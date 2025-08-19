Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE The 1996 Ford Thunderbird LX represents the final generation of Ford’s personal luxury coupe, blending sleek aerodynamic styling with rear-wheel-drive performance and everyday comfort. Built on Ford’s MN12 platform, the Thunderbird offered a refined driving experience, spacious interior, and available V8 power, making it a popular choice among enthusiasts and long-distance cruisers alike. The LX trim combined upscale appointments with dependable mechanicals and remains an increasingly appreciated modern classic today.

Showing just under 79,000 miles, this 1996 Ford Thunderbird LX is finished in white over a brown leather interior and is powered by a 4.6-liter V8. As an LX model, this Thunderbird retains the comfort and luxury features that made these coupes popular when new. With low mileage for its age andV8 power, it offers an opportunity to enjoy an example of Ford’s flagship personal luxury coupe from the 1990s. This 1996 Ford Thunderbird LX is now offered at no reserve with owner's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name. Highlights

Showing under 79,000 miles

4.6-liter V8 engine

Leather interior

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

White exterior finish

Power steering

Power brakes

Air conditioning

Bucket seats with center console

Power windows

Power door locks

Cruise control

AM/FM cassette stereo

Alloy wheels

Dual front airbags

Tilt steering column

Known Imperfections

General exterior and interior wear

Wear on the headliner and sun visors (see photo gallery)

Check engine light is illuminated

Ownership History

The seller reportedly acquired this Thunderbird in 2025.

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1996 and shows registration in North Carolina and Tennessee.

Included Items

Owner’s literature

Additional Information

The seller states, "Leather seats, everything works, new headlights, headliner has some scuffs. Original sun visors are rough. It does have the engine light on which is emissions-related. Runs and shifts very well. Upgraded front calipers and rotors."