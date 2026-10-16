3k-Mile 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary
Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:09 PM UTC
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Description
Produced to commemorate the Camaro’s 30th anniversary, the 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary combined Chevrolet’s LT1-powered performance with a distinctive appearance package developed in partnership with Street Legal Performance (SLP). Finished exclusively in Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes over Arctic White leather upholstery, anniversary models remain among the most recognizable and collectible fourth-generation Camaros, particularly when preserved in highly original condition.
Showing approximately 3,350 miles, this 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary is powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 paired with a four-speed 4L60E automatic transmission and a Torsen limited-slip differential. Finished in Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes over Arctic White leather upholstery, the car is equipped with a power-operated white convertible top, white 16-inch ZR1-style wheels, a composite hood with functional air induction, a performance exhaust system, an oil cooler package, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and additional equipment specified by both Chevrolet and SLP.
The car was delivered new to Bean & Conquest Chevrolet of Bangor, Maine. First registered in Florida, the car was acquired by its current owner in North Carolina in 2025.
This low-mileage 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary is now offered with factory literature, a window sticker, an SLP SS alteration package invoice, car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
30th Anniversary Edition showing only 3,350 miles
SLP SS No. 1507 and 30th Anniversary SS Build No. 0488
5.7L LT1 V8 paired with a 4-speed 4L60E automatic transmission
Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes
Power-operated white convertible top
Arctic White leather upholstery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Performance air induction system with high-flow air filter
Performance axle with Torsen limited-slip differential
Performance exhaust system
Engine oil cooler package
30th Anniversary Appearance Package
Composite hood with functional cold-air induction
Rear decklid spoiler
White 16" ZR1-style cast aluminum wheels
Fog lamps
Six-way power-adjustable driver's seat
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
SS front floor mats
AM/FM stereo cassette player
Compact disc player
Remote keyless entry
Power windows and locks
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller:
2026: Battery replaced
2025: Tires replaced
The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents the following service history:
2023: Fuel tank and pump replaced
Known Imperfections
Cracked dash pad
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Camaro in 2025. The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Florida and North Carolina.
Included Items
Window sticker and SLP SS Alteration Package invoice
Owner’s manual and factory literature
Car cover
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.