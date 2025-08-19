1996 Ford Thunderbird LX 4.6L

No reserve
1 day
$2,222
1996 Ford Thunderbird LX 4.6L
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (89)

Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FALP62W9TH149175
Mileage indicated78,900 Miles
LocationSeymour, Tennessee
Engine4.6L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE The 1996 Ford Thunderbird LX represents the final generation of Ford’s personal luxury coupe, blending sleek aerodynamic styling with rear-wheel-drive performance and everyday comfort. Built on Ford’s MN12 platform, the Thunderbird offered a refined driving experience, spacious interior, and available V8 power, making it a popular choice among enthusiasts and long-distance cruisers alike. The LX trim combined upscale appointments with dependable mechanicals and remains an increasingly appreciated modern classic today.

Showing just under 79,000 miles, this 1996 Ford Thunderbird LX is finished in white over a brown leather interior and is powered by a 4.6-liter V8. As an LX model, this Thunderbird retains the comfort and luxury features that made these coupes popular when new. With low mileage for its age andV8 power, it offers an opportunity to enjoy an example of Ford’s flagship personal luxury coupe from the 1990s. This 1996 Ford Thunderbird LX is now offered at no reserve with owner's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name. Highlights

  • Showing under 79,000 miles

  • 4.6-liter V8 engine

  • Leather interior

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • White exterior finish

  • Power steering

  • Power brakes

  • Air conditioning

  • Bucket seats with center console

  • Power windows

  • Power door locks

  • Cruise control

  • AM/FM cassette stereo

  • Alloy wheels

  • Dual front airbags

  • Tilt steering column

Known Imperfections

  • General exterior and interior wear

  • Wear on the headliner and sun visors (see photo gallery)

  • Check engine light is illuminated

Ownership History

The seller reportedly acquired this Thunderbird in 2025.

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1996 and shows registration in North Carolina and Tennessee.

Included Items

  • Owner’s literature

Additional Information

The seller states, "Leather seats, everything works, new headlights, headliner has some scuffs. Original sun visors are rough. It does have the engine light on which is emissions-related. Runs and shifts very well. Upgraded front calipers and rotors."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1996 Ford Thunderbird LX 4.6L · No reserve

Current bid
KCShayne
KCShayne
$2,222
Seller
CharlesThomas_gbm4
CharlesThomas_gbm4
EndingMon, Nov 02 at 7:50 PM UTC
Bids4
Views7,770

Comments & bids

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KCShayne's avatar
KCShayne
Oct 28 at 1:19 AM
$2,222bid placed 
Michael4d's avatar
Michael4d
Oct 23 at 2:23 AM
$1,234bid placed 
JWes' avatar
JWes
Oct 21 at 9:37 PM
$250bid placed 
JasonTetreault_TMS's avatar
JasonTetreault_TMS
Oct 21 at 3:27 PM
$150bid placed 

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