1997 Land Rover Defender 110 300Tdi 5-Speed
Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:05 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Land Rover Defender 110 300Tdi represents one of the most iconic and capable configurations of the Defender lineage, blending classic utility styling with proven mechanical durability. Known for its balance of off-road prowess and everyday usability, the 110 serves as a versatile platform equally suited for expedition use and collector ownership.
Reportedly imported from Morocco in 2025, this left-hand-drive 1997 Land Rover Defender 110 300Tdi is powered by a 2.5-liter 300Tdi turbodiesel inline-four paired with a R380 five-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case with a locking center differential.
This example reportedly underwent refurbishment prior to importation, which included an engine and drivetrain overhaul along with bodywork and two-tone respray in dark green with a contrasting black roof. The interior was retrimmed in brown buffalo leather.
This 1997 Land Rover Defender 110 300Tdi is now offered at no reserve with importation documentation, a British Motor Industry Heritage Trust documentation, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Left-hand drive 110 wagon configuration
2.5L 300Tdi turbodiesel inline-four
R380 5-speed manual transmission
Dual-range transfer case with locking center differential
Refinished in Dark Green with black roof
Custom-upholstered brown buffalo leather interior
British Motor Industry Heritage Trust
Importation documentation
Factory Equipment
Defender 110 body configuration
300Tdi 2.5L turbodiesel inline-four
R380 5-speed manual transmission
Dual-range transfer case
Locking center differential
Solid front and rear axles
Left-hand drive configuration
Aluminum body panels
Modifications
Custom-upholstered brown buffalo leather interior
Repainted dark green
Black wing protector plates
Spare tire cover
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following recent service work has been performed:
Serpentine belt replaced
New water pump installed
Door lock cylinders replaced
According to the seller, the vehicle underwent refurbishment prior to import, which included:
Interior reupholstered in premium buffalo leather
Bodywork and repainted in Dark Green
Drivetrain and engine overhaul
Known Imperfections
Windshield wipers and washer system are inoperable
Coolant loss reported
Fuel gauge inoperable
Oil leaks present
Ownership History
This Defender 110 was reportedly imported to the U.S. from Morocco in 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2025 and lists Virginia registration history.
Included Items
British Motor Industry Heritage Trust documentation
Importation documentation
Spare tire with cover
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.