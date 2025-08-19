1994 Ford Bronco XLT
Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:45 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
Introduced in 1992, the fifth-generation Ford Bronco received updated styling and a more refined interior while retaining the removable rear hardtop and body-on-frame construction that had defined the model for decades.
This 1994 Ford Bronco XLT is powered by an electronic fuel-injected JASPER 5.0L V8 paired with a four-speed automatic overdrive transmission and a dual-range electronic-shift transfer case. This Bronco underwent a refurbishment circa 2025 said to have included a repaint in its factory Tobago Green Clearcoat Metallic, reupholstering of the front bucket and rear bench seats, and more as described below.
Delivered new to Rice & Holman Truck Center of Pennsauken, New Jersey, the truck was factory equipped with the XLT Package, air conditioning, an Oxford White fiberglass removable roof, and additional features according to the included Deluxe Marti Report.
This 1994 Ford Bronco XLT is now offered with service and refurbishment records, a Deluxe Marti Report, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Refurbishment completed in 2025
JASPER 5.0L EFI V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission
Electronic-shift four-wheel drive and a 3.55 conventional rear axle
Refinished in Tobago Green Clearcoat Metallic with an Oxford White hardtop
Black and gray upholstery with teal piping
Service records and a Deluxe Marti Report included
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
A copy of the included Deluxe Marti Report can be viewed in the gallery. Highlights include:
XLT Package
Convenience Group, Luxury Group, and Light Group
Air conditioning
Power windows, door locks, and bright mirrors
Cruise control with tilt steering wheel
Floor console and tachometer
Electric rear-window defroster
Swing-away spare tire carrier
15” forged aluminum wheels
Modifications
Custom reupholstered seats and door panels
Kenwood eXcelon screen stereo with fitted console bezel
31x10.50R15LT Toyo Open Country tires
Chrome nerf bars
Tinted windows
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller and service records, refurbishment work included the following:
Repainted in Tobago Green Clearcoat Metallic
Headliner, carpeting, upholstery, and door panels replaced
Engine, transmission, transfer case, and differentials replaced
Steering gearbox, drag link, tie rods, and suspension bushings replaced
Fuel pump and some fuel-system components replaced
Front grille, headlights, taillights, and front bumper replaced
Service records and restoration documentation are attached and included in the gallery.
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent service work was performed:
Antifreeze flushed and changed
Oil and filter changed
Alignment performed
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the registration history in New Jersey and Georgia.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment, including some dents
Armrests require replacement neoprene washers (will not remain in a fixed position)
Included Items
Service and refurbishment records
Deluxe Marti Report
Full-size spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.