Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The FLHRI Road King combined Harley-Davidson's low, wide cruiser stance with the option to quickly convert to a full touring setup — a windshield and color-matched King Tour Pack could be attached or removed as needed, letting one motorcycle serve both roles.

This example is finished in a two-tone combination of Mystique Green metallic over Vivid Black. The bike remains stock aside from a handful of Harley-Davidson accessories: replacement spotlights, performance mufflers, and mounting brackets for the removable, color-matched King Tour Pack.

Acquired new by the seller, this Harley-Davidson was stored for approximately 10 years until recently. In preparation for this sale, the engine oil, primary drive, and transmission fluids are said to have been replaced, along with the in-tank fuel pump and filter and the external fuel pressure regulator.

This 1996 Harley-Davidson FLHRI Road King is now offered at no reserve with the replaced factory accessories, various spares, the manufacturer's literature, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Offered by the original owner

Mystique Green metallic and Vivid Black two-tone finish

Black leather two-up seating

Quick-detach windshield and color-matched King Tour Pack

Engine, primary, and transmission fluids replaced in preparation for sale

Fuel system serviced following long-term storage

Factory Equipment

1340cc, 45-degree V-twin engine

Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)

5-speed manual transmission

Belt final drive

Digital CDI ignition

Air-adjustable telescopic front forks

Air-adjustable rear shocks

Dual front disc brakes, single rear

Rider floorboards

Chrome accents

Modifications

Harley-Davidson replacement spotlights

Harley-Davidson performance mufflers

Mounting brackets for the removable, color-matched King Tour Pack

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following servicing was completed in preparation for the sale:

Engine, primary drive, and transmission fluids replaced

In-tank fuel pump and filter replaced

External fuel pressure regulator replaced

Following long-term storage (10-plus years), the seller states the fuel tank was removed, the old in-tank pump and filter discarded, the fuel gauge sending unit cleaned, and the tank flushed of residual fuel and corrosion before a new pump, filter, and the cleaned sending unit were installed.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips, peeling paint ,and visible corrosion

Some chrome-plated components have pitting

Tires should be replaced

Seller recommends a service before returning to regular use

Ownership History

The seller reportedly acquired this Harley-Davidson when it was new.

Included Items