One-Owner 1996 Harley-Davidson FLHRI Road King
Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The FLHRI Road King combined Harley-Davidson's low, wide cruiser stance with the option to quickly convert to a full touring setup — a windshield and color-matched King Tour Pack could be attached or removed as needed, letting one motorcycle serve both roles.
This example is finished in a two-tone combination of Mystique Green metallic over Vivid Black. The bike remains stock aside from a handful of Harley-Davidson accessories: replacement spotlights, performance mufflers, and mounting brackets for the removable, color-matched King Tour Pack.
Acquired new by the seller, this Harley-Davidson was stored for approximately 10 years until recently. In preparation for this sale, the engine oil, primary drive, and transmission fluids are said to have been replaced, along with the in-tank fuel pump and filter and the external fuel pressure regulator.
This 1996 Harley-Davidson FLHRI Road King is now offered at no reserve with the replaced factory accessories, various spares, the manufacturer's literature, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Offered by the original owner
Mystique Green metallic and Vivid Black two-tone finish
Black leather two-up seating
Quick-detach windshield and color-matched King Tour Pack
Engine, primary, and transmission fluids replaced in preparation for sale
Fuel system serviced following long-term storage
Factory Equipment
1340cc, 45-degree V-twin engine
Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
5-speed manual transmission
Belt final drive
Digital CDI ignition
Air-adjustable telescopic front forks
Air-adjustable rear shocks
Dual front disc brakes, single rear
Rider floorboards
Chrome accents
Modifications
Harley-Davidson replacement spotlights
Harley-Davidson performance mufflers
Mounting brackets for the removable, color-matched King Tour Pack
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following servicing was completed in preparation for the sale:
Engine, primary drive, and transmission fluids replaced
In-tank fuel pump and filter replaced
External fuel pressure regulator replaced
Following long-term storage (10-plus years), the seller states the fuel tank was removed, the old in-tank pump and filter discarded, the fuel gauge sending unit cleaned, and the tank flushed of residual fuel and corrosion before a new pump, filter, and the cleaned sending unit were installed.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips, peeling paint ,and visible corrosion
Some chrome-plated components have pitting
Tires should be replaced
Seller recommends a service before returning to regular use
Ownership History
The seller reportedly acquired this Harley-Davidson when it was new.
Included Items
Color-matched King Tour Pack and mounting brackets
Tour Pak and saddlebag liners
Road King cold weather crash bar splash guards
Replaced stock mufflers and lights
Manufacturer's literature
Bike cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.