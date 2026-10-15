26k-Mile 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Collector Edition LT4 6-Speed
Ending Thu, Oct 15 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
Chevrolet closed out 13 years of fourth-generation Corvette production with two send-offs for 1996: the Grand Sport and the Collector Edition. The Collector Edition was finished exclusively in Sebring Silver Metallic, with chrome commemorative badges on the nose, sides, and rear and embroidered headrests inside. That same year, Chevrolet introduced the LT4 V8. With a revised camshaft, higher-flowing aluminum heads, roller rocker arms, and a 10.8:1 compression ratio, it was rated at 330 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque when new. The LT4 was offered only with the ZF six-speed manual transmission, and in its first year it carried over directly into the fifth-generation C5's successor engine program.
This 1996 Collector Edition coupe is finished in Sebring Silver Metallic (13U) over black leather (194) and is powered by the 5.7L LT4 V8. The engine is paired with a ZF six-speed manual transmission and a 3.45:1 rear axle. Per the Service Parts Identification label, the car was assembled at Bowling Green and optioned with the high-performance brake package (J55), sport seats with power adjustment for the driver and passenger, a blue-tinted transparent roof panel, a Delco-Bose CD and cassette stereo, and electronic climate control.
The factory silver-gray 17" wheels and run-flat Extended Mobility Tires have since been replaced with chrome C5 Z06-style wheels and Kumho Ecsta MX tires. The engine oil was changed in preparation for the sale, and the odometer shows less than 26,000 miles.
This 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Collector Edition is now offered by the selling dealer with the manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Collector Edition (Z15), produced for the final year of C4 Corvette production
5.7L LT4 V8 rated at 330 horsepower
ZF six-speed manual transmission
High-performance brake package
Sebring Silver Metallic over black leather
Less than 26,000 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the Service Parts Identification label include:
Z15 – Collector Edition appearance package
LT4 – 5.7L V8
ML9/MN6 – ZF six-speed manual transmission
GM3 – 3.45:1 rear axle ratio
J55 – High-performance brake package
CC3/24S – Transparent removable roof panel, blue tint
AQ9 – Leather sport seats
AG1/AG2 – Power driver's and passenger's sport seats
U1F/UX0 – Delco-Bose stereo with CD and cassette, six speakers
U52 – Electronic instrument cluster
C68 – Automatic electronic climate control
DL8 – Heated power exterior mirrors
NK4 – Leather-wrapped sport steering wheel
13U – Sebring Silver Metallic paint
194/19I – Black leather interior
Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes with ABS
Traction control
Cruise control
Fog lights
Modifications
Chrome 17" C5 Z06-style wheels, replacing the factory silver-gray wheels
Cut-outs added to the front splitter
Servicing and Documentation
According to the selling dealer, the engine oil and filter were changed in preparation for the sale.
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Hazing on the information center display
Ownership History
This 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Collector Edition was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New York, Florida, and Pennsylvania registration history.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
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