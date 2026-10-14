Auction ended.

1995 Ford Mustang GT Convertible

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $5,000 on 10/14/26
Result
1995 Ford Mustang GT Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (147)

Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:57 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FALP45T3SF178672
Mileage indicated72,050 Miles
LocationHouston, Texas
Engine5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMetallic Red
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1995 Ford Mustang GT Convertible Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *   

A major redesign for the 1994 model year brought retro-futuristic style to Ford's iconic Mustang coupe and convertible. The new look was sleek and aerodynamic, both softer than its long-running Fox Body predecessor and decidedly more muscular. Inside, the dual-cowl dashboard was a distinct nod to the Mustang's past, and it included far nicer materials and more user-friendly controls than its predecessor.

Finished in metallic red over gray leather, this Mustang is a GT Convertible. Power comes from a 5.0L V8 rated at 215 horsepower when new, which goes to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. The car is equipped with power windows and locks, 16" alloy wheels, and a rear spoiler.

This Mustang's odometer now displays approximately 72,000 miles, and the car has been registered in Texas since new.

This 1995 Ford Mustang GT Convertible is now offered on dealer consignment with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Houston

  • 5.0L V8

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Metallic red over gray leather

  • Approximately 72,000 miles shown

Factory Equipment

  • 16" alloy wheels

  • Rear spoiler

  • Fog lights

  • Power windows and locks

  • Cruise control

  • Power top

Modifications

  • Aftermarket head unit

Service

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service was performed:

  • June 2012: Oil change performed

Known Imperfections

  • Exterior scratches and paint chips as shown in the gallery

  • Some wear on leather seats

  • The CARFAX vehicle

Ownership History

This Mustang has been with its current owner since earlier in 2026. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Texas registration history.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1995 Ford Mustang GT Convertible

Last bid
1finedane
1finedane
$5,000
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 7:57 PM UTC
Bids29
Views4,450

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1finedane
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