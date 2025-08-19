1994 Rover Mini

1 day
$7,000
1994 Rover Mini
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Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAXXNWAXKBD075045
Mileage indicated81,900 Kilometers TMU
LocationPrinceton, Florida
Engine1275cc Inline-Four
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleHatchback
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorOff-White

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Description

The Mini is one of the most recognizable automobiles ever produced, carrying forward Sir Alec Issigonis’ groundbreaking compact car design while benefiting from decades of refinement. By the 1990s, the Mini combined its classic styling and nimble driving characteristics with modernized features such as fuel injection and improved interior appointments. Minis are one of those cars that captured the hearts of car enthusiasts worldwide, as evidenced by inclusion in pop culture and movies such as "The Italian Job" and the "Mr. Bean" series. Originally introduced in 1959, the Mini remained in production through a succession of manufacturers until 2000 (save for a brief 1990s hiatus). Manufacturers included British Motor Corporation, British Leyland, and ultimately Rover Group. This 1994 Rover Mini is finished in red over an off-white interior and is powered by a Single Point Injection (SPI) engine paired with an automatic transmission. It has both heat and air conditioning, and features 13" Sports Pack-Style wheels, a Sony Bluetooth stereo head-unit, and some engine bay dress-up components.

Reportedly imported to the US from Japan, this right-hand-drive Mini is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in red over off-white upholstery

  • Reportedly imported to the US from Japan, clean Florida title

  • Single Point Injection (SPI) engine

  • Automatic transmission

  • Right-hand-drive configuration

  • 13" Sports Pack-Style wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Non-Sunroof Example

  • Chrome exterior accents

  • Heater and air conditioning system

  • Manual-wind windows

Modifications

  • 13" Sports Pack-Style wheels

  • Sony Bluetooth stereo head-unit

  • Some engine bay dress-up components.

Known Imperfections

  • Rust spot below the right headlight

  • Rust spot on the right side below the front windshield

  • Flasher relay is prone to overheating

  • Air conditioning does not blow cold

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that the following services have been completed under current ownership:

  • Refreshed lighting system, wiper system, and windshield washer system

  • Replacement steering column stalks installed

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Rover Mini in 2026. It was reportedly imported to the US from Japan.

Additional Information

This vehicle's odometer reads in kilometers.

The seller states, "Very well maintained classic Mini in an iconic red paint job. It's a right-hand-drive imported from Japan with an automatic transmission. Air conditioning works well enough but not perfect, could probably benefit from a recharge. Runs and drives fantastically with no problems. This Mini is so much fun to own, I can't go anywhere without putting smiles on strangers faces and sparking up friendly conversations."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1994 Rover Mini

Current bid
Pdeuriarte
Pdeuriarte
$7,000
Seller
SirBoogie
SirBoogie
EndingMon, Nov 02 at 7:40 PM UTC
Bids20
Views4,148

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Pdeuriarte
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