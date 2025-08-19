Modified 1996 Honda Acty Street SDX 4WD 5-Speed
Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 7:10 PM UTC
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Description
Kei trucks have long served as the workhorses of Japan, providing efficient, affordable transportation for businesses, tradespeople, and families alike. Designed around Japan's kei-class regulations, these compact vehicles maximize utility through ingenious packaging, compact mechanicals, and remarkably efficient use of space. Introduced in 1977, Honda's Acty lineup embodied this philosophy with its forward-control design, versatile body configurations, and dependable drivetrains, making it one of the most recognizable kei vehicles ever produced.
This modified 1996 Honda Acty Street SDX is powered by a 656cc inline-three paired with a five-speed manual transmission and Honda's Real Time 4WD system. Reportedly refurbished and modified by Kei Evolution of Delray Beach, Florida, the van is currently finished in Creta White over a gray cloth and vinyl interior and features a Thule roof rack system with matching roof basket and integrated light bar, LED driving lights, Advan ART wheels, a Momo Heritage mahogany steering wheel, and numerous mechanical and cosmetic upgrades.
The seller reports that the head has been refinished and that various suspension and steering components as well as fluids have also been replaced.
This right-hand-drive 1996 Honda Acty Street SDX 4WD is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Van configuration model with Honda Real Time 4WD system
656cc inline-three engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission
Finished in Creta White over gray cloth and vinyl upholstery
13" Advan ART wheels
Air conditioning
Factory Equipment
Forward-control van body
Sliding side doors
Rear cargo area
Power steering
Modifications
Powertrain & Performance:
Giga1 exhaust system
EZ front strut tower brace finished in red
KW subframe brace finished in red
Powder-coated suspension components
PW front brake rotors and pads
Moog tie-rod and sway bar bushings
Exterior:
Thule roof rack system with roof basket and roof-mounted light bar
LED driving lights and yellow fog lights
Bosch Icon windshield wipers
Custom JDM front plate and U.S. license plate adapter
Interior:
HKB steering hub with Momo Heritage steering wheel and matching shift knob
Heavy-duty cargo mat and sound deadening
Powder-coated interior components
Momo tow-strap door pulls
Gameboy MPH speedometer
Replacement center console
Back-up camera an reverse Japanese anime speaker
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Cylinder head refurbished
Cam belt and water pump replaced
Fuel pump, injectors, and filter replaced
Replacement discs, calipers, stainless-steel brake lines, and front brake pads
Replacement steering arm, track rods, engine mounts, tie-rod bushings, sway bar bushings, and leaf spring bushings
NGK spark plugs, WPP spark plug wires, distributor cap, rotor, and battery replaced
Air conditioning serviced
Mobil 1 engine oil and differential fluid service performed
Honda transmission fluid replaced
Known Imperfections
Integrated Eberspacher space heater is inoperable
Ownership History
According to the seller, this Acty Street was refurbished and modified by Kei Evolution of Delray Beach, Florida.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.