One-Family-Owned 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 Sedan
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for the 1994 model year, the W124-series E320 represented the final evolution of Mercedes-Benz's highly regarded midsize sedan platform. Renowned for its robust engineering, refined M104 inline-six engine, and exceptional build quality, the E320 combined luxury, comfort, and durability in a package that remains highly sought after by RADwood era enthusiasts today.
Purchased new by the seller’s grandmother, this 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 is powered by a 3.2-liter M104 inline-six paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Blue-Black Metallic over black leather upholstery with wood accents. Factory equipment includes power-adjustable front seats with memory, automatic climate control, power sliding sunroof, cruise control, anti-theft system, and more as outlined below.
According to the seller, this one-family-owned Mercedes was passed down to the seller's father, who had it repainted. The seller reports recent replacement of the battery.
This 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One-family-owned since new
Powered by a 3.2L (M104) inline-six paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Blue-Black Metallic (199U) over Black leather upholstery (261)
17" BBS wheels
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
222 - Power-adjustable right front seat
240 - Outside temperature indicator
241 - Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory
280 - Leather steering wheel and shift knob
291 - Front passenger airbag
300 - Front storage compartment
412 - Power sliding and tilting sunroof
430 - Rear headrests
443 - Tempomat cruise control with power-adjustable steering column
551 - Anti-theft and anti-break-in warning system
588 - Automatic climate control and power windows
593 - Heat-insulating glass
810 - Premium sound system
916 - Hot-climate package
Modifications
Exterior has been repainted
Aftermarket head unit
Aftermarket wheels
Servicing & Documentation
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report and seller, the following service work has been performed:
2026: Replacement battery installed
2022: A/C refrigerant recharged
2021: Body lubricated and oil changed
Known Imperfections
Some general cosmetic wear consistent with age
Driver door needs to be aligned
Ownership History
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this E320 has been registered in California, Ohio, and North Carolina.
From the seller: “This car has been in my family since my grandmother purchased it in 1995. She loved the car and drove it sparingly, keeping it garaged for much of its life. It was later passed down to my father, who continued to care for it and had it repainted a few years. The car has remained in our family since new and has always been well maintained.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.