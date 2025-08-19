Modified 1996 Honda Acty Street SDX 4WD 5-Speed

1 day
$8,500
Modified 1996 Honda Acty Street SDX 4WD 5-Speed
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Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINHH42313167
Mileage indicated56,750 Kilometers TMU
LocationTampa, Florida
Engine655cc Inline-Three
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleVan
Exterior colorCreta White
Interior colorGray

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Video gallery

1996 Honda Acty Street SDX 4WD - Walk Around
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Description

Kei trucks have long served as the workhorses of Japan, providing efficient, affordable transportation for businesses, tradespeople, and families alike. Designed around Japan's kei-class regulations, these compact vehicles maximize utility through ingenious packaging, compact mechanicals, and remarkably efficient use of space. Introduced in 1977, Honda's Acty lineup embodied this philosophy with its forward-control design, versatile body configurations, and dependable drivetrains, making it one of the most recognizable kei vehicles ever produced.

This modified 1996 Honda Acty Street SDX is powered by a 656cc inline-three paired with a five-speed manual transmission and Honda's Real Time 4WD system. Reportedly refurbished and modified by Kei Evolution of Delray Beach, Florida, the van is currently finished in Creta White over a gray cloth and vinyl interior and features a Thule roof rack system with matching roof basket and integrated light bar, LED driving lights, Advan ART wheels, a Momo Heritage mahogany steering wheel, and numerous mechanical and cosmetic upgrades.

The seller reports that the head has been refinished and that various suspension and steering components as well as fluids have also been replaced.

This right-hand-drive 1996 Honda Acty Street SDX 4WD is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Van configuration model with Honda Real Time 4WD system

  • 656cc inline-three engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Creta White over gray cloth and vinyl upholstery

  • 13" Advan ART wheels

  • Air conditioning

Factory Equipment

  • Forward-control van body

  • Sliding side doors

  • Rear cargo area

  • Power steering

Modifications

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • Giga1 exhaust system

    • EZ front strut tower brace finished in red

    • KW subframe brace finished in red

    • Powder-coated suspension components

    • PW front brake rotors and pads

    • Moog tie-rod and sway bar bushings

  • Exterior:

    • Thule roof rack system with roof basket and roof-mounted light bar

    • LED driving lights and yellow fog lights

    • Bosch Icon windshield wipers

    • Custom JDM front plate and U.S. license plate adapter

  • Interior:

    • HKB steering hub with Momo Heritage steering wheel and matching shift knob

    • Heavy-duty cargo mat and sound deadening

    • Powder-coated interior components

    • Momo tow-strap door pulls

    • Gameboy MPH speedometer

    • Replacement center console

    • Back-up camera an reverse Japanese anime speaker

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Cylinder head refurbished

  • Cam belt and water pump replaced

  • Fuel pump, injectors, and filter replaced

  • Replacement discs, calipers, stainless-steel brake lines, and front brake pads

  • Replacement steering arm, track rods, engine mounts, tie-rod bushings, sway bar bushings, and leaf spring bushings

  • NGK spark plugs, WPP spark plug wires, distributor cap, rotor, and battery replaced

  • Air conditioning serviced

  • Mobil 1 engine oil and differential fluid service performed

  • Honda transmission fluid replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Integrated Eberspacher space heater is inoperable

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Acty Street was refurbished and modified by Kei Evolution of Delray Beach, Florida.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1996 Honda Acty Street SDX 4WD 5-Speed

Current bid
gc_8v9ra2
gc_8v9ra2
$8,500
Seller
Arlene
Arlene
EndingFri, Sep 11 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids18
Views4,540

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