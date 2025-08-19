Description

Produced to commemorate the model’s 30th anniversary, the 1997 Chevrolet Camaro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition combined Chevrolet's LT1-powered performance with a distinctive appearance package created in partnership with Street Legal Performance (SLP) that celebrated three decades of pony-car heritage. All anniversary examples were finished in Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes and matching Arctic White leather upholstery, creating one of the most recognizable Camaros of the fourth-generation era.

Showing approximately 66,600 miles, this 1997 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible 30th Anniversary Edition is powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 paired with a four-speed 4L60E automatic transmission and a Torsen limited-slip differential. Finished in Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes over Arctic White leather upholstery, the car is equipped with a power-operated white convertible top, white 16-inch ZR1-style wheels, a composite hood with functional air induction, a performance exhaust system, an oil cooler, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and more.

This 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary is now offered with a window sticker, factory and dealer literature, accessories, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Indiana title in the seller's name.

Highlights

30th Anniversary Edition SLP Registry No. 0751

5.7L LT1 V8 paired with a 4-speed 4L60E automatic transmission

Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes

Power-operated white convertible top

Arctic White leather upholstery

Factory and dealer literature included

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included window Chevrolet and SLP window stickers include:

Performance axle with Torsen limited-slip differential

Performance exhaust system

Engine oil cooler

30th Anniversary Appearance Package

Composite hood with functional air induction

White 16” ZR1-style aluminum wheels

Fog lamps

6-way power-adjustable driver's seat

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

SS-branded floor mats

Delco electronically tuned AM/FM cassette stereo

Remote 12-disc CD changer

Remote keyless entry

Power windows and locks

Cruise control

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the battery and tires were replaced in 2025.

The window sticker, dealership paperwork, factory literature, and other paperwork are included in the sale and can be viewed in the photo gallery.

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Indiana since 1998.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and relatively low mileage

Corrosion visible on some undercarriage components

Leather seating surfaces show wear

Rear sail panels exhibit cracking

Air conditioning is inoperable

Included Items