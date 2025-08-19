1997 Land Rover Defender 110 300Tdi 5-Speed

No reserve
6 days
$1,700
1997 Land Rover Defender 110 300Tdi 5-Speed
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Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSALLDHM68VA114624
Mileage indicated566,000 Kilometers TMU
LocationChesapeake, Virginia
Engine2.5L Turbodiesel Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleWagon, SUV
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1997 Land Rover Defender 110 Walkaround
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1997 Land Rover Defender 110 Start Up
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Land Rover Defender 110 300Tdi represents one of the most iconic and capable configurations of the Defender lineage, blending classic utility styling with proven mechanical durability. Known for its balance of off-road prowess and everyday usability, the 110 serves as a versatile platform equally suited for expedition use and collector ownership.

Reportedly imported from Morocco in 2025, this left-hand-drive 1997 Land Rover Defender 110 300Tdi is powered by a 2.5-liter 300Tdi turbodiesel inline-four paired with a R380 five-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case with a locking center differential.

This example reportedly underwent refurbishment prior to importation, which included an engine and drivetrain overhaul along with bodywork and two-tone respray in dark green with a contrasting black roof. The interior was retrimmed in brown buffalo leather.

This 1997 Land Rover Defender 110 300Tdi is now offered at no reserve with importation documentation, a British Motor Industry Heritage Trust documentation, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Left-hand drive 110 wagon configuration

  • 2.5L 300Tdi turbodiesel inline-four

  • R380 5-speed manual transmission

  • Dual-range transfer case with locking center differential

  • Refinished in Dark Green with black roof

  • Custom-upholstered brown buffalo leather interior

  • British Motor Industry Heritage Trust

  • Importation documentation

Factory Equipment

  • Defender 110 body configuration

  • 300Tdi 2.5L turbodiesel inline-four

  • R380 5-speed manual transmission

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Locking center differential

  • Solid front and rear axles

  • Left-hand drive configuration

  • Aluminum body panels

Modifications

  • Custom-upholstered brown buffalo leather interior

  • Repainted dark green

  • Black wing protector plates

  • Spare tire cover

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following recent service work has been performed:

  • Serpentine belt replaced

  • New water pump installed

  • Door lock cylinders replaced

According to the seller, the vehicle underwent refurbishment prior to import, which included:

  • Interior reupholstered in premium buffalo leather

  • Bodywork and repainted in Dark Green

  • Drivetrain and engine overhaul

Known Imperfections

  • Windshield wipers and washer system are inoperable

  • Coolant loss reported

  • Fuel gauge inoperable

  • Oil leaks present

Ownership History

This Defender 110 was reportedly imported to the U.S. from Morocco in 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2025 and lists Virginia registration history.

Included Items

  • British Motor Industry Heritage Trust documentation

  • Importation documentation

  • Spare tire with cover

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1997 Land Rover Defender 110

British Motor Industry Heritage Trust: 1997 Land Rover Defender 110 300Tdi

Importation Documents: 1997 Land Rover Defender 110 300Tdi

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1997 Land Rover Defender 110 300Tdi 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
JMD_thatsme
JMD_thatsme
$1,700
Seller
SC_n3hxxk
SC_n3hxxk
EndingTue, Jun 30 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids10
Views4,819
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JMD_thatsme
Jun 24 at 4:00 AM
$1,700bid placed 
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YblockA
Jun 23 at 2:26 AM
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MichaelTippmann_r8oi
Jun 21 at 4:50 AM
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JD1209
Jun 20 at 10:30 PM
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BSweat70
Jun 18 at 8:30 PM
$1,200bid placed 

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