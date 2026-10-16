Auction ended.

3k-Mile 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary

Sold after for on 10/16/26
Result
3k-Mile 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary
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Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:09 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G1FP32P6V2129344
Mileage indicated3,350 Miles
LocationHickory, North Carolina
Engine5.7L LT1 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorArctic White/Hugger Orange
Interior colorArctic White
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Produced to commemorate the Camaro’s 30th anniversary, the 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary combined Chevrolet’s LT1-powered performance with a distinctive appearance package developed in partnership with Street Legal Performance (SLP). Finished exclusively in Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes over Arctic White leather upholstery, anniversary models remain among the most recognizable and collectible fourth-generation Camaros, particularly when preserved in highly original condition.

Showing approximately 3,350 miles, this 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary is powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 paired with a four-speed 4L60E automatic transmission and a Torsen limited-slip differential. Finished in Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes over Arctic White leather upholstery, the car is equipped with a power-operated white convertible top, white 16-inch ZR1-style wheels, a composite hood with functional air induction, a performance exhaust system, an oil cooler package, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and additional equipment specified by both Chevrolet and SLP.

The car was delivered new to Bean & Conquest Chevrolet of Bangor, Maine. First registered in Florida, the car was acquired by its current owner in North Carolina in 2025.

This low-mileage 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary is now offered with factory literature, a window sticker, an SLP SS alteration package invoice, car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 30th Anniversary Edition showing only 3,350 miles

  • SLP SS No. 1507 and 30th Anniversary SS Build No. 0488

  • 5.7L LT1 V8 paired with a 4-speed 4L60E automatic transmission

  • Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes

  • Power-operated white convertible top

  • Arctic White leather upholstery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Performance air induction system with high-flow air filter

  • Performance axle with Torsen limited-slip differential

  • Performance exhaust system

  • Engine oil cooler package

  • 30th Anniversary Appearance Package

  • Composite hood with functional cold-air induction

  • Rear decklid spoiler

  • White 16" ZR1-style cast aluminum wheels

  • Fog lamps

  • Six-way power-adjustable driver's seat

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • SS front floor mats

  • AM/FM stereo cassette player

  • Compact disc player

  • Remote keyless entry

  • Power windows and locks

  • Cruise control

  • Air conditioning

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller:

  • 2026: Battery replaced

  • 2025: Tires replaced

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents the following service history:

  • 2023: Fuel tank and pump replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Cracked dash pad

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Camaro in 2025. The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Florida and North Carolina.

Included Items

  • Window sticker and SLP SS Alteration Package invoice

  • Owner’s manual and factory literature

  • Car cover

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

3k-Mile 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary

Sold after for
$30,500
Seller
Shredder2020
Shredder2020
EndedOct 16, 2026 at 6:09 PM UTC
Bids62
Views10,296

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