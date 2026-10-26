Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 Sedan

No reserve
Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 Sedan
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Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBEA32E3SC151556
Mileage indicated94,100 Miles
LocationFuquay-Varina, North Carolina
Engine3.2L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBlue-Black Metallic
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1994 model year, the W124-series E320 represented the final evolution of Mercedes-Benz's highly regarded midsize sedan platform. Renowned for its robust engineering, refined M104 inline-six engine, and exceptional build quality, the E320 combined luxury, comfort, and durability in a package that remains highly sought after by RADwood era enthusiasts today.

Purchased new by the seller’s grandmother, this 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 is powered by a 3.2-liter M104 inline-six paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Blue-Black Metallic over black leather upholstery with wood accents. Factory equipment includes power-adjustable front seats with memory, automatic climate control, power sliding sunroof, cruise control, anti-theft system, and more as outlined below.

According to the seller, this one-family-owned Mercedes was passed down to the seller's father, who had it repainted. The seller reports recent replacement of the battery.

This 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One-family-owned since new

  • Powered by a 3.2L (M104) inline-six paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Blue-Black Metallic (199U) over Black leather upholstery (261)

  • 17" BBS wheels

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 222 - Power-adjustable right front seat

  • 240 - Outside temperature indicator

  • 241 - Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory

  • 280 - Leather steering wheel and shift knob

  • 291 - Front passenger airbag

  • 300 - Front storage compartment

  • 412 - Power sliding and tilting sunroof

  • 430 - Rear headrests

  • 443 - Tempomat cruise control with power-adjustable steering column

  • 551 - Anti-theft and anti-break-in warning system

  • 588 - Automatic climate control and power windows

  • 593 - Heat-insulating glass

  • 810 - Premium sound system

  • 916 - Hot-climate package

Modifications

  • Exterior has been repainted

  • Aftermarket head unit

  • Aftermarket wheels

Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report and seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • 2026: Replacement battery installed

  • 2022: A/C refrigerant recharged

  • 2021: Body lubricated and oil changed

Known Imperfections

  • Some general cosmetic wear consistent with age

  • Driver door needs to be aligned

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this E320 has been registered in California, Ohio, and North Carolina.

From the seller: “This car has been in my family since my grandmother purchased it in 1995. She loved the car and drove it sparingly, keeping it garaged for much of its life. It was later passed down to my father, who continued to care for it and had it repainted a few years. The car has remained in our family since new and has always been well maintained.”

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 Sedan · No reserve

Sold to
KN_garage
KN_garage
$6,250
Seller
MH_12xpma
MH_12xpma
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids14
Views4,511

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KN_garage
Oct 26 at 6:39 PM
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