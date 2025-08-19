Description

Introduced for the 1992 model year, the facelifted Jaguar XJS represented the final and most refined evolution of Jaguar's long-running grand touring coupe. By ‘95, the model benefitted from revised styling, improved electronics, and a choice of powertrains that reflected more than two decades of development. Among them was Jaguar's 4.0-liter AJ16 inline-six, an engine that has earned a strong reputation among enthusiasts for its refinement, durability, and ability to complement the model’s grand touring character. As interest in ‘90s luxury cars has grown, AJ16-powered XJS models have found increasing appreciation among both Jaguar enthusiasts and the broader Radwood-era collector community.

Finished in Signal Red over Coffee Connolly leather upholstery, this 1995 Jaguar XJS Coupe is powered by a 4.0-liter AJ16 inline-six paired with a four-speed ZF automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential. Equipped with the Sport Handling Package, the car features 16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, sport-tuned springs and dampers, a larger front anti-roll bar, power-adjustable sport seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, power windows, and a trunk-mounted six-disc CD changer.

The car was acquired by the seller in 2021 and now shows just over 29,000 miles.

This low-mileage 1995 Jaguar XJS Coupe is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Showing approximately 29,350 miles

4.0L AJ16 inline-six paired with a 4-speed ZF automatic transmission

Sport Handling Package and a limited-slip differential

Finished in Signal Red over Coffee Connolly leather upholstery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Driver-selectable transmission modes

Front anti-roll bar, sport-tuned springs and dampers

4-wheel disc brakes and rack-and-pinion power steering

Silver 16” five-spoke alloy wheels

Power sport seats with lumbar support and memory settings

Walnut wood interior trim and analog clock

Automatic climate control and cruise control

Trunk-mounted six-disc CD changer

Modifications

Wheels refinished in silver

Kenwood CD-player stereo

Rubber floor mats

Servicing

According to the seller, the shock tower bushings and headlamp logic control module have been replaced.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Suspected paint correction on the passenger door

Passenger side headliner roofline molding sagging

Some wear on leather seats

Ownership History The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Illinois, New York, and North Carolina registration history.

Included Items