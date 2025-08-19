One-Owner 1996 Harley-Davidson FLHRI Road King

No reserve
1 day
$2,500
One-Owner 1996 Harley-Davidson FLHRI Road King
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Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1HD1FBR17TY616566
Mileage indicated25,600 Miles
LocationClinton Township, Michigan
Engine1,340cc V-Twin
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorMystique Green/Vivid Black
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1996 Harley-Davidson FLHRI Road King: Start Up & Walkaround
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The FLHRI Road King combined Harley-Davidson's low, wide cruiser stance with the option to quickly convert to a full touring setup — a windshield and color-matched King Tour Pack could be attached or removed as needed, letting one motorcycle serve both roles.

This example is finished in a two-tone combination of Mystique Green metallic over Vivid Black. The bike remains stock aside from a handful of Harley-Davidson accessories: replacement spotlights, performance mufflers, and mounting brackets for the removable, color-matched King Tour Pack.

Acquired new by the seller, this Harley-Davidson was stored for approximately 10 years until recently. In preparation for this sale, the engine oil, primary drive, and transmission fluids are said to have been replaced, along with the in-tank fuel pump and filter and the external fuel pressure regulator.

This 1996 Harley-Davidson FLHRI Road King is now offered at no reserve with the replaced factory accessories, various spares, the manufacturer's literature, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Offered by the original owner

  • Mystique Green metallic and Vivid Black two-tone finish

  • Black leather two-up seating

  • Quick-detach windshield and color-matched King Tour Pack

  • Engine, primary, and transmission fluids replaced in preparation for sale

  • Fuel system serviced following long-term storage

Factory Equipment

  • 1340cc, 45-degree V-twin engine

  • Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Belt final drive

  • Digital CDI ignition

  • Air-adjustable telescopic front forks

  • Air-adjustable rear shocks

  • Dual front disc brakes, single rear

  • Rider floorboards

  • Chrome accents

Modifications

  • Harley-Davidson replacement spotlights

  • Harley-Davidson performance mufflers

  • Mounting brackets for the removable, color-matched King Tour Pack

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following servicing was completed in preparation for the sale:

  • Engine, primary drive, and transmission fluids replaced

  • In-tank fuel pump and filter replaced

  • External fuel pressure regulator replaced

Following long-term storage (10-plus years), the seller states the fuel tank was removed, the old in-tank pump and filter discarded, the fuel gauge sending unit cleaned, and the tank flushed of residual fuel and corrosion before a new pump, filter, and the cleaned sending unit were installed.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips, peeling paint ,and visible corrosion

  • Some chrome-plated components have pitting

  • Tires should be replaced

  • Seller recommends a service before returning to regular use

Ownership History

The seller reportedly acquired this Harley-Davidson when it was new.

Included Items

  • Color-matched King Tour Pack and mounting brackets

  • Tour Pak and saddlebag liners

  • Road King cold weather crash bar splash guards

  • Replaced stock mufflers and lights

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Bike cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 1996 Harley-Davidson FLHRI Road King · No reserve

Current bid
KK9876
KK9876
$2,500
Seller
CDEick_56w7cr
CDEick_56w7cr
EndingFri, Sep 25 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids4
Views2,548

Comments & bids

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KK9876
Sep 23 at 1:19 PM
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Arrass
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BIGb-1924
Sep 12 at 3:26 PM
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