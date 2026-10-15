Auction ended.

1997 Jeep Wrangler SE 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 10/15/26
Result
1997 Jeep Wrangler SE 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (43)

Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 7:16 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1J4FY29P3VP528011
Mileage indicated175,900 Miles
LocationFairlawn, Virginia
Engine2.5L Inline-Four
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorFlame Red
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The TJ-generation Wrangler arrived for 1997, replacing the YJ and bringing back the round headlights of earlier CJ models. Its biggest change was underneath: Jeep's Quadra-Coil suspension replaced the leaf springs used on every previous civilian Jeep, giving the Wrangler coil springs at all four corners. The entry-level SE was powered by a 2.5-liter inline-four rated at 120 horsepower, paired as standard with a five-speed manual transmission and part-time four-wheel drive.

Acquired by the seller earlier this year, this 1997 Wrangler SE is finished in Flame Red over a gray interior and is equipped with a 2.5L inline-four and five-speed manual transmission. The seller reports replacing the clutch, all four shocks, and the tires, and the CARFAX Vehicle History Report indicates that the rear differential, shocks, and braking components were replaced in April 2026 shortly after the seller acquired this TJ.

Modifications include wheel spacers with matching fender flares and an aftermarket head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The rear seat has been removed, though its seat belts and mounting points remain in place, and the front seats wear two-tone covers.

This 1997 Jeep Wrangler SE is now offered a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Virginia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • First-year TJ Wrangler

  • 2.5L inline-four and five-speed manual transmission

  • Flame Red over gray interior

  • Recent servicing

Factory Equipment

  • 2.5L inline-four

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Part-time four-wheel drive

  • Quadra-Coil suspension

  • Removable doors

  • Fold-down windshield

  • Integrated roll bar

Modifications

  • 15" Canyon alloy wheels

  • Wheel spacers

  • Fender flares

  • Grille inserts

  • Front seat covers

  • Aftermarket head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • Rear seat removed; seat belts and mounting points retained

  • Aftermarket air intake

Servicing and Documentation

According to the seller, the following work was completed within the last year:

  • Clutch replaced

  • Tires replaced

  • Front suspension bushings replaced

  • Heater core flushed and coolant replaced

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

  • April 2026 (173,892 miles):

    • Rear differential replaced

    • Axle replaced

    • Differential fluid changed

    • Rear shock absorbers replaced

    • Fuel line replaced

  • March 2026 (173,593 miles):

    • Front brake pads and rotors replaced

    • Oxygen sensor replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • The thermostat reportedly is stuck open

  • The left front turn signal operates intermittently

  • Faded paint, scratches, and visible corrosion

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • November 2022: Damage reported

    • November 2014: Accident reported

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Wrangler in 2026. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists title and registration history in Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1997 Jeep Wrangler SE 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
AC_t3sbmz
AC_t3sbmz
$4,400
Seller
A_Small_Beagle
A_Small_Beagle
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 7:16 PM UTC
Bids20
Views5,375

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AC_t3sbmz's avatar
AC_t3sbmz
Oct 15 at 7:14 PM
$3,900bid placed 
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ducky40cp
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AC_t3sbmz
Oct 15 at 7:12 PM
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ducky40cp
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AC_t3sbmz
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AC_t3sbmz
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AC_t3sbmz
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Oct 14 at 6:31 PM
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