Auction ended.

46k-Mile 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible

Bid to $8,000 on 10/15/26
Result
46k-Mile 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible
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Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G2FV32P7S2243267
Mileage indicated45,500 Miles
LocationPittsford, New York
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBright Silver Metallic
Interior colorGraphite
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible Drive By
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1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible Walkaround
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1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible Start Up
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Description

The fourth-generation Firebird carried the Trans Am nameplate through the 1990s with sharp, aggressive styling and, in convertible form, a power-operated top with a glass rear window. Power came from GM's 5.7-liter SFI V8, paired here with a four-speed automatic driving the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential.

Per the included window sticker, this '95 Trans Am convertible was ordered in Bright Silver Metallic over Graphite leather, with the leather seating group and 16-inch aluminum wheels among its factory-installed options. The car was purchased from its original owner by the seller in 2016, and it has accumulated less than 4,000 miles since.

Sold new through Patrick Pontiac in New York, the car now shows less than 46,000 miles and received an air conditioning service in 2025.

This 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible is now offered with a window sticker, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a New York title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 5.7L V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission

  • Bright Silver Metallic over Graphite leather

  • Optional leather seating and 16" aluminum wheels

  • Recent air conditioning service in 2025

  • Approximately 45,500 miles shown

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Four-outlet exhaust

  • Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

  • Power top with glass rear window

  • Aero appearance package

  • Fog lamps

  • 16" aluminum 5-spoke wheels

  • Integral rear deck spoiler

  • Dual power sport mirrors

  • Air conditioning

  • Gauge package with tachometer

  • AM/FM stereo with auto-reverse cassette, clock, equalizer, and steering-wheel controls

  • Six-speaker sound system

  • Power windows and door locks

  • Cruise control

  • Electric rear window defogger

  • Leather seating

Servicing

According to the seller, the air conditioning system and fan belt were replaced in 2025.

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Interior and exterior wear consistent with age and mileage

  • Tires with older date codes

  • The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • September 2013: Accident reported, minor damage

Ownership History

The current owners acquired this Trans Am from its original owner in 2016. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps and registration history in New York.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

Additional Information

From the seller: "This Trans Am was purchased from the original owner. My brother and I have owned it since 2016 and have put less than 4,000 miles on summer sunshine days.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

46k-Mile 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible

Last bid
Hatetogiveupmy63f-85
Hatetogiveupmy63f-85
$8,000
Seller
TransAmer
TransAmer
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids24
Views4,509

Comments & bids

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Hatetogiveupmy63f-85's avatar
Hatetogiveupmy63f-85
Oct 15 at 7:03 PM
$8,000bid placed 
Conk75's avatar
Conk75
Oct 15 at 7:03 PM
$7,450bid placed 
Lookeelou's avatar
Lookeelou
Oct 15 at 7:02 PM
$7,200bid placed 
Hatetogiveupmy63f-85's avatar
Hatetogiveupmy63f-85
Oct 15 at 7:02 PM
$6,850bid placed 
Conk75's avatar
Conk75
Oct 15 at 7:01 PM
$6,600bid placed 
Hatetogiveupmy63f-85's avatar
Hatetogiveupmy63f-85
Oct 15 at 6:52 PM
$6,350bid placed 
Conk75's avatar
Conk75
Oct 15 at 6:51 PM
$6,100bid placed 
Hatetogiveupmy63f-85's avatar
Hatetogiveupmy63f-85
Oct 15 at 6:50 PM
$5,850bid placed 
JJO's avatar
JJO
Oct 15 at 6:30 PM
$5,600bid placed 
Conk75's avatar
Conk75
Oct 15 at 6:18 PM
$5,300bid placed 
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RW_u9wbge
Oct 15 at 4:16 PM
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RodneyR's avatar
RodneyR
Oct 15 at 4:08 PM
$4,500bid placed 
Conk75's avatar
Conk75
Oct 15 at 3:07 PM
$4,100bid placed 
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RW_u9wbge
Oct 15 at 2:58 PM
$4,000bid placed 
Conk75's avatar
Conk75
Oct 15 at 2:34 PM
$3,600bid placed 
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RW_u9wbge
Oct 15 at 1:53 PM
$3,500bid placed 
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Fot
Oct 15 at 1:29 PM
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RW_u9wbge
Oct 14 at 5:19 PM
$2,500bid placed 
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PuddlesTheDuck3
Oct 11 at 2:17 PM
$2,300bid placed 
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CHARLEYMcCloskey_8vxw
Oct 10 at 12:30 AM
$2,200bid placed 
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ROBBOW28
Oct 8 at 2:59 PM
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geobrickmi60
Oct 6 at 1:23 AM
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PuddlesTheDuck3
Oct 3 at 7:24 AM
$300bid placed 
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t3hbigv
Oct 2 at 2:57 PM
$100bid placed 

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