Auction ended.

1995 Ford F-250 XL 5.8L 4x4

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
1995 Ford F-250 XL 5.8L 4x4
Gallery photo 1
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Gallery photo 6
All photos (113)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:48 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN2FTHF26H5SCA53587
Mileage indicated59,400 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine5.8L V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBrown
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

1995 Ford F-250 XL 5.8L 4x4 Walk Around
Play
1995 Ford F-250 XL 5.8L 4x4 Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE   

The 1995 Ford F-250 was a key member of Ford’s ninth-generation F-Series truck lineup, a generation produced from 1992 through 1997. Available in regular cab, SuperCab, and crew cab configurations, the F-250 served both commercial and personal-use markets. Engine choices included Ford’s durable 4.9L inline-six, 5.8L and 7.5L V8 gasoline engines, along with the 7.3L Power Stroke turbo-diesel introduced in 1994. The truck earned a reputation for reliability, towing strength, and versatility.   

This 1995 F-250 XL is a regular cab example powered by a 5.8L V8 mated to a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. The truck rides high on aftermarket suspension components, and eight-hole 16” alloy wheels are mounted over disc brakes up front and drums out back.   

Finished in black, the body features a cab visor with amber clearance lights, as well as polished bumpers, side steps, bed caps, and trim. KC Daylighter auxiliary lights are mounted to the front bumper and bed-mounted roll bar and wear yellow covers.   

The interior is equipped with late-model King Ranch-branded heated bucket seats and padded center console, which are upholstered in brown leather and complemented by a color-coordinated dashboard and door panels. Other amenities include an aftermarket head unit linked to speakers mounted overhead, a molded headliner, and a CB radio.      

This 1995 Ford F-250 is offered by the selling dealer at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.     

Highlights  

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • Powered by a 5.8L V8 

  • Four-speed automatic transmission 

  • Four-wheel drive 

  • Finished in black 

  • “King Ranch” bucket seats upholstered in brown leather 

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report 

 Factory Equipment  

  • Polished bumpers 

  • Bright trim 

  • Swing-away mirrors  

  • Dual-range transfer case 

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes 

  • Heated bucket seats

 Modifications  

  • Exterior 

    • Cab visor with amber clearance lights 

    • Polished bed roll bars 

    • Bed caps 

    • KC Daylighter auxiliary lights with covers 

    • Side steps 

    • Rear receiver hitch 

    • Eight-hole 16” alloy wheels 

  • Interior 

    • “King Ranch” bucket seats and padded center console 

    • Brown-painted dashboard and door panels 

    • CB radio 

    • Aftermarket head unit and speakers 

    • Molded headliner 

  • Mechanical 

    • Red-painted front brake calipers over cross-drilled rotors 

    • Aftermarket suspension components 

    • On-board air compressor for an aftermarket train horn

 Known Imperfections  

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1995 Ford F-250 are presented in the gallery

  • Broken dashboard trim 

 Ownership History  

This 1995 Ford F-250 is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida with a gap in reporting from April 1995 to April 2003.   

Additional Information 

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge. 

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1995 Ford F-250 XL 5.8L 4x4 · No reserve

Sold to
JW_dh5iev
JW_dh5iev
$25,680
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 7:48 PM UTC
Bids41
Views14,846

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