1994 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab
Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 7:10 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Ford's ninth-generation F-150 carried the model through the early 1990s with a rugged, straightforward design that's since become a favorite among collectors seeking an honest, unmodified truck. The SuperCab configuration added rear jump seats and additional storage behind the front bench, making it a practical choice for buyers wanting more than a standard two-door cab.
This '94 F-150 XLT is finished in black over a red cloth interior is powered by a 4.9-liter inline-six engine paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Reportedly purchased by the seller from the original owner in 2024, the truck features Alcoa forged alloy wheels, power windows and locks, cloth seats, and a stock cassette head unit.
Recent maintenance is said to include replacing the starter, battery, and cables, and factory equipment includes power brakes and steering, a rear-sliding window, and chrome bumpers. The catalytic converter has been removed from this vehicle.
This 1994 Ford F-150 XLT Super Cab is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Nevada title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Two-owner example
SuperCab, two-wheel drive configuration
Finished in black over red cloth
4.9L inline-six engine
Clean CARAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Front bench seating, Rear jump seats
Power windows and locks
Power steering and brakes
Chrome front bumper
Rear sliding window
Cassette radio
Modifications
Catalytic converter has been removed
Bedliner
Window tint
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Starter and battery reportedly replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
The windshield is cracked
The driver's interior door panel is cracked
Ownership History
This 1994 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab was acquired by the seller in 2024. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows multiple gaps and registration history in New York and Nevada.
Additional Information
The catalytic converter has been removed from this vehicle. Bidders are responsible for confirming emissions and registration requirements in their area before placing a bid, as this may affect the ability to register or pass inspection depending on jurisdiction.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.