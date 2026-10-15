Description

The fourth-generation Firebird carried the Trans Am nameplate through the 1990s with sharp, aggressive styling and, in convertible form, a power-operated top with a glass rear window. Power came from GM's 5.7-liter SFI V8, paired here with a four-speed automatic driving the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential.

Per the included window sticker, this '95 Trans Am convertible was ordered in Bright Silver Metallic over Graphite leather, with the leather seating group and 16-inch aluminum wheels among its factory-installed options. The car was purchased from its original owner by the seller in 2016, and it has accumulated less than 4,000 miles since.

Sold new through Patrick Pontiac in New York, the car now shows less than 46,000 miles and received an air conditioning service in 2025.

This 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible is now offered with a window sticker, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a New York title in the seller's name.

Highlights

5.7L V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission

Bright Silver Metallic over Graphite leather

Optional leather seating and 16" aluminum wheels

Recent air conditioning service in 2025

Approximately 45,500 miles shown

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:

Limited-slip differential

Four-outlet exhaust

Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Power top with glass rear window

Aero appearance package

Fog lamps

16" aluminum 5-spoke wheels

Integral rear deck spoiler

Dual power sport mirrors

Air conditioning

Gauge package with tachometer

AM/FM stereo with auto-reverse cassette, clock, equalizer, and steering-wheel controls

Six-speaker sound system

Power windows and door locks

Cruise control

Electric rear window defogger

Leather seating

Servicing

According to the seller, the air conditioning system and fan belt were replaced in 2025.

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Interior and exterior wear consistent with age and mileage

Tires with older date codes

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): September 2013: Accident reported, minor damage



Ownership History

The current owners acquired this Trans Am from its original owner in 2016. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps and registration history in New York.

Included Items

Window sticker

Additional Information

From the seller: "This Trans Am was purchased from the original owner. My brother and I have owned it since 2016 and have put less than 4,000 miles on summer sunshine days.