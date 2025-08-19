Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Ford's ninth-generation F-150 carried the model through the early 1990s with a rugged, straightforward design that's since become a favorite among collectors seeking an honest, unmodified truck. The SuperCab configuration added rear jump seats and additional storage behind the front bench, making it a practical choice for buyers wanting more than a standard two-door cab.

This '94 F-150 XLT is finished in black over a red cloth interior is powered by a 4.9-liter inline-six engine paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Reportedly purchased by the seller from the original owner in 2024, the truck features Alcoa forged alloy wheels, power windows and locks, cloth seats, and a stock cassette head unit.

Recent maintenance is said to include replacing the starter, battery, and cables, and factory equipment includes power brakes and steering, a rear-sliding window, and chrome bumpers. The catalytic converter has been removed from this vehicle.

This 1994 Ford F-150 XLT Super Cab is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Nevada title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Two-owner example

SuperCab, two-wheel drive configuration

Finished in black over red cloth

4.9L inline-six engine

Clean CARAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Front bench seating, Rear jump seats

Power windows and locks

Power steering and brakes

Chrome front bumper

Rear sliding window

Cassette radio

Modifications

Catalytic converter has been removed

Bedliner

Window tint

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Starter and battery reportedly replaced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

The windshield is cracked

The driver's interior door panel is cracked

Ownership History

This 1994 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab was acquired by the seller in 2024. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows multiple gaps and registration history in New York and Nevada.

Additional Information

The catalytic converter has been removed from this vehicle. Bidders are responsible for confirming emissions and registration requirements in their area before placing a bid, as this may affect the ability to register or pass inspection depending on jurisdiction.