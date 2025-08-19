1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary

8 days
$3,950
1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary
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Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G1FP32PXV2140329
Mileage indicated66,600 Miles
LocationIndianapolis, Indiana
Engine5.7L LT1 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorArctic White/Hugger Orange
Interior colorArctic White
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary - Cold Start & Drive By
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Description

Produced to commemorate the model’s 30th anniversary, the 1997 Chevrolet Camaro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition combined Chevrolet's LT1-powered performance with a distinctive appearance package created in partnership with Street Legal Performance (SLP) that celebrated three decades of pony-car heritage. All anniversary examples were finished in Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes and matching Arctic White leather upholstery, creating one of the most recognizable Camaros of the fourth-generation era.

Showing approximately 66,600 miles, this 1997 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible 30th Anniversary Edition is powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 paired with a four-speed 4L60E automatic transmission and a Torsen limited-slip differential. Finished in Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes over Arctic White leather upholstery, the car is equipped with a power-operated white convertible top, white 16-inch ZR1-style wheels, a composite hood with functional air induction, a performance exhaust system, an oil cooler, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and more.

This 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary is now offered with a window sticker, factory and dealer literature, accessories, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Indiana title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 30th Anniversary Edition SLP Registry No. 0751

  • 5.7L LT1 V8 paired with a 4-speed 4L60E automatic transmission

  • Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes

  • Power-operated white convertible top

  • Arctic White leather upholstery

  • Factory and dealer literature included

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included window Chevrolet and SLP window stickers include:

  • Performance axle with Torsen limited-slip differential

  • Performance exhaust system

  • Engine oil cooler

  • 30th Anniversary Appearance Package

  • Composite hood with functional air induction

  • White 16” ZR1-style aluminum wheels

  • Fog lamps

  • 6-way power-adjustable driver's seat

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • SS-branded floor mats

  • Delco electronically tuned AM/FM cassette stereo

  • Remote 12-disc CD changer

  • Remote keyless entry

  • Power windows and locks

  • Cruise control

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the battery and tires were replaced in 2025.

The window sticker, dealership paperwork, factory literature, and other paperwork are included in the sale and can be viewed in the photo gallery.

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Indiana since 1998.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and relatively low mileage

  • Corrosion visible on some undercarriage components

  • Leather seating surfaces show wear

  • Rear sail panels exhibit cracking

  • Air conditioning is inoperable

Included Items

  • Dealer and factory literature

  • Window stickers

  • SS car cover

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS 30th Anniversary

Window Sticker: 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS 30th Anniversary

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary

Current bid
BShi49
BShi49
$3,950
Seller
RandyB
RandyB
EndingFri, Sep 18 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids7
Views1,257

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BShi49
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