Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The year before its mid-cycle refresh, the 1997 Lexus LS 400 introduced the Coach Edition, a unique collaboration between Lexus and the iconic American leather goods company. Limited to just 2,500 examples, this special edition elevated an already acclaimed luxury sedan with exclusive Coach leather upholstery, embroidered logos, distinctive badging, and premium trim details that oozed craftsmanship and refinement.

Beneath its elegant exterior, the Coach Edition retained the engineering excellence that made the LS 400 a benchmark in luxury motoring. Power came from Lexus’ ultra-refined 4.0L V8, producing 260 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque, paired with a smooth four-speed automatic transmission that sent twist to the rear wheels. Combined with a supple, fully independent suspension and four-wheel disc brakes, the LS 400 was both supremely comfortable, and very capable.

The LS 400’s reputation for exceptional reliability and quiet operation helped Lexus challenge established European rivals in the 1990s and 2000s.

This example is dressed in Moonstone Pearl with tan Coach Edition leather upholstery, wears 16” wheels, and is powered by the 4.0L V8 backed by a four-speed automatic transmission. It now shows approximately 77,100 miles.

This 1997 Lexus LS 400 Coach Edition is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered from Collectible Classics

1 of a reported 2,500 LS 400 Coach Edition

Finished in (6N0) Moonstone Pearl with tan Coach Edition leather upholstery

16” wheels

4.0L “1UZ-FE” DOHC V8 factory rated when new at 260 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque

4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

4-wheel independent suspension

Factory Equipment

Coach Edition leather-trimmed seats

Armrest with embossed Coach logo

Wood and leather trim shift knob

In-dash 6-CD auto changer

Power moonroof

Memory system

Special wheels

Carpeted floor mats with embroidered Coach insignia

Champagne Pearl emblems

Servicing & Documentation

Per the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following maintenance work has been performed:

March 2025: Radiator hose replaced, brake fluid flushed, oil and filter changed

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Tire date codes are older

Paint imperfections on nose

Images detailing the condition of the 1997 Lexus LS 400 Coach Edition are presented in the gallery

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): May 2000: Accident reported, damage to right front



Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1997 Lexus LS 400 Coach Edition shows registration history in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania