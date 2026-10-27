Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1995 Ford F-250 was a key member of Ford’s ninth-generation F-Series truck lineup, a generation produced from 1992 through 1997. Available in regular cab, SuperCab, and crew cab configurations, the F-250 served both commercial and personal-use markets. Engine choices included Ford’s durable 4.9L inline-six, 5.8L and 7.5L V8 gasoline engines, along with the 7.3L Power Stroke turbo-diesel introduced in 1994. The truck earned a reputation for reliability, towing strength, and versatility.

This 1995 F-250 XL is a regular cab example powered by a 5.8L V8 mated to a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. The truck rides high on aftermarket suspension components, and eight-hole 16” alloy wheels are mounted over disc brakes up front and drums out back.

Finished in black, the body features a cab visor with amber clearance lights, as well as polished bumpers, side steps, bed caps, and trim. KC Daylighter auxiliary lights are mounted to the front bumper and bed-mounted roll bar and wear yellow covers.

The interior is equipped with late-model King Ranch-branded heated bucket seats and padded center console, which are upholstered in brown leather and complemented by a color-coordinated dashboard and door panels. Other amenities include an aftermarket head unit linked to speakers mounted overhead, a molded headliner, and a CB radio.

This 1995 Ford F-250 is offered by the selling dealer at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Powered by a 5.8L V8

Four-speed automatic transmission

Four-wheel drive

Finished in black

“King Ranch” bucket seats upholstered in brown leather

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Polished bumpers

Bright trim

Swing-away mirrors

Dual-range transfer case

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Heated bucket seats

Modifications

Exterior Cab visor with amber clearance lights Polished bed roll bars Bed caps KC Daylighter auxiliary lights with covers Side steps Rear receiver hitch Eight-hole 16” alloy wheels

Interior “King Ranch” bucket seats and padded center console Brown-painted dashboard and door panels CB radio Aftermarket head unit and speakers Molded headliner

Mechanical Red-painted front brake calipers over cross-drilled rotors Aftermarket suspension components On-board air compressor for an aftermarket train horn



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1995 Ford F-250 are presented in the gallery

Broken dashboard trim

Ownership History

This 1995 Ford F-250 is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida with a gap in reporting from April 1995 to April 2003.

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.