Auction ended.

1994 Jaguar XJS Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
1994 Jaguar XJS Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (61)

Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJNX2741RC193956
Mileage indicated88,800 Miles
LocationWinston-Salem, North Carolina
Engine4.0L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorKingfisher Blue Metallic
Interior colorBeige/Tan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1994 Jaguar XJS Convertible - Cold Start
Play
1994 Jaguar XJS Convertible - Dashboard Instrumentation
Play
1994 Jaguar XJS Convertible - Driving
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1994 Jaguar XJS Convertible - Engine Idle
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1975 as Jaguar’s elegant grand touring car, the XJS evolved over two decades into one of the marque’s most recognizable models. Positioned as a luxurious high-speed touring car rather than an outright sports car, the XJS combined smooth performance, comfort, and distinctive British craftsmanship.

Two years after a redesign, the '94 coupe and convertible models could be had with either a 4.0-liter DOHC inline-six or 6.0-liter V12 engine. Standard equipment included leather upholstery, power amenities, anti-lock brakes, alloy wheels, and a four-speed automatic transmission.

This XJS convertible, which has 16" Jaguar five-spoke alloy wheels and 2+2 seating, is finished in Kingfisher Blue Metallic ‌paint over beige/tan leather upholstery. Additional highlights include burl walnut veneer trim, automatic climate control, cruise control, and power disc brakes, steering, windows, door locks, mirrors, and seats. The original head unit was swapped for a Sony AM/FM stereo system with CD player, AUX, and SiriusXM capability.

Work performed between April 2025 and February 2026 included a valve cover gasket, ignition work, transmission service, brake system work, rear subframe mounts, cooling system flush, and battery replacement.

This 1994 Jaguar XJS Convertible is now offered at no reserve with some services records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Finished in Kingfisher Blue Metallic with power-operated convertible top

  • Beige/tan Connolly leather upholstery

  • 4.0L DOHC inline-six

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • 16" Jaguar five-spoke alloy wheels

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Four-wheel power disc brakes with ABS

  • Four-wheel independent suspension

  • Power rack-and-pinion steering

  • Burl walnut wood veneer trim

  • Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory

  • Power-adjustable and heated exterior mirrors

  • Power windows, door locks, and antenna

  • Automatic climate control

  • Cruise control

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Modifications

  • Sony AM/FM stereo system with CD player, AUX, and SiriusXM capability

Service & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Per the included service records, the following was recently completed (see Additional Documents below):

  • February 2026:

    • Brake system flushed

  • August 2025:

    • Battery replaced

    • Headlight relay replaced

  • April 2025:

    • Valve cover gasket replaced

    • Distributor cap, rotor, ignition wires, and six spark plugs replaced

    • Transmission oil cooler lines repaired, and ATF drained and refilled with a transmission service kit

    • Oil and filter change with Liqui Moly full-synthetic oil

    • Front brake pads and rotors replaced; seized front calipers were swapped for replacement calipers, the front wheel bearings were repacked, and the hubs and calipers were painted

    • Rear brake pads, pad wear sensor, and rotors replaced

    • Various brake hoses replaced and brake system flushed

    • Four rear subframe mounts replaced

    • Cooling system flushed and refilled

    • Hood struts and wiper blades replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

  • Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws include chips, scratches, pitting, and oxidation

  • Power convertible top is inoperative and leaks hydraulic fluid

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

  • Top edge of head unit trim is broken

  • Air conditioning system requires service

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Virginia, and North Carolina.

Included Items

  • Some service records

  • Jaguar floor mats

  • Jaguar AM/FM/cassette head unit

Additional Information

From the seller: "This Jaguar XJS was driven and cared for by 'Dr. Jaguar,' as he was known throughout the Carolina Jaguar Club community, until his passing three years ago. The XJS has been maintained with OEM parts and has had the following maintenance recently performed: new battery, new hood struts, replaced valve cover gasket, ignition system overhauled, transmission fluid changed, engine oil changed, repaired transmission oil cooler lines, coolant system flushed, and wiper blades replaced. In addition, the brake pads, front calipers, and brake lines were replaced. A broken subframe mount was replaced (rubber deteriorated). The original Jaguar AM/FM/cassette head unit was replaced with a Sony head unit, but the original head unit and trunk-mounted CD player are included with the sale."

Additional documents

Service Records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1994 Jaguar XJS Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
GeorgeAdams333
GeorgeAdams333
$4,200
Seller
RedOneGordo
RedOneGordo
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 7:55 PM UTC
Bids28
Views4,446

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