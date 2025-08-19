Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Land Rover Defender 110 300Tdi represents one of the most iconic and capable configurations of the Defender lineage, blending classic utility styling with proven mechanical durability. Known for its balance of off-road prowess and everyday usability, the 110 serves as a versatile platform equally suited for expedition use and collector ownership.

Reportedly imported from Morocco in 2025, this left-hand-drive 1997 Land Rover Defender 110 300Tdi is powered by a 2.5-liter 300Tdi turbodiesel inline-four paired with a R380 five-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case with a locking center differential.

This example reportedly underwent refurbishment prior to importation, which included an engine and drivetrain overhaul along with bodywork and two-tone respray in dark green with a contrasting black roof. The interior was retrimmed in brown buffalo leather.

This 1997 Land Rover Defender 110 300Tdi is now offered at no reserve with importation documentation, a British Motor Industry Heritage Trust documentation, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Left-hand drive 110 wagon configuration

2.5L 300Tdi turbodiesel inline-four

R380 5-speed manual transmission

Dual-range transfer case with locking center differential

Refinished in Dark Green with black roof

Custom-upholstered brown buffalo leather interior

British Motor Industry Heritage Trust

Importation documentation

Factory Equipment

Defender 110 body configuration

300Tdi 2.5L turbodiesel inline-four

R380 5-speed manual transmission

Dual-range transfer case

Locking center differential

Solid front and rear axles

Left-hand drive configuration

Aluminum body panels

Modifications

Custom-upholstered brown buffalo leather interior

Repainted dark green

Black wing protector plates

Spare tire cover

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following recent service work has been performed:

Serpentine belt replaced

New water pump installed

Door lock cylinders replaced

According to the seller, the vehicle underwent refurbishment prior to import, which included:

Interior reupholstered in premium buffalo leather

Bodywork and repainted in Dark Green

Drivetrain and engine overhaul

Known Imperfections

Windshield wipers and washer system are inoperable

Coolant loss reported

Fuel gauge inoperable

Oil leaks present

Ownership History

This Defender 110 was reportedly imported to the U.S. from Morocco in 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2025 and lists Virginia registration history.

Included Items