1994 Rover Mini
Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:40 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
The Mini is one of the most recognizable automobiles ever produced, carrying forward Sir Alec Issigonis’ groundbreaking compact car design while benefiting from decades of refinement. By the 1990s, the Mini combined its classic styling and nimble driving characteristics with modernized features such as fuel injection and improved interior appointments. Minis are one of those cars that captured the hearts of car enthusiasts worldwide, as evidenced by inclusion in pop culture and movies such as "The Italian Job" and the "Mr. Bean" series. Originally introduced in 1959, the Mini remained in production through a succession of manufacturers until 2000 (save for a brief 1990s hiatus). Manufacturers included British Motor Corporation, British Leyland, and ultimately Rover Group. This 1994 Rover Mini is finished in red over an off-white interior and is powered by a Single Point Injection (SPI) engine paired with an automatic transmission. It has both heat and air conditioning, and features 13" Sports Pack-Style wheels, a Sony Bluetooth stereo head-unit, and some engine bay dress-up components.
Reportedly imported to the US from Japan, this right-hand-drive Mini is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Finished in red over off-white upholstery
Reportedly imported to the US from Japan, clean Florida title
Single Point Injection (SPI) engine
Automatic transmission
Right-hand-drive configuration
13" Sports Pack-Style wheels
Factory Equipment
Non-Sunroof Example
Chrome exterior accents
Heater and air conditioning system
Manual-wind windows
Modifications
13" Sports Pack-Style wheels
Sony Bluetooth stereo head-unit
Some engine bay dress-up components.
Known Imperfections
Rust spot below the right headlight
Rust spot on the right side below the front windshield
Flasher relay is prone to overheating
Air conditioning does not blow cold
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports that the following services have been completed under current ownership:
Refreshed lighting system, wiper system, and windshield washer system
Replacement steering column stalks installed
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Rover Mini in 2026. It was reportedly imported to the US from Japan.
Additional Information
This vehicle's odometer reads in kilometers.
The seller states, "Very well maintained classic Mini in an iconic red paint job. It's a right-hand-drive imported from Japan with an automatic transmission. Air conditioning works well enough but not perfect, could probably benefit from a recharge. Runs and drives fantastically with no problems. This Mini is so much fun to own, I can't go anywhere without putting smiles on strangers faces and sparking up friendly conversations."
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