1994 Ford Bronco XLT

6 days
$15,000
1994 Ford Bronco XLT
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Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FMEU15N5RLA30106
Mileage indicated218,950 Miles TMU
LocationSharpsburg, Georgia
Engine5.0L EFI V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorTobago Green Clearcoat Metallic/White
Interior colorGray/Black
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Introduced in 1992, the fifth-generation Ford Bronco received updated styling and a more refined interior while retaining the removable rear hardtop and body-on-frame construction that had defined the model for decades.

This 1994 Ford Bronco XLT is powered by an electronic fuel-injected JASPER 5.0L V8 paired with a four-speed automatic overdrive transmission and a dual-range electronic-shift transfer case. This Bronco underwent a refurbishment circa 2025 said to have included a repaint in its factory Tobago Green Clearcoat Metallic, reupholstering of the front bucket and rear bench seats, and more as described below.

Delivered new to Rice & Holman Truck Center of Pennsauken, New Jersey, the truck was factory equipped with the XLT Package, air conditioning, an Oxford White fiberglass removable roof, and additional features according to the included Deluxe Marti Report.

This 1994 Ford Bronco XLT is now offered with service and refurbishment records, a Deluxe Marti Report, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Refurbishment completed in 2025

  • JASPER 5.0L EFI V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission

  • Electronic-shift four-wheel drive and a 3.55 conventional rear axle

  • Refinished in Tobago Green Clearcoat Metallic with an Oxford White hardtop

  • Black and gray upholstery with teal piping

  • Service records and a Deluxe Marti Report included

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

A copy of the included Deluxe Marti Report can be viewed in the gallery. Highlights include:

  • XLT Package

  • Convenience Group, Luxury Group, and Light Group

  • Air conditioning

  • Power windows, door locks, and bright mirrors

  • Cruise control with tilt steering wheel

  • Floor console and tachometer

  • Electric rear-window defroster

  • Swing-away spare tire carrier

  • 15” forged aluminum wheels

Modifications

  • Custom reupholstered seats and door panels

  • Kenwood eXcelon screen stereo with fitted console bezel

  • 31x10.50R15LT Toyo Open Country tires

  • Chrome nerf bars

  • Tinted windows

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and service records, refurbishment work included the following:

  • Repainted in Tobago Green Clearcoat Metallic

  • Headliner, carpeting, upholstery, and door panels replaced

  • Engine, transmission, transfer case, and differentials replaced

  • Steering gearbox, drag link, tie rods, and suspension bushings replaced

  • Fuel pump and some fuel-system components replaced

  • Front grille, headlights, taillights, and front bumper replaced

Service records and restoration documentation are attached and included in the gallery.

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent service work was performed:

  • Antifreeze flushed and changed

  • Oil and filter changed

  • Alignment performed

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the registration history in New Jersey and Georgia.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment, including some dents

  • Armrests require replacement neoprene washers (will not remain in a fixed position)

Included Items

  • Service and refurbishment records

  • Deluxe Marti Report

  • Full-size spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1994 Ford Bronco XLT

Service Records: 1994 Ford Bronco XLT

Marti Report: 1994 Ford Bronco XLT

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1994 Ford Bronco XLT

Current bid
Boobear1
Boobear1
$15,000
Seller
js_8h55l3
js_8h55l3
EndingWed, Sep 16 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids20
Views5,777

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