Description

Produced to commemorate the Camaro’s 30th anniversary, the 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary combined Chevrolet’s LT1-powered performance with a distinctive appearance package developed in partnership with Street Legal Performance (SLP). Finished exclusively in Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes over Arctic White leather upholstery, anniversary models remain among the most recognizable and collectible fourth-generation Camaros, particularly when preserved in highly original condition.

Showing approximately 3,350 miles, this 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary is powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 paired with a four-speed 4L60E automatic transmission and a Torsen limited-slip differential. Finished in Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes over Arctic White leather upholstery, the car is equipped with a power-operated white convertible top, white 16-inch ZR1-style wheels, a composite hood with functional air induction, a performance exhaust system, an oil cooler package, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and additional equipment specified by both Chevrolet and SLP.

The car was delivered new to Bean & Conquest Chevrolet of Bangor, Maine. First registered in Florida, the car was acquired by its current owner in North Carolina in 2025.

This low-mileage 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary is now offered with factory literature, a window sticker, an SLP SS alteration package invoice, car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

30th Anniversary Edition showing only 3,350 miles

SLP SS No. 1507 and 30th Anniversary SS Build No. 0488

5.7L LT1 V8 paired with a 4-speed 4L60E automatic transmission

Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes

Power-operated white convertible top

Arctic White leather upholstery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Performance air induction system with high-flow air filter

Performance axle with Torsen limited-slip differential

Performance exhaust system

Engine oil cooler package

30th Anniversary Appearance Package

Composite hood with functional cold-air induction

Rear decklid spoiler

White 16" ZR1-style cast aluminum wheels

Fog lamps

Six-way power-adjustable driver's seat

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

SS front floor mats

AM/FM stereo cassette player

Compact disc player

Remote keyless entry

Power windows and locks

Cruise control

Air conditioning

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller:

2026: Battery replaced

2025: Tires replaced

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents the following service history:

2023: Fuel tank and pump replaced

Known Imperfections

Cracked dash pad

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Camaro in 2025. The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Florida and North Carolina.

Included Items