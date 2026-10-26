Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1994 model year, the W124-series E320 represented the final evolution of Mercedes-Benz's highly regarded midsize sedan platform. Renowned for its robust engineering, refined M104 inline-six engine, and exceptional build quality, the E320 combined luxury, comfort, and durability in a package that remains highly sought after by RADwood era enthusiasts today.

Purchased new by the seller’s grandmother, this 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 is powered by a 3.2-liter M104 inline-six paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Blue-Black Metallic over black leather upholstery with wood accents. Factory equipment includes power-adjustable front seats with memory, automatic climate control, power sliding sunroof, cruise control, anti-theft system, and more as outlined below.

According to the seller, this one-family-owned Mercedes was passed down to the seller's father, who had it repainted. The seller reports recent replacement of the battery.

This 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One-family-owned since new

Powered by a 3.2L (M104) inline-six paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Blue-Black Metallic (199U) over Black leather upholstery (261)

17" BBS wheels

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

222 - Power-adjustable right front seat

240 - Outside temperature indicator

241 - Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory

280 - Leather steering wheel and shift knob

291 - Front passenger airbag

300 - Front storage compartment

412 - Power sliding and tilting sunroof

430 - Rear headrests

443 - Tempomat cruise control with power-adjustable steering column

551 - Anti-theft and anti-break-in warning system

588 - Automatic climate control and power windows

593 - Heat-insulating glass

810 - Premium sound system

916 - Hot-climate package

Modifications

Exterior has been repainted

Aftermarket head unit

Aftermarket wheels

Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report and seller, the following service work has been performed:

2026: Replacement battery installed

2022: A/C refrigerant recharged

2021: Body lubricated and oil changed

Known Imperfections

Some general cosmetic wear consistent with age

Driver door needs to be aligned

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this E320 has been registered in California, Ohio, and North Carolina.

From the seller: “This car has been in my family since my grandmother purchased it in 1995. She loved the car and drove it sparingly, keeping it garaged for much of its life. It was later passed down to my father, who continued to care for it and had it repainted a few years. The car has remained in our family since new and has always been well maintained.”