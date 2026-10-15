1997 Jeep Wrangler SE 5-Speed
Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 7:16 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The TJ-generation Wrangler arrived for 1997, replacing the YJ and bringing back the round headlights of earlier CJ models. Its biggest change was underneath: Jeep's Quadra-Coil suspension replaced the leaf springs used on every previous civilian Jeep, giving the Wrangler coil springs at all four corners. The entry-level SE was powered by a 2.5-liter inline-four rated at 120 horsepower, paired as standard with a five-speed manual transmission and part-time four-wheel drive.
Acquired by the seller earlier this year, this 1997 Wrangler SE is finished in Flame Red over a gray interior and is equipped with a 2.5L inline-four and five-speed manual transmission. The seller reports replacing the clutch, all four shocks, and the tires, and the CARFAX Vehicle History Report indicates that the rear differential, shocks, and braking components were replaced in April 2026 shortly after the seller acquired this TJ.
Modifications include wheel spacers with matching fender flares and an aftermarket head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The rear seat has been removed, though its seat belts and mounting points remain in place, and the front seats wear two-tone covers.
This 1997 Jeep Wrangler SE is now offered a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Virginia title in the seller's name.
Highlights
First-year TJ Wrangler
2.5L inline-four and five-speed manual transmission
Flame Red over gray interior
Recent servicing
Factory Equipment
2.5L inline-four
Five-speed manual transmission
Part-time four-wheel drive
Quadra-Coil suspension
Removable doors
Fold-down windshield
Integrated roll bar
Modifications
15" Canyon alloy wheels
Wheel spacers
Fender flares
Grille inserts
Front seat covers
Aftermarket head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Rear seat removed; seat belts and mounting points retained
Aftermarket air intake
Servicing and Documentation
According to the seller, the following work was completed within the last year:
Clutch replaced
Tires replaced
Front suspension bushings replaced
Heater core flushed and coolant replaced
According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:
April 2026 (173,892 miles):
Rear differential replaced
Axle replaced
Differential fluid changed
Rear shock absorbers replaced
Fuel line replaced
March 2026 (173,593 miles):
Front brake pads and rotors replaced
Oxygen sensor replaced
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
The thermostat reportedly is stuck open
The left front turn signal operates intermittently
Faded paint, scratches, and visible corrosion
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
November 2022: Damage reported
November 2014: Accident reported
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Wrangler in 2026. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists title and registration history in Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.