Description

This car will be available for public preview at RADwood on Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm located at the Hagerty tent at the Gold Bar Hangar. Visit RADwood.com for additional information, including free admission.

Introduced for the 1995 model year, the Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 represented one of the most technologically advanced Japanese performance cars of its era. Developed in partnership with the American Sunroof Company (ASC), the Spyder combined the VR-4's twin-turbocharged V6, all-wheel drive, and four-wheel steering system with a power-retractable hardtop, creating a rare grand touring convertible unlike anything else on the market. Today, the VR-4 Spyder remains one of the most collectible RADwood era machines due to its limited production and sophisticated engineering.

This 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 is powered by a twin-turbocharged and intercooled 3.0-liter V6 factory rated at 320 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed to all four wheels through a six-speed manual transaxle and a rear limited-slip differential.

This one-owner 3000GT now shows just under 12,550 miles on its odometer. This Spyder car is in Caracas Red over a gray leather interior, and it is equipped with a power-retractable hardtop, four-wheel steering, four-wheel ventilated disc brakes, chrome 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, cruise control, and more.

This 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

One-owner first production year 3000GT Spyder VR-4 showing approximately 12,550 miles

Twin-turbocharged 3.0L DOHC V6 factory rated at 320 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque

6-speed manual transaxle and all-wheel drive with rear limited-slip differential

Finished in Caracas Red with a power-retractable hardtop over gray leather

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Independent multi-link suspension with stabilizer bars

Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes

Four-wheel steering

Projector headlights

Fog lights

Chrome-finished 17" alloy wheels

Power-adjustable side mirrors

Rear spoiler

Coolant temperature, oil pressure, and boost pressure auxiliary gauges

Partial-power driver's seat

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Servicing

2026: Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS+ installed Paint correction and ceramic coated Oil and oil filter changed



Known Imperfections

Rearview mirror exhibits some delamination

Shift boot exhibits flaking degradation

Some wear on leather seats

Power antenna is inoperable

Ownership History

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this VR-4 Spyder is a one-owner vehicle and has been registered in California and Nevada.

From the seller: “This car is a true time capsule and is likely one of the nicest 3000GT VR-4 Spyders remaining. It is exceptionally rare as a VR-4 Spyder and remains about as original as they come.”

Included Items