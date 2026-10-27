Auction ended.

One-Owner, 13k-Mile 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 6-Speed

The RADwood Collection
Bid to $30,500 on 10/27/26
Result
One-Owner, 13k-Mile 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 6-Speed
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Ended Oct 27, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJA3AW75K6SY815246
Mileage indicated12,550 Miles
LocationAuburn, California
EngineTwin-turbocharged 3.0L DOHC V6
DrivetrainAWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorCaracas Red
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 - Walk Around
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1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 - Interior
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1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 - Convertible Top Operation
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1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 - Driving
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Description

This car will be available for public preview at RADwood on Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm located at the Hagerty tent at the Gold Bar Hangar. Visit RADwood.com for additional information, including free admission.

Introduced for the 1995 model year, the Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 represented one of the most technologically advanced Japanese performance cars of its era. Developed in partnership with the American Sunroof Company (ASC), the Spyder combined the VR-4's twin-turbocharged V6, all-wheel drive, and four-wheel steering system with a power-retractable hardtop, creating a rare grand touring convertible unlike anything else on the market. Today, the VR-4 Spyder remains one of the most collectible RADwood era machines due to its limited production and sophisticated engineering.

This 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 is powered by a twin-turbocharged and intercooled 3.0-liter V6 factory rated at 320 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed to all four wheels through a six-speed manual transaxle and a rear limited-slip differential.

This one-owner 3000GT now shows just under 12,550 miles on its odometer. This Spyder car is in Caracas Red over a gray leather interior, and it is equipped with a power-retractable hardtop, four-wheel steering, four-wheel ventilated disc brakes, chrome 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, cruise control, and more.

This 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • One-owner first production year 3000GT Spyder VR-4 showing approximately 12,550 miles

  • Twin-turbocharged 3.0L DOHC V6 factory rated at 320 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque

  • 6-speed manual transaxle and all-wheel drive with rear limited-slip differential

  • Finished in Caracas Red with a power-retractable hardtop over gray leather

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Independent multi-link suspension with stabilizer bars

  • Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes

  • Four-wheel steering

  • Projector headlights

  • Fog lights

  • Chrome-finished 17" alloy wheels

  • Power-adjustable side mirrors

  • Rear spoiler

  • Coolant temperature, oil pressure, and boost pressure auxiliary gauges

  • Partial-power driver's seat

  • Automatic climate control

  • Cruise control

Servicing

  • 2026:

    • Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS+ installed

    • Paint correction and ceramic coated

    • Oil and oil filter changed

Known Imperfections

  • Rearview mirror exhibits some delamination

  • Shift boot exhibits flaking degradation

  • Some wear on leather seats

  • Power antenna is inoperable

Ownership History

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this VR-4 Spyder is a one-owner vehicle and has been registered in California and Nevada.

From the seller: “This car is a true time capsule and is likely one of the nicest 3000GT VR-4 Spyders remaining. It is exceptionally rare as a VR-4 Spyder and remains about as original as they come.”

Included Items

  • Front end mask and mirror covers

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • 2 sets of keys

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1995 Mitsubishi 3000 GT Spyder VR-4

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner, 13k-Mile 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 6-Speed

Last bid
NBMOTORS
NBMOTORS
$30,500
Seller
RPFMotorcars
RPFMotorcars
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC
Bids28
Views14,355

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