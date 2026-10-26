Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1975 as Jaguar’s elegant grand touring car, the XJS evolved over two decades into one of the marque’s most recognizable models. Positioned as a luxurious high-speed touring car rather than an outright sports car, the XJS combined smooth performance, comfort, and distinctive British craftsmanship.

Two years after a redesign, the '94 coupe and convertible models could be had with either a 4.0-liter DOHC inline-six or 6.0-liter V12 engine. Standard equipment included leather upholstery, power amenities, anti-lock brakes, alloy wheels, and a four-speed automatic transmission.

This XJS convertible, which has 16" Jaguar five-spoke alloy wheels and 2+2 seating, is finished in Kingfisher Blue Metallic ‌paint over beige/tan leather upholstery. Additional highlights include burl walnut veneer trim, automatic climate control, cruise control, and power disc brakes, steering, windows, door locks, mirrors, and seats. The original head unit was swapped for a Sony AM/FM stereo system with CD player, AUX, and SiriusXM capability.

Work performed between April 2025 and February 2026 included a valve cover gasket, ignition work, transmission service, brake system work, rear subframe mounts, cooling system flush, and battery replacement.

This 1994 Jaguar XJS Convertible is now offered at no reserve with some services records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Finished in Kingfisher Blue Metallic with power-operated convertible top

Beige/tan Connolly leather upholstery

4.0L DOHC inline-six

4-speed automatic transmission

16" Jaguar five-spoke alloy wheels

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Four-wheel power disc brakes with ABS

Four-wheel independent suspension

Power rack-and-pinion steering

Burl walnut wood veneer trim

Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory

Power-adjustable and heated exterior mirrors

Power windows, door locks, and antenna

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Modifications

Sony AM/FM stereo system with CD player, AUX, and SiriusXM capability

Service & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Per the included service records, the following was recently completed (see Additional Documents below):

February 2026: Brake system flushed

August 2025: Battery replaced Headlight relay replaced

April 2025: Valve cover gasket replaced Distributor cap, rotor, ignition wires, and six spark plugs replaced Transmission oil cooler lines repaired, and ATF drained and refilled with a transmission service kit Oil and filter change with Liqui Moly full-synthetic oil Front brake pads and rotors replaced; seized front calipers were swapped for replacement calipers, the front wheel bearings were repacked, and the hubs and calipers were painted Rear brake pads, pad wear sensor, and rotors replaced Various brake hoses replaced and brake system flushed Four rear subframe mounts replaced Cooling system flushed and refilled Hood struts and wiper blades replaced



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws include chips, scratches, pitting, and oxidation

Power convertible top is inoperative and leaks hydraulic fluid

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Top edge of head unit trim is broken

Air conditioning system requires service

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Virginia, and North Carolina.

Included Items

Some service records

Jaguar floor mats

Jaguar AM/FM/cassette head unit

Additional Information

From the seller: "This Jaguar XJS was driven and cared for by 'Dr. Jaguar,' as he was known throughout the Carolina Jaguar Club community, until his passing three years ago. The XJS has been maintained with OEM parts and has had the following maintenance recently performed: new battery, new hood struts, replaced valve cover gasket, ignition system overhauled, transmission fluid changed, engine oil changed, repaired transmission oil cooler lines, coolant system flushed, and wiper blades replaced. In addition, the brake pads, front calipers, and brake lines were replaced. A broken subframe mount was replaced (rubber deteriorated). The original Jaguar AM/FM/cassette head unit was replaced with a Sony head unit, but the original head unit and trunk-mounted CD player are included with the sale."