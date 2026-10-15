Auction ended.

26k-Mile 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Collector Edition LT4 6-Speed

Collectible Classics
Bid to $15,000 on 10/15/26
Result
26k-Mile 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Collector Edition LT4 6-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (232)

Ending Thu, Oct 15 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN1G1YY2256T5101866
Mileage indicated25,800 Miles
LocationDouglassville, Pennsylvania
Engine5.7L LT4 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSebring Silver Metallic
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 26k-Mile 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Collector Edition LT4 6-Speed—estimated rate $277/year.Question mark circle

Apply now

Video gallery

1996 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Collector Edition LT4 6-Speed Walkaround & Imperfections
Play
1996 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Collector Edition LT4 6-Speed Start Up
Play
1996 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Collector Edition LT4 6-Speed Functions
Play
1996 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Collector Edition LT4 6-Speed Driving
Play

Description

Chevrolet closed out 13 years of fourth-generation Corvette production with two send-offs for 1996: the Grand Sport and the Collector Edition. The Collector Edition was finished exclusively in Sebring Silver Metallic, with chrome commemorative badges on the nose, sides, and rear and embroidered headrests inside. That same year, Chevrolet introduced the LT4 V8. With a revised camshaft, higher-flowing aluminum heads, roller rocker arms, and a 10.8:1 compression ratio, it was rated at 330 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque when new. The LT4 was offered only with the ZF six-speed manual transmission, and in its first year it carried over directly into the fifth-generation C5's successor engine program.

This 1996 Collector Edition coupe is finished in Sebring Silver Metallic (13U) over black leather (194) and is powered by the 5.7L LT4 V8. The engine is paired with a ZF six-speed manual transmission and a 3.45:1 rear axle. Per the Service Parts Identification label, the car was assembled at Bowling Green and optioned with the high-performance brake package (J55), sport seats with power adjustment for the driver and passenger, a blue-tinted transparent roof panel, a Delco-Bose CD and cassette stereo, and electronic climate control.

The factory silver-gray 17" wheels and run-flat Extended Mobility Tires have since been replaced with chrome C5 Z06-style wheels and Kumho Ecsta MX tires. The engine oil was changed in preparation for the sale, and the odometer shows less than 26,000 miles.

This 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Collector Edition is now offered by the selling dealer with the manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Collector Edition (Z15), produced for the final year of C4 Corvette production

  • 5.7L LT4 V8 rated at 330 horsepower

  • ZF six-speed manual transmission

  • High-performance brake package

  • Sebring Silver Metallic over black leather

  • Less than 26,000 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Highlights from the Service Parts Identification label include:

    • Z15 – Collector Edition appearance package

    • LT4 – 5.7L V8

    • ML9/MN6 – ZF six-speed manual transmission

    • GM3 – 3.45:1 rear axle ratio

    • J55 – High-performance brake package

    • CC3/24S – Transparent removable roof panel, blue tint

    • AQ9 – Leather sport seats

    • AG1/AG2 – Power driver's and passenger's sport seats

    • U1F/UX0 – Delco-Bose stereo with CD and cassette, six speakers

    • U52 – Electronic instrument cluster

    • C68 – Automatic electronic climate control

    • DL8 – Heated power exterior mirrors

    • NK4 – Leather-wrapped sport steering wheel

    • 13U – Sebring Silver Metallic paint

    • 194/19I – Black leather interior

  • Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes with ABS

  • Traction control

  • Cruise control

  • Fog lights

Modifications

  • Chrome 17" C5 Z06-style wheels, replacing the factory silver-gray wheels

  • Cut-outs added to the front splitter

Servicing and Documentation

According to the selling dealer, the engine oil and filter were changed in preparation for the sale.

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Hazing on the information center display

Ownership History

This 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Collector Edition was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New York, Florida, and Pennsylvania registration history.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

26k-Mile 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Collector Edition LT4 6-Speed

Last bid
Dwayne_Grant
Dwayne_Grant
$15,000
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids20
Views12,735

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Dwayne_Grant's avatar
Dwayne_Grant
Oct 15 at 6:11 PM
$15,000bid placed 
TT_u1suma's avatar
TT_u1suma
Oct 15 at 2:41 PM
$14,000bid placed 
Kingspeedshop's avatar
Kingspeedshop
Oct 15 at 2:37 PM
$13,000bid placed 
TT_u1suma's avatar
TT_u1suma
Oct 15 at 1:24 PM
$12,000bid placed 
Carguy1965's avatar
Carguy1965
Oct 14 at 5:24 PM
$10,200bid placed 
TT_u1suma's avatar
TT_u1suma
Oct 13 at 4:33 PM
$9,800bid placed 
ACETNTC4's avatar
ACETNTC4
Oct 11 at 4:27 PM
$9,275bid placed 
TT_u1suma's avatar
TT_u1suma
Oct 10 at 3:53 PM
$9,025bid placed 
VC_xzhyqm's avatar
VC_xzhyqm
Oct 8 at 11:32 PM
$8,775bid placed 
TT_u1suma's avatar
TT_u1suma
Oct 8 at 9:28 PM
$8,500bid placed 
Kingspeedshop's avatar
Kingspeedshop
Oct 5 at 1:43 PM
$8,000bid placed 
Playdough's avatar
Playdough
Oct 5 at 12:45 PM
$1,500bid placed 
SNCK's avatar
SNCK
Oct 5 at 3:05 AM
$1,200bid placed 
Bootlip101's avatar
Bootlip101
Oct 5 at 12:50 AM
$1,100bid placed 
ps_9wtphr's avatar
ps_9wtphr
Oct 4 at 8:53 PM
$1,000bid placed 
Buckland's avatar
Buckland
Oct 4 at 8:37 PM
$900bid placed 
ps_9wtphr's avatar
ps_9wtphr
Oct 4 at 5:29 AM
$800bid placed 
firehawkdave's avatar
firehawkdave
Oct 4 at 3:10 AM
$700bid placed 
Bootlip101's avatar
Bootlip101
Oct 4 at 2:14 AM
$600bid placed 
CW3Retired's avatar
CW3Retired
Oct 3 at 7:47 PM
$500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026