1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary
Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
Produced to commemorate the model’s 30th anniversary, the 1997 Chevrolet Camaro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition combined Chevrolet's LT1-powered performance with a distinctive appearance package created in partnership with Street Legal Performance (SLP) that celebrated three decades of pony-car heritage. All anniversary examples were finished in Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes and matching Arctic White leather upholstery, creating one of the most recognizable Camaros of the fourth-generation era.
Showing approximately 66,600 miles, this 1997 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible 30th Anniversary Edition is powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 paired with a four-speed 4L60E automatic transmission and a Torsen limited-slip differential. Finished in Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes over Arctic White leather upholstery, the car is equipped with a power-operated white convertible top, white 16-inch ZR1-style wheels, a composite hood with functional air induction, a performance exhaust system, an oil cooler, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and more.
This 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary is now offered with a window sticker, factory and dealer literature, accessories, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Indiana title in the seller's name.
Highlights
30th Anniversary Edition SLP Registry No. 0751
5.7L LT1 V8 paired with a 4-speed 4L60E automatic transmission
Arctic White with Hugger Orange stripes
Power-operated white convertible top
Arctic White leather upholstery
Factory and dealer literature included
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the included window Chevrolet and SLP window stickers include:
Performance axle with Torsen limited-slip differential
Performance exhaust system
Engine oil cooler
30th Anniversary Appearance Package
Composite hood with functional air induction
White 16” ZR1-style aluminum wheels
Fog lamps
6-way power-adjustable driver's seat
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
SS-branded floor mats
Delco electronically tuned AM/FM cassette stereo
Remote 12-disc CD changer
Remote keyless entry
Power windows and locks
Cruise control
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the battery and tires were replaced in 2025.
The window sticker, dealership paperwork, factory literature, and other paperwork are included in the sale and can be viewed in the photo gallery.
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Indiana since 1998.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and relatively low mileage
Corrosion visible on some undercarriage components
Leather seating surfaces show wear
Rear sail panels exhibit cracking
Air conditioning is inoperable
Included Items
Dealer and factory literature
Window stickers
SS car cover
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.