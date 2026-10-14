Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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A major redesign for the 1994 model year brought retro-futuristic style to Ford's iconic Mustang coupe and convertible. The new look was sleek and aerodynamic, both softer than its long-running Fox Body predecessor and decidedly more muscular. Inside, the dual-cowl dashboard was a distinct nod to the Mustang's past, and it included far nicer materials and more user-friendly controls than its predecessor.

Finished in metallic red over gray leather, this Mustang is a GT Convertible. Power comes from a 5.0L V8 rated at 215 horsepower when new, which goes to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. The car is equipped with power windows and locks, 16" alloy wheels, and a rear spoiler.

This Mustang's odometer now displays approximately 72,000 miles, and the car has been registered in Texas since new.

This 1995 Ford Mustang GT Convertible is now offered on dealer consignment with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Houston

5.0L V8

Four-speed automatic transmission

Metallic red over gray leather

Approximately 72,000 miles shown

Factory Equipment

16" alloy wheels

Rear spoiler

Fog lights

Power windows and locks

Cruise control

Power top

Modifications

Aftermarket head unit

Service

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service was performed:

June 2012: Oil change performed

Known Imperfections

Exterior scratches and paint chips as shown in the gallery

Some wear on leather seats

The CARFAX vehicle

Ownership History

This Mustang has been with its current owner since earlier in 2026. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Texas registration history.