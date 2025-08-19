29k-Mile 1995 Jaguar XJS Coupe
Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1992 model year, the facelifted Jaguar XJS represented the final and most refined evolution of Jaguar's long-running grand touring coupe. By ‘95, the model benefitted from revised styling, improved electronics, and a choice of powertrains that reflected more than two decades of development. Among them was Jaguar's 4.0-liter AJ16 inline-six, an engine that has earned a strong reputation among enthusiasts for its refinement, durability, and ability to complement the model’s grand touring character. As interest in ‘90s luxury cars has grown, AJ16-powered XJS models have found increasing appreciation among both Jaguar enthusiasts and the broader Radwood-era collector community.
Finished in Signal Red over Coffee Connolly leather upholstery, this 1995 Jaguar XJS Coupe is powered by a 4.0-liter AJ16 inline-six paired with a four-speed ZF automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential. Equipped with the Sport Handling Package, the car features 16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, sport-tuned springs and dampers, a larger front anti-roll bar, power-adjustable sport seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, power windows, and a trunk-mounted six-disc CD changer.
The car was acquired by the seller in 2021 and now shows just over 29,000 miles.
This low-mileage 1995 Jaguar XJS Coupe is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Showing approximately 29,350 miles
4.0L AJ16 inline-six paired with a 4-speed ZF automatic transmission
Sport Handling Package and a limited-slip differential
Finished in Signal Red over Coffee Connolly leather upholstery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Driver-selectable transmission modes
Front anti-roll bar, sport-tuned springs and dampers
4-wheel disc brakes and rack-and-pinion power steering
Silver 16” five-spoke alloy wheels
Power sport seats with lumbar support and memory settings
Walnut wood interior trim and analog clock
Automatic climate control and cruise control
Trunk-mounted six-disc CD changer
Modifications
Wheels refinished in silver
Kenwood CD-player stereo
Rubber floor mats
Servicing
According to the seller, the shock tower bushings and headlamp logic control module have been replaced.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Suspected paint correction on the passenger door
Passenger side headliner roofline molding sagging
Some wear on leather seats
Ownership History The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Illinois, New York, and North Carolina registration history.
Included Items
Full size spare with carpeted cover
Toolkit
Sunshade
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.