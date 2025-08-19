1996 Ford Thunderbird LX 4.6L
Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:50 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE The 1996 Ford Thunderbird LX represents the final generation of Ford’s personal luxury coupe, blending sleek aerodynamic styling with rear-wheel-drive performance and everyday comfort. Built on Ford’s MN12 platform, the Thunderbird offered a refined driving experience, spacious interior, and available V8 power, making it a popular choice among enthusiasts and long-distance cruisers alike. The LX trim combined upscale appointments with dependable mechanicals and remains an increasingly appreciated modern classic today.
Showing just under 79,000 miles, this 1996 Ford Thunderbird LX is finished in white over a brown leather interior and is powered by a 4.6-liter V8. As an LX model, this Thunderbird retains the comfort and luxury features that made these coupes popular when new. With low mileage for its age andV8 power, it offers an opportunity to enjoy an example of Ford’s flagship personal luxury coupe from the 1990s. This 1996 Ford Thunderbird LX is now offered at no reserve with owner's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name. Highlights
Showing under 79,000 miles
4.6-liter V8 engine
Leather interior
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
White exterior finish
Power steering
Power brakes
Air conditioning
Bucket seats with center console
Power windows
Power door locks
Cruise control
AM/FM cassette stereo
Alloy wheels
Dual front airbags
Tilt steering column
Known Imperfections
General exterior and interior wear
Wear on the headliner and sun visors (see photo gallery)
Check engine light is illuminated
Ownership History
The seller reportedly acquired this Thunderbird in 2025.
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1996 and shows registration in North Carolina and Tennessee.
Included Items
Owner’s literature
Additional Information
The seller states, "Leather seats, everything works, new headlights, headliner has some scuffs. Original sun visors are rough. It does have the engine light on which is emissions-related. Runs and shifts very well. Upgraded front calipers and rotors."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.