998 cut the total to just 164 across three model years.

This is car #139, sold new through Barnett Pontiac-Buick-GMC in Fredericksburg, Virginia, in early 1997. Finished in Bright Silver Metallic over Dark Pewter leather with a six-speed manual transmission and T-tops, it has had just two owners, with the seller acquiring the car in 2004. The seller has retained extensive original paperwork, including a documented production breakdown by year, and states the car is featured in a Firebird reference book as the Comp T/A example. Beyond its factory Comp T/A equipment, the car carries an extensive list of engine, suspension, and drivetrain modifications detailed below, along with recent servicing following a period of storage.

This modified 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Comp T/A is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, extensive paperwork, vehicle-related literature, various spares and memorabilia, and a clean Virginia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

#139 of 164 Comp T/As produced across the model's three-year run

Bright Silver Metallic exterior with gray "Comp T/A" center stripe

Dark Pewter leather bucket seats

SLP-modified LT1 5.7-liter V8 LT4 hot cam kit Ported and polished heads and manifolds PCM reprogramming by Ed Wright Automotive

Six-speed manual transmission with a Hurst short-throw shifter

Extensive original documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Comp T/A Package (GM/SLP Equipment) Composite hood with SLP Ram Air induction SLP air cleaner assembly with K&N MaxFlow filter 17x9.5" Speedline alloy wheels SLP sport suspension package with Bilstein shocks SLP tuned "Loudmouth" cat-back exhaust with dual cast-aluminum tips Hurst shifter with leather-wrapped shift knob Numbered "Comp T/A" dash plaque Comp T/A embroidered floor mats

Additional Factory Equipment Removable T-top roof panels Leather seats with adjustable lumbar support Delco ETR AM/FM cassette stereo with equalizer Monsoon 500-watt premium sound system with 10 speakers Steering-wheel radio controls Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Limited-slip rear differential



Modifications

Engine Hand-ported and polished exhaust manifolds Hand-ported and polished intake and head ports Modified intake bellows GM High Performance LT4 hot cam Crane aluminum 1.6 roller rocker arms GM LT4 extreme-duty timing chain and gears LT4 knock module 160-degree thermostat Holley "Avenger" 52mm throttle body Custom Mallory billet aluminum throttle body cover plate Mallory billet aluminum increased-flow MAF ends Mallory billet aluminum radiator, washer fluid, brake fluid, clutch fluid, power steering, and MAP sensor covers Rev limiter raised to 6,400 rpm PCM reprogramming by Ed Wright Automotive AutoMeter Mini Pro shift light

Drivetrain GM Motive 4.10 rear gears TA Performance rear-end cover with adjustable preload Steve Spohn Engineering lower trailing arms Aluminum driveshaft SLP trans-axle mount/bracket "Short Stick" shifter by Lou Salzano Custom Mallory billet aluminum shift knob

Suspension/Brakes Hotchkis strut tower brace Hotchkis Panhard bar GT CNC-milled disc brake rotors with police-pursuit brake pads

Exterior/Interior Mallory billet aluminum pedals Carbon fiber door sills Custom "Comp T/A" floor mats GM 12-disc CD changer added in 2000 (inoperative) Rear speakers replaced



Servicing and Documentation

Service following storage in preparation for the sale included replacement of the following:

Fuel pump

Optispark ignition module

Water pump

Spark plugs and wires

Coolant system flushed and refilled with non-DexCool coolant

Coolant level sensor

The seller states the car sat unused for a period prior to this servicing.

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

The audio system amplifiers are inoperative

Air conditioning system inoperative

Tires with older date codes

Ownership History

This Comp T/A was sold new through Barnett Pontiac-Buick-GMC in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and was acquired by the seller in 2004. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Virginia registration history.

Included Items