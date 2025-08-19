Description

Kei trucks have long served as the workhorses of Japan, providing efficient, affordable transportation for businesses, tradespeople, and families alike. Designed around Japan's kei-class regulations, these compact vehicles maximize utility through ingenious packaging, compact mechanicals, and remarkably efficient use of space. Introduced in 1977, Honda's Acty lineup embodied this philosophy with its forward-control design, versatile body configurations, and dependable drivetrains, making it one of the most recognizable kei vehicles ever produced.

This modified 1996 Honda Acty Street SDX is powered by a 656cc inline-three paired with a five-speed manual transmission and Honda's Real Time 4WD system. Reportedly refurbished and modified by Kei Evolution of Delray Beach, Florida, the van is currently finished in Creta White over a gray cloth and vinyl interior and features a Thule roof rack system with matching roof basket and integrated light bar, LED driving lights, Advan ART wheels, a Momo Heritage mahogany steering wheel, and numerous mechanical and cosmetic upgrades.

The seller reports that the head has been refinished and that various suspension and steering components as well as fluids have also been replaced.

This right-hand-drive 1996 Honda Acty Street SDX 4WD is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Van configuration model with Honda Real Time 4WD system

656cc inline-three engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission

Finished in Creta White over gray cloth and vinyl upholstery

13" Advan ART wheels

Air conditioning

Factory Equipment

Forward-control van body

Sliding side doors

Rear cargo area

Power steering

Modifications

Powertrain & Performance: Giga1 exhaust system EZ front strut tower brace finished in red KW subframe brace finished in red Powder-coated suspension components PW front brake rotors and pads Moog tie-rod and sway bar bushings

Exterior: Thule roof rack system with roof basket and roof-mounted light bar LED driving lights and yellow fog lights Bosch Icon windshield wipers Custom JDM front plate and U.S. license plate adapter

Interior: HKB steering hub with Momo Heritage steering wheel and matching shift knob Heavy-duty cargo mat and sound deadening Powder-coated interior components Momo tow-strap door pulls Gameboy MPH speedometer Replacement center console Back-up camera an reverse Japanese anime speaker



Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Cylinder head refurbished

Cam belt and water pump replaced

Fuel pump, injectors, and filter replaced

Replacement discs, calipers, stainless-steel brake lines, and front brake pads

Replacement steering arm, track rods, engine mounts, tie-rod bushings, sway bar bushings, and leaf spring bushings

NGK spark plugs, WPP spark plug wires, distributor cap, rotor, and battery replaced

Air conditioning serviced

Mobil 1 engine oil and differential fluid service performed

Honda transmission fluid replaced

Known Imperfections

Integrated Eberspacher space heater is inoperable

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Acty Street was refurbished and modified by Kei Evolution of Delray Beach, Florida.