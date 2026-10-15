Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The TJ-generation Wrangler arrived for 1997, replacing the YJ and bringing back the round headlights of earlier CJ models. Its biggest change was underneath: Jeep's Quadra-Coil suspension replaced the leaf springs used on every previous civilian Jeep, giving the Wrangler coil springs at all four corners. The entry-level SE was powered by a 2.5-liter inline-four rated at 120 horsepower, paired as standard with a five-speed manual transmission and part-time four-wheel drive.

Acquired by the seller earlier this year, this 1997 Wrangler SE is finished in Flame Red over a gray interior and is equipped with a 2.5L inline-four and five-speed manual transmission. The seller reports replacing the clutch, all four shocks, and the tires, and the CARFAX Vehicle History Report indicates that the rear differential, shocks, and braking components were replaced in April 2026 shortly after the seller acquired this TJ.

Modifications include wheel spacers with matching fender flares and an aftermarket head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The rear seat has been removed, though its seat belts and mounting points remain in place, and the front seats wear two-tone covers.

This 1997 Jeep Wrangler SE is now offered a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Virginia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

First-year TJ Wrangler

2.5L inline-four and five-speed manual transmission

Flame Red over gray interior

Recent servicing

Factory Equipment

2.5L inline-four

Five-speed manual transmission

Part-time four-wheel drive

Quadra-Coil suspension

Removable doors

Fold-down windshield

Integrated roll bar

Modifications

15" Canyon alloy wheels

Wheel spacers

Fender flares

Grille inserts

Front seat covers

Aftermarket head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Rear seat removed; seat belts and mounting points retained

Aftermarket air intake

Servicing and Documentation

According to the seller, the following work was completed within the last year:

Clutch replaced

Tires replaced

Front suspension bushings replaced

Heater core flushed and coolant replaced

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

April 2026 (173,892 miles): Rear differential replaced Axle replaced Differential fluid changed Rear shock absorbers replaced Fuel line replaced

March 2026 (173,593 miles): Front brake pads and rotors replaced Oxygen sensor replaced



Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

The thermostat reportedly is stuck open

The left front turn signal operates intermittently

Faded paint, scratches, and visible corrosion

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): November 2022: Damage reported November 2014: Accident reported



Ownership History

The seller acquired this Wrangler in 2026. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists title and registration history in Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina.