1994 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab

No reserve
7 days
$2,000
1994 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (61)

Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FTEX15Y5RKA70441
Mileage indicated242,500 Miles
LocationPahrump, Nevada
Engine4.9L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorRed
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Ford's ninth-generation F-150 carried the model through the early 1990s with a rugged, straightforward design that's since become a favorite among collectors seeking an honest, unmodified truck. The SuperCab configuration added rear jump seats and additional storage behind the front bench, making it a practical choice for buyers wanting more than a standard two-door cab.

This '94 F-150 XLT is finished in black over a red cloth interior is powered by a 4.9-liter inline-six engine paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Reportedly purchased by the seller from the original owner in 2024, the truck features Alcoa forged alloy wheels, power windows and locks, cloth seats, and a stock cassette head unit.

Recent maintenance is said to include replacing the starter, battery, and cables, and factory equipment includes power brakes and steering, a rear-sliding window, and chrome bumpers. The catalytic converter has been removed from this vehicle.

This 1994 Ford F-150 XLT Super Cab is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Nevada title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Two-owner example

  • SuperCab, two-wheel drive configuration

  • Finished in black over red cloth

  • 4.9L inline-six engine

  • Clean CARAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Front bench seating, Rear jump seats

  • Power windows and locks

  • Power steering and brakes

  • Chrome front bumper

  • Rear sliding window

  • Cassette radio

Modifications

  • Catalytic converter has been removed

  • Bedliner

  • Window tint

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Starter and battery reportedly replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • The windshield is cracked

  • The driver's interior door panel is cracked

Ownership History

This 1994 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab was acquired by the seller in 2024. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows multiple gaps and registration history in New York and Nevada.

Additional Information

The catalytic converter has been removed from this vehicle. Bidders are responsible for confirming emissions and registration requirements in their area before placing a bid, as this may affect the ability to register or pass inspection depending on jurisdiction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1994 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab · No reserve

Current bid
CW72
CW72
$2,000
Seller
GC_vfpgr8
GC_vfpgr8
EndingThu, Sep 17 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids5
Views1,533

Comments & bids

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CW72's avatar
CW72
Sep 8 at 12:32 AM
$2,000bid placed 
DavidGrace_jrp4's avatar
DavidGrace_jrp4
Sep 4 at 7:35 PM
$1,500bid placed 
DB_zbavyi's avatar
DB_zbavyi
Sep 4 at 3:32 PM
$1,300bid placed 
DavidGrace_jrp4's avatar
DavidGrace_jrp4
Sep 3 at 8:36 PM
$1,200bid placed 
Shawty's avatar
Shawty
Sep 3 at 1:47 PM
$100bid placed 

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