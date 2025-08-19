Description

Introduced in 1992, the fifth-generation Ford Bronco received updated styling and a more refined interior while retaining the removable rear hardtop and body-on-frame construction that had defined the model for decades.

This 1994 Ford Bronco XLT is powered by an electronic fuel-injected JASPER 5.0L V8 paired with a four-speed automatic overdrive transmission and a dual-range electronic-shift transfer case. This Bronco underwent a refurbishment circa 2025 said to have included a repaint in its factory Tobago Green Clearcoat Metallic, reupholstering of the front bucket and rear bench seats, and more as described below.

Delivered new to Rice & Holman Truck Center of Pennsauken, New Jersey, the truck was factory equipped with the XLT Package, air conditioning, an Oxford White fiberglass removable roof, and additional features according to the included Deluxe Marti Report.

This 1994 Ford Bronco XLT is now offered with service and refurbishment records, a Deluxe Marti Report, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Refurbishment completed in 2025

JASPER 5.0L EFI V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission

Electronic-shift four-wheel drive and a 3.55 conventional rear axle

Refinished in Tobago Green Clearcoat Metallic with an Oxford White hardtop

Black and gray upholstery with teal piping

Service records and a Deluxe Marti Report included

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

A copy of the included Deluxe Marti Report can be viewed in the gallery. Highlights include:

XLT Package

Convenience Group, Luxury Group, and Light Group

Air conditioning

Power windows, door locks, and bright mirrors

Cruise control with tilt steering wheel

Floor console and tachometer

Electric rear-window defroster

Swing-away spare tire carrier

15” forged aluminum wheels

Modifications

Custom reupholstered seats and door panels

Kenwood eXcelon screen stereo with fitted console bezel

31x10.50R15LT Toyo Open Country tires

Chrome nerf bars

Tinted windows

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and service records, refurbishment work included the following:

Repainted in Tobago Green Clearcoat Metallic

Headliner, carpeting, upholstery, and door panels replaced

Engine, transmission, transfer case, and differentials replaced

Steering gearbox, drag link, tie rods, and suspension bushings replaced

Fuel pump and some fuel-system components replaced

Front grille, headlights, taillights, and front bumper replaced

Service records and restoration documentation are attached and included in the gallery.

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent service work was performed:

Antifreeze flushed and changed

Oil and filter changed

Alignment performed

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the registration history in New Jersey and Georgia.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment, including some dents

Armrests require replacement neoprene washers (will not remain in a fixed position)

Included Items