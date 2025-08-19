29k-Mile 1995 Jaguar XJS Coupe

$9,600
29k-Mile 1995 Jaguar XJS Coupe
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Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJNX5747SC199011
Mileage indicated29,350 Miles
LocationFuquay-Varina, North Carolina
Engine4.0L AJ16 Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSignal Red
Interior colorCoffee
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Introduced for the 1992 model year, the facelifted Jaguar XJS represented the final and most refined evolution of Jaguar's long-running grand touring coupe. By ‘95, the model benefitted from revised styling, improved electronics, and a choice of powertrains that reflected more than two decades of development. Among them was Jaguar's 4.0-liter AJ16 inline-six, an engine that has earned a strong reputation among enthusiasts for its refinement, durability, and ability to complement the model’s grand touring character. As interest in ‘90s luxury cars has grown, AJ16-powered XJS models have found increasing appreciation among both Jaguar enthusiasts and the broader Radwood-era collector community.

Finished in Signal Red over Coffee Connolly leather upholstery, this 1995 Jaguar XJS Coupe is powered by a 4.0-liter AJ16 inline-six paired with a four-speed ZF automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential. Equipped with the Sport Handling Package, the car features 16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, sport-tuned springs and dampers, a larger front anti-roll bar, power-adjustable sport seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, power windows, and a trunk-mounted six-disc CD changer.

The car was acquired by the seller in 2021 and now shows just over 29,000 miles.

This low-mileage 1995 Jaguar XJS Coupe is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Showing approximately 29,350 miles

  • 4.0L AJ16 inline-six paired with a 4-speed ZF automatic transmission

  • Sport Handling Package and a limited-slip differential

  • Finished in Signal Red over Coffee Connolly leather upholstery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Driver-selectable transmission modes

  • Front anti-roll bar, sport-tuned springs and dampers

  • 4-wheel disc brakes and rack-and-pinion power steering

  • Silver 16” five-spoke alloy wheels

  • Power sport seats with lumbar support and memory settings

  • Walnut wood interior trim and analog clock

  • Automatic climate control and cruise control

  • Trunk-mounted six-disc CD changer

Modifications

  • Wheels refinished in silver

  • Kenwood CD-player stereo

  • Rubber floor mats

Servicing

According to the seller, the shock tower bushings and headlamp logic control module have been replaced.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Suspected paint correction on the passenger door

  • Passenger side headliner roofline molding sagging

  • Some wear on leather seats

Ownership History The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Illinois, New York, and North Carolina registration history.

Included Items

  • Full size spare with carpeted cover

  • Toolkit

  • Sunshade

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1995 Jaguar XJS Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

29k-Mile 1995 Jaguar XJS Coupe

Current bid
MattDavis_9a3o
MattDavis_9a3o
$9,600
Seller
cB_ydypsl
cB_ydypsl
EndingFri, Sep 11 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids14
Views5,055

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MattDavis_9a3o's avatar
MattDavis_9a3o
Sep 10 at 2:53 AM
$9,600bid placed 
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Sep 9 at 2:21 PM
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Kansasu09
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LanceElliott1970
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Hminch
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DavidHanchette_s51e
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DavidHanchette_s51e
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