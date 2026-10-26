1994 Jaguar XJS Convertible
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:55 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in 1975 as Jaguar’s elegant grand touring car, the XJS evolved over two decades into one of the marque’s most recognizable models. Positioned as a luxurious high-speed touring car rather than an outright sports car, the XJS combined smooth performance, comfort, and distinctive British craftsmanship.
Two years after a redesign, the '94 coupe and convertible models could be had with either a 4.0-liter DOHC inline-six or 6.0-liter V12 engine. Standard equipment included leather upholstery, power amenities, anti-lock brakes, alloy wheels, and a four-speed automatic transmission.
This XJS convertible, which has 16" Jaguar five-spoke alloy wheels and 2+2 seating, is finished in Kingfisher Blue Metallic paint over beige/tan leather upholstery. Additional highlights include burl walnut veneer trim, automatic climate control, cruise control, and power disc brakes, steering, windows, door locks, mirrors, and seats. The original head unit was swapped for a Sony AM/FM stereo system with CD player, AUX, and SiriusXM capability.
Work performed between April 2025 and February 2026 included a valve cover gasket, ignition work, transmission service, brake system work, rear subframe mounts, cooling system flush, and battery replacement.
This 1994 Jaguar XJS Convertible is now offered at no reserve with some services records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Finished in Kingfisher Blue Metallic with power-operated convertible top
Beige/tan Connolly leather upholstery
4.0L DOHC inline-six
4-speed automatic transmission
16" Jaguar five-spoke alloy wheels
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Four-wheel power disc brakes with ABS
Four-wheel independent suspension
Power rack-and-pinion steering
Burl walnut wood veneer trim
Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory
Power-adjustable and heated exterior mirrors
Power windows, door locks, and antenna
Automatic climate control
Cruise control
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Modifications
Sony AM/FM stereo system with CD player, AUX, and SiriusXM capability
Service & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Per the included service records, the following was recently completed (see Additional Documents below):
February 2026:
Brake system flushed
August 2025:
Battery replaced
Headlight relay replaced
April 2025:
Valve cover gasket replaced
Distributor cap, rotor, ignition wires, and six spark plugs replaced
Transmission oil cooler lines repaired, and ATF drained and refilled with a transmission service kit
Oil and filter change with Liqui Moly full-synthetic oil
Front brake pads and rotors replaced; seized front calipers were swapped for replacement calipers, the front wheel bearings were repacked, and the hubs and calipers were painted
Rear brake pads, pad wear sensor, and rotors replaced
Various brake hoses replaced and brake system flushed
Four rear subframe mounts replaced
Cooling system flushed and refilled
Hood struts and wiper blades replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws include chips, scratches, pitting, and oxidation
Power convertible top is inoperative and leaks hydraulic fluid
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
Top edge of head unit trim is broken
Air conditioning system requires service
Ownership History
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Virginia, and North Carolina.
Included Items
Some service records
Jaguar floor mats
Jaguar AM/FM/cassette head unit
Additional Information
From the seller: "This Jaguar XJS was driven and cared for by 'Dr. Jaguar,' as he was known throughout the Carolina Jaguar Club community, until his passing three years ago. The XJS has been maintained with OEM parts and has had the following maintenance recently performed: new battery, new hood struts, replaced valve cover gasket, ignition system overhauled, transmission fluid changed, engine oil changed, repaired transmission oil cooler lines, coolant system flushed, and wiper blades replaced. In addition, the brake pads, front calipers, and brake lines were replaced. A broken subframe mount was replaced (rubber deteriorated). The original Jaguar AM/FM/cassette head unit was replaced with a Sony head unit, but the original head unit and trunk-mounted CD player are included with the sale."
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.