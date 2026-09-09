Auction ended.

1997 Lexus LS 400 Coach Edition

Collectible Classics
No reserve
Sold for on 09/09/26
Result
1997 Lexus LS 400 Coach Edition
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Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJT8BH28F8V0096133
Mileage indicated77,100 Miles
LocationKing of Prussia, Pennsylvania
Engine4.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorMoonstone Pearl
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The year before its mid-cycle refresh, the 1997 Lexus LS 400 introduced the Coach Edition, a unique collaboration between Lexus and the iconic American leather goods company. Limited to just 2,500 examples, this special edition elevated an already acclaimed luxury sedan with exclusive Coach leather upholstery, embroidered logos, distinctive badging, and premium trim details that oozed craftsmanship and refinement.

Beneath its elegant exterior, the Coach Edition retained the engineering excellence that made the LS 400 a benchmark in luxury motoring. Power came from Lexus’ ultra-refined 4.0L V8, producing 260 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque, paired with a smooth four-speed automatic transmission that sent twist to the rear wheels. Combined with a supple, fully independent suspension and four-wheel disc brakes, the LS 400 was both supremely comfortable, and very capable.

The LS 400’s reputation for exceptional reliability and quiet operation helped Lexus challenge established European rivals in the 1990s and 2000s.

This example is dressed in Moonstone Pearl with tan Coach Edition leather upholstery, wears 16” wheels, and is powered by the 4.0L V8 backed by a four-speed automatic transmission. It now shows approximately 77,100 miles.

This 1997 Lexus LS 400 Coach Edition is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Collectible Classics

  • 1 of a reported 2,500 LS 400 Coach Edition

  • Finished in (6N0) Moonstone Pearl with tan Coach Edition leather upholstery

  • 16” wheels

  • 4.0L “1UZ-FE” DOHC V8 factory rated when new at 260 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque

  • 4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

Factory Equipment

  • Coach Edition leather-trimmed seats

  • Armrest with embossed Coach logo

  • Wood and leather trim shift knob

  • In-dash 6-CD auto changer

  • Power moonroof

  • Memory system

  • Special wheels

  • Carpeted floor mats with embroidered Coach insignia

  • Champagne Pearl emblems

Servicing & Documentation

Per the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following maintenance work has been performed:

  • March 2025:

    • Radiator hose replaced, brake fluid flushed, oil and filter changed

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Tire date codes are older

  • Paint imperfections on nose

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1997 Lexus LS 400 Coach Edition are presented in the gallery

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • May 2000: Accident reported, damage to right front

Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1997 Lexus LS 400 Coach Edition shows registration history in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1997 Lexus LS 400 Coach Edition · No reserve

Sold to
ES_75hbnt
ES_75hbnt
$14,980
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedSep 09, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids21
Views14,481

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ES_75hbnt
Sep 9 at 6:35 PM
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ES_75hbnt
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