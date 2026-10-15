46k-Mile 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible
Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
The fourth-generation Firebird carried the Trans Am nameplate through the 1990s with sharp, aggressive styling and, in convertible form, a power-operated top with a glass rear window. Power came from GM's 5.7-liter SFI V8, paired here with a four-speed automatic driving the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential.
Per the included window sticker, this '95 Trans Am convertible was ordered in Bright Silver Metallic over Graphite leather, with the leather seating group and 16-inch aluminum wheels among its factory-installed options. The car was purchased from its original owner by the seller in 2016, and it has accumulated less than 4,000 miles since.
Sold new through Patrick Pontiac in New York, the car now shows less than 46,000 miles and received an air conditioning service in 2025.
This 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible is now offered with a window sticker, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a New York title in the seller's name.
Highlights
5.7L V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission
Bright Silver Metallic over Graphite leather
Optional leather seating and 16" aluminum wheels
Recent air conditioning service in 2025
Approximately 45,500 miles shown
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:
Limited-slip differential
Four-outlet exhaust
Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Power top with glass rear window
Aero appearance package
Fog lamps
16" aluminum 5-spoke wheels
Integral rear deck spoiler
Dual power sport mirrors
Air conditioning
Gauge package with tachometer
AM/FM stereo with auto-reverse cassette, clock, equalizer, and steering-wheel controls
Six-speaker sound system
Power windows and door locks
Cruise control
Electric rear window defogger
Leather seating
Servicing
According to the seller, the air conditioning system and fan belt were replaced in 2025.
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Interior and exterior wear consistent with age and mileage
Tires with older date codes
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
September 2013: Accident reported, minor damage
Ownership History
The current owners acquired this Trans Am from its original owner in 2016. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps and registration history in New York.
Included Items
Window sticker
Additional Information
From the seller: "This Trans Am was purchased from the original owner. My brother and I have owned it since 2016 and have put less than 4,000 miles on summer sunshine days.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.